Watch: Trump Boards Marine One Heading to Walter Reed After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Less than 24 hours after testing positive for coronavirus the President of the United States boarded a Marine One helicopter and flew for approximately seven minutes to Walter Reed Medical Center.

The White House has refused to share many details about the president’s status but he was able to walk by himself into the aircraft.

The President walking out pic.twitter.com/eCGCoj5wiF — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 2, 2020

Trump reportedly has a fever and a cough. He is being treated with an experimental drug.

The White House claims the president is being hospitalized out of an abundance of caution and will be there just for a few days, but the look on top aides’ faces certainly revealed great concern.

White House press sec. Kayleigh McEnany waits with others as Pres. Trump prepares to leave the White House to go to Walter Reed Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/mlovJ1h6eD pic.twitter.com/sebrRfx1Gg — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) October 2, 2020

This is a breaking news and developing story.