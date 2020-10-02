Trump Taken to Walter Reed Medical Center as ‘Precautionary’ Measure: NBC

President Donald Trump is being taken to Walter Reed Medical Center, which the White House says is a precautionary measure.

NBC News and MSNBC reported the move. MSNBC adds Trump is traveling via Marine One, not by car.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” the White House said in a statement, according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

Trump reportedly has a low-grade fever and a raspy voice, but the White House has been very reserved in the information it is releasing.

The White House Physician announced Trump is being treated with an experimental drug.

Update:

Chris Wallace on Fox, cutting through the WH's rosy statements >> "Let's put it bluntly: the president is being hospitalized for the coronavirus. We all hope and pray for a quick and dramatic recovery, but this is not good news." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 2, 2020

Image: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour via Flickr