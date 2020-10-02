Connect with us

News

Trump Taken to Walter Reed Medical Center as ‘Precautionary’ Measure: NBC

Published

on

President Donald Trump is being taken to Walter Reed Medical Center, which the White House says is a precautionary measure.

NBC News and MSNBC reported the move. MSNBC adds Trump is traveling via Marine One, not by car.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” the White House said in a statement, according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

Trump reportedly has a low-grade fever and a raspy voice, but the White House has been very reserved in the information it is releasing.

The White House Physician announced Trump is being treated with an experimental drug.

Update:

Image: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour via Flickr 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

Trump Being Treated With Experimental Drug: White House Physician

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

The White House has been exceptionally reserved in updating the American people on President Donald Trump’s health after he tested positive for coronavirus late Thursday night.

But the president’s physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley, has just released a memo stating President Trump is being treated with an experimental drug.

Trump has received a dose of a “polyclonal antibody cocktail,” manufactured by New York based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

That drug is not commonly available.

Ebola expert Dr. Dena Grayson says it is an experimental treatment.

Continue Reading

News

Trump’s SCOTUS Nominee Had Coronavirus This Summer – Did Not Publicly Disclose

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s latest nominee to the Supreme Court, was diagnosed with COVID-19 this summer.

She has reportedly since recovered, The Washington Post reports.

Judge Coney Barrett has not publicly disclosed her coronavirus status.

“As the Supreme Court nominee, Barrett is now tested daily and most recently had a negative diagnosis for covid-19 on Friday morning, according to deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere,” the Post adds.

Several attendees to Saturday’s rushed event – held just one week after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing and even before her funeral – have since tested positive for coronavirus. Among them, Counselor to the President Hope Hicks, President Trump and the First Lady, Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), and Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins.

This is a breaking news and developing story.

 

Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr 

Continue Reading

News

GOP Judiciary Committee Senator Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Meeting With SCOTUS Nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

U.S. Senator Mike Lee, Republican of Utah, has just announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. Sen. Lee is just the latest to contract the coronavirus. The President and First lady, Counselor to the President Hope Hicks, and RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel have all announced positive tests in the past 24 hours.

Senator Lee, a hard core Tea Party far right conservative who subscribes to the pseudo-methodologies of constitutional interpretation known as textualism and originalism, sits on the Judiciary Committee.

On Tuesday, just three days ago, he met with President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who also has embraced textualism and originalism. Given incubation periods it’s highly possible Lee was infected that day.

“I continue to be remarkably impressed by Judge Barrett,” Lee said after meeting Coney Barrett, calling his meeting with her “fantastic.”

Here’s Sen. Lee at the White House on Saturday after the announcement of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

In a statement Lee says he is isolating but will continue to work to advance Coney Barrett’s nomination.

This article has been updated to include video of Sen. Lee at the White House.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.