MALPRACTICE
Trump’s Top COVID Advisor Blocks Testing, Attacks Masks, But Says Americans Who Have Had a Cold Are Protected
President Donald Trump installed radiologist Dr. Scott Atlas as his top coronavirus expert after seeing him on Fox News. Atlas has attacked the wearing of masks saying they don’t work, has blocked the federal government from spending billions in congressionally-approved funds for coronavirus testing, and pushed a quack theory that claims Americans who have had the common cold are somehow protected from the deadly coronavirus.
The Washington Post on Monday published a lengthy exposé exposing Atlas.
Although he denies it, Atlas is supporting “herd immunity,” claiming far fewer Americans than scientists say need to be infected with coronavirus in order to stop the pandemic.
“Given the transmissibility of the coronavirus, experts estimate about 60 to 70 percent of the population would need to become infected to reach herd immunity, a course that they warn would probably result in hundreds of thousands of excess deaths.”
CDC Director Robert Redfield says less than 10% of Americans have been infected with the coronavirus.
“Atlas publicly contradicted Redfield last month, telling reporters that more of the population was protected against the virus because of so-called T-cell immunity, in which people with exposure to previous coronaviruses — such as the common cold — have T cells that also protect them against covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.”
Atlas’ claim is false, as the 8 million Americans already infected and the 220,000 who have died prove.
But science isn’t Atlas’ goal: pushing Trump’s goal of completely re-opening the country is Atlas’ goal.
“At a task force meeting late last month, Atlas stated that there was herd immunity in much of the country because of a combination of high infection rates in cities such as New York and Miami and T-cell immunity,” The Post reports. “He said that only 40 to 50 percent of people need to be infected to reach the threshold. And he argued that because of this immunity, all restrictions should be lifted, schools should be opened and only the most vulnerable populations, such as nursing home residents, should be sheltered.”
Atlas has blocked proposals from Birx and Fauci, which called for “dramatically increasing the nation’s testing capacity, especially as experts anticipate a devastating increase in cases this winter. They have urged the government to use unspent money Congress allocated for testing — which amounts to $9 billion, according to a Democratic Senate appropriations aide — so that anyone who needs to can get a test with results returned quickly.”
And as was widely reported, Twitter over the weekend removed a tweet Dr. Atlas posted attacking masks, for violating its safety standards and rules about spreading misinformation.
Image: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour via Flickr
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- OPINION3 days ago
Topics for Final Presidential Debate Announced and Boy Will Donald Trump Be in Trouble
- BOO HOO3 days ago
‘Incredible Snowflake’: Kayleigh McEnany’s ‘Everyone Is Against Us’ Tweet Going Viral, Getting Mocked
- A PROFILE IN COURAGE2 days ago
“Russia? North Korea? Saudi Arabia?”: Trump Says He May Flee the Country If He Loses
- BE BEST?3 days ago
Melania ‘Be Best’ Trump Scathingly Slams Former Friend in Angry Attack on White House Website
- WTH?1 day ago
Donald Trump Jr. Says Dad’s ‘Next Move’ Is to ‘Break Up’ FBI: ‘He Has to Get Rid of These Things’
- DONALD TRUMP IS A RACIST3 days ago
Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Trump Request to Exclude Undocumented Immigrants From Census Counts
- 'COVIDIOT'2 days ago
The White House is Pushing a Fraudulent Medical Petition to Let COVID-19 Run Rampant
- 'RUDY G RUDY G'2 days ago
U.S. Officials Think Russia is Using Trump Lawyer Giuliani to Spread Lies About Hunter Biden