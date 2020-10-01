RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Trump SCOTUS Nominee Amy Coney Barrett Supported Extremist Group Calling for Abortion Doctors to Be Prosecuted: Report
President Donald Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court publicly supported an extremist group that calls for the prosecution of physicians who provide abortions.
Amy Coney Barrett was among hundreds of people who signed a full-page newspaper advertisement in 2006 sponsored by St. Joseph County Right to Life in the South Bend Tribune, reported The Guardian.
“We, the following citizens of Michiana, oppose abortion on demand and defend the right to life from fertilization to natural death,” the letter stated, referring to the region in southwestern Michigan and northeastern Indiana. “Please continue to pray to end abortion.”
The statement signed by Barrett and her husband, Jesse, does not appear to have been disclosed in her questionnaire submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to Brian Fallon, executive director of the left-leaning Demand Justice advocacy group.
Jackie Appleman, the executive director of St. Joseph County Right to Life, told The Guardian that her group believed that life begins at fertilization and that discarding unused or frozen embryos created in the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process should be criminalized.
“Whether embryos are implanted in the woman and then selectively reduced or it’s done in a petri dish and then discarded, you’re still ending a new human life at that point and we do oppose that,”
She also said the group believes doctors should be prosecuted for performing abortions, although she stopped short of calling for criminal charges against women who terminate their pregnancy.
“We support the criminalization of the doctors who perform abortions,” Appleman said. “At this point we are not supportive of criminalizing the women. We would be supportive of criminalizing the discarding of frozen embryos or selective reduction through the IVF process.”
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Barr to Be Honored for ‘Christlike Behavior’ Today With Award From Right Wing Catholic Group With Strong Ties to Trump
Attorney General Bill Barr will be honored for his “Christlike behavior” at Wednesday’s National Catholic Prayer Breakfast, according to Roman Catholic Sister, author, and anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean.
The National Catholic Prayer Breakfast will present an award to Attorney General Barr for “Christlike behavior” tomorrow morning. A.G. Barr has ordered the executions of six men with at least one more on the calendar. What is “Christlike” about using discretionary power to kill?
— Sister Helen Prejean (@helenprejean) September 23, 2020
The federal government executed William LeCroy tonight and plans to execute Christopher Vialva on Thursday. Tomorrow, the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast will present an award to the Attorney General and the President will speak to the group. This is a grave scandal.
— Sister Helen Prejean (@helenprejean) September 23, 2020
The National Catholic Prayer Breakfast says Barr will be presented with its Christifideles Laici Award during today’s 16th annual prayer event.
“In Honor and Gratitude for Fidelity to the Church, Exemplary Selfless and Steadfast Service in the Lord’s Vineyard,” are the words inscribed on the award.
The event is being sponsored by several groups, including Alliance Defending Freedom, which appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups.
President Donald Trump is expected to address the group today during its virtual ceremony.
Among the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast’s founders are Pat Cipollone, President Trump’s White House Counsel; former Republican Senator Rick Santorum; and Joseph Cella, President Trump’s Ambassador to Fiji, and a former Trump transition team member who co-founded the right wing activist group Catholic Vote.
Another founder of the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast is Austin Ruse, the president of the anti-LGBTQ hate group Center for Family and Human Rights (C-FAM).
Perhaps the most notable founder of the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast is the group’s president, conservative judicial activist Leonard Leo.
Leo also serves as co-chairman of the Federalist Society, the far right group responsible for promoting the illegitimate belief that the U.S. Constitution should be interpreted by judges according to how the nation’s founders thought.
President Trump, for the first time in history, has effectively farmed out the approval process for federal court judges and even Supreme Court justices he nominates, to the Federalist Society.
The award to Barr is being condemned by notable Catholics, including Sister Prejean, and Father James Martin, a Jesuit priest and editor-at-large at America magazine.
From Archbishop Wester: “We are appalled [the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast] will honor A.G. Barr in light of the fact he just recently began executions of federal prisoners, something that has not been done since 2003. Catholic teaching on capital punishment is clear.” https://t.co/wq34FEBiAF
— James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) September 19, 2020
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Trump-Loving Catholic Priest Accuses Biden-Harris Supporters of Wanting ‘Terrorists’ and ‘Bloodshed’
A very pro-Trump Catholic priest went ballistic after the first joint public appearance of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Wednesday afternoon, attacking Americans showing support for a Biden-Harris landslide.
“Those tweeting #BidenHarris2020Landslide with a desire for it are seeking a landslide of – bloodshed of #unborn babies – persecution of the church – economic debt – criminals in our neighborhoods – new terrorists in the world – taxes,” wrote Father Frank Pavone. “And they don’t have the integrity to face it.”
Those tweeting #BidenHarris2020Landslide with a desire for it are seeking a landslide of
– bloodshed of #unborn babies
– persecution of the church
– economic debt
– criminals in our neighborhoods
– new terrorists in the world
– taxes
And they don’t have the integrity to face it
— Fr. Frank Pavone 🇺🇸 (Text LIFE to 88022) (@frfrankpavone) August 12, 2020
Former Vice President Joe Biden is a devout, practicing Catholic.
It is unusual for members of the clergy to be so open in advocating their political preferences of one candidate over another.
Related: Bishop Blasted for Attacking Biden-Harris as ‘First Time in Awhile’ Dems Not Running a Catholic (They Are)
Father Pavone, who is also the national director of Priests for Life, an anti-abortion, anti-choice organization, was not done, offering more commentary attack Democrats.
Hi all – I’m not sure who these #BidenHarris2020Landslide are
Is this the same crowd as the “Hillary landslide” folks of 2016?
Are these also the same people running the killing centers across America, dismembering children, and ushering the violent criminals across the border?
— Fr. Frank Pavone 🇺🇸 (Text LIFE to 88022) (@frfrankpavone) August 12, 2020
He also promoted a tweet from the official Trump campaign:
Please watch and get encouraged! https://t.co/Am3VvoxVyy
— Fr. Frank Pavone 🇺🇸 (Text LIFE to 88022) (@frfrankpavone) August 13, 2020
And later accused Democrats of “concocting” “delusional fantasies.”
83 Days till the Democrats in Congress have to start concocting a new impeachment hoax!
Can’t wait to see what delusional fantasy they will conjure up next!#KeepAmericaGreat#Trump2020
— Fr. Frank Pavone 🇺🇸 (Text LIFE to 88022) (@frfrankpavone) August 13, 2020
In fact, taking a look at Father Pavone’s Twitter feed reveals what appears to be an unabashed endorsement of President Donald Trump.
On Wednesday he even promoted the Trump campaign’s “Make America Great Again” slogan to tweet out his work, a Fox News-like presentation supporting Trump talking points, mixed with graphic anti-abortion imagery.
9pm Tonight: Pro-Life MAGA with Fr Frank Pavone https://t.co/wuESp4QtTc
— Fr. Frank Pavone 🇺🇸 (Text LIFE to 88022) (@frfrankpavone) August 13, 2020
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Anti-LGBTQ Right-Wing Activist Tells Christians to Build an Underground Railroad and Prepare to Wage Violent Revolution
Scott Lively, a Trump-loving former GOP gubernatorial candidate, is telling Christians it is their “duty” to build an underground railroad and prepare to wage a violent revolution in response to what he foresees as the impending persecution of Christ-followers.
As Right Wing Watch’s Kyle Mantyla reports, Lively used his online “Breaking News Bible Study” (video below) on Sunday to warn his supporters “they need to establish a modern-day Underground Railroad for Christians to escape coming persecution and prepare to wage a violent revolution against those who seek to use the current COVID-19 pandemic to impose a socialist End Times ‘emerging Beast government’ on the United States.”
Lively heads a Massachusetts-based anti-LGBTQ hate group, has been directly linked to Uganda’s infamous “Kill the Gays” bill, and says “homosexuals [are] the true inventors of Nazism” in his book The Pink Swastika. He faced a crimes against humanity lawsuit that was dismissed in 2017 over jurisdictional issues.
“We need to be establishing a network of believers everywhere that can operate in an underground fashion,” Lively told his followers in his truly disturbing screed. “Because if this thing continues in the trend that it seems to be, we may be evolving here at a revolutionary speed [and] entering into an emerging Beast government.”
“We’re going to need to have something like an Underground Railroad in which believers who are fleeing persecution are going to be able to have some way of escape,” he continued. “If these people truly are intending to destroy America so they can bring in their global socialist system, or even a nationalist socialist system, then violence is appropriate in response in the most measured possible way. That’s the idea. If at all possible, you disarm the zombies trying to kill you without hurting them. But if it’s not possible, you do whatever is necessary to stop them from killing you and your family or putting you into slavery. That I believe is the duty of an American.”
Watch:
Scott Lively Says Christians Must Prepare to Wage Violent Revolution from Right Wing Watch on Vimeo.
