Barr to Be Honored for ‘Christlike Behavior’ Today With Award From Right Wing Catholic Group With Strong Ties to Trump
Attorney General Bill Barr will be honored for his “Christlike behavior” at Wednesday’s National Catholic Prayer Breakfast, according to Roman Catholic Sister, author, and anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean.
The National Catholic Prayer Breakfast will present an award to Attorney General Barr for “Christlike behavior” tomorrow morning. A.G. Barr has ordered the executions of six men with at least one more on the calendar. What is “Christlike” about using discretionary power to kill?
The federal government executed William LeCroy tonight and plans to execute Christopher Vialva on Thursday. Tomorrow, the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast will present an award to the Attorney General and the President will speak to the group. This is a grave scandal.
The National Catholic Prayer Breakfast says Barr will be presented with its Christifideles Laici Award during today’s 16th annual prayer event.
“In Honor and Gratitude for Fidelity to the Church, Exemplary Selfless and Steadfast Service in the Lord’s Vineyard,” are the words inscribed on the award.
The event is being sponsored by several groups, including Alliance Defending Freedom, which appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups.
President Donald Trump is expected to address the group today during its virtual ceremony.
Among the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast’s founders are Pat Cipollone, President Trump’s White House Counsel; former Republican Senator Rick Santorum; and Joseph Cella, President Trump’s Ambassador to Fiji, and a former Trump transition team member who co-founded the right wing activist group Catholic Vote.
Another founder of the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast is Austin Ruse, the president of the anti-LGBTQ hate group Center for Family and Human Rights (C-FAM).
Perhaps the most notable founder of the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast is the group’s president, conservative judicial activist Leonard Leo.
Leo also serves as co-chairman of the Federalist Society, the far right group responsible for promoting the illegitimate belief that the U.S. Constitution should be interpreted by judges according to how the nation’s founders thought.
President Trump, for the first time in history, has effectively farmed out the approval process for federal court judges and even Supreme Court justices he nominates, to the Federalist Society.
The award to Barr is being condemned by notable Catholics, including Sister Prejean, and Father James Martin, a Jesuit priest and editor-at-large at America magazine.
From Archbishop Wester: “We are appalled [the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast] will honor A.G. Barr in light of the fact he just recently began executions of federal prisoners, something that has not been done since 2003. Catholic teaching on capital punishment is clear.” https://t.co/wq34FEBiAF
Trump-Loving Catholic Priest Accuses Biden-Harris Supporters of Wanting ‘Terrorists’ and ‘Bloodshed’
A very pro-Trump Catholic priest went ballistic after the first joint public appearance of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Wednesday afternoon, attacking Americans showing support for a Biden-Harris landslide.
“Those tweeting #BidenHarris2020Landslide with a desire for it are seeking a landslide of – bloodshed of #unborn babies – persecution of the church – economic debt – criminals in our neighborhoods – new terrorists in the world – taxes,” wrote Father Frank Pavone. “And they don’t have the integrity to face it.”
Those tweeting #BidenHarris2020Landslide with a desire for it are seeking a landslide of
– bloodshed of #unborn babies
– persecution of the church
– economic debt
– criminals in our neighborhoods
– new terrorists in the world
– taxes
And they don’t have the integrity to face it
Former Vice President Joe Biden is a devout, practicing Catholic.
It is unusual for members of the clergy to be so open in advocating their political preferences of one candidate over another.
Related: Bishop Blasted for Attacking Biden-Harris as ‘First Time in Awhile’ Dems Not Running a Catholic (They Are)
Father Pavone, who is also the national director of Priests for Life, an anti-abortion, anti-choice organization, was not done, offering more commentary attack Democrats.
Hi all – I’m not sure who these #BidenHarris2020Landslide are
Is this the same crowd as the “Hillary landslide” folks of 2016?
Are these also the same people running the killing centers across America, dismembering children, and ushering the violent criminals across the border?
He also promoted a tweet from the official Trump campaign:
Please watch and get encouraged! https://t.co/Am3VvoxVyy
And later accused Democrats of “concocting” “delusional fantasies.”
83 Days till the Democrats in Congress have to start concocting a new impeachment hoax!
Can’t wait to see what delusional fantasy they will conjure up next!#KeepAmericaGreat#Trump2020
In fact, taking a look at Father Pavone’s Twitter feed reveals what appears to be an unabashed endorsement of President Donald Trump.
On Wednesday he even promoted the Trump campaign’s “Make America Great Again” slogan to tweet out his work, a Fox News-like presentation supporting Trump talking points, mixed with graphic anti-abortion imagery.
9pm Tonight: Pro-Life MAGA with Fr Frank Pavone https://t.co/wuESp4QtTc
Anti-LGBTQ Right-Wing Activist Tells Christians to Build an Underground Railroad and Prepare to Wage Violent Revolution
Scott Lively, a Trump-loving former GOP gubernatorial candidate, is telling Christians it is their “duty” to build an underground railroad and prepare to wage a violent revolution in response to what he foresees as the impending persecution of Christ-followers.
As Right Wing Watch’s Kyle Mantyla reports, Lively used his online “Breaking News Bible Study” (video below) on Sunday to warn his supporters “they need to establish a modern-day Underground Railroad for Christians to escape coming persecution and prepare to wage a violent revolution against those who seek to use the current COVID-19 pandemic to impose a socialist End Times ‘emerging Beast government’ on the United States.”
Lively heads a Massachusetts-based anti-LGBTQ hate group, has been directly linked to Uganda’s infamous “Kill the Gays” bill, and says “homosexuals [are] the true inventors of Nazism” in his book The Pink Swastika. He faced a crimes against humanity lawsuit that was dismissed in 2017 over jurisdictional issues.
“We need to be establishing a network of believers everywhere that can operate in an underground fashion,” Lively told his followers in his truly disturbing screed. “Because if this thing continues in the trend that it seems to be, we may be evolving here at a revolutionary speed [and] entering into an emerging Beast government.”
“We’re going to need to have something like an Underground Railroad in which believers who are fleeing persecution are going to be able to have some way of escape,” he continued. “If these people truly are intending to destroy America so they can bring in their global socialist system, or even a nationalist socialist system, then violence is appropriate in response in the most measured possible way. That’s the idea. If at all possible, you disarm the zombies trying to kill you without hurting them. But if it’s not possible, you do whatever is necessary to stop them from killing you and your family or putting you into slavery. That I believe is the duty of an American.”
Watch:
Scott Lively Says Christians Must Prepare to Wage Violent Revolution from Right Wing Watch on Vimeo.
Christian Right Activist Heading Civil Rights Office at HHS Moves Closer to Killing Protections for LGBTQ Patients
Move Comes During Height of First Wave of Pandemic
Roger Severino, a Christian right activist who heads the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services’s Office for Civil Rights is one step closer to his own personal goal of removing protections for LGBTQ patients, a move that would allow discrimination based on gender and sexual orientation.
Under Severino’s leadership the Trump administration has been moving quickly toward the final stages of dismantling critical protections for LGBTQ patients, Politico reports. The Dept. of Health and Human Services has sent a draft of its rewrite of an Obama-era policy to the Dept. of Justice for review, a sign it could soon announce the rollback of hard-fought regulations protecting some of the nation’s most vulnerable people.
HHS has been working on re-interpreting and re-writing the nondiscrimination provision of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. The agency’s website currently says Section 1557 of the ACA “prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability in certain health programs or activities.”
“Advocates fear that it would allow hospitals and health workers to more easily discriminate against patients based on their gender or sexual orientation,” Politico reports, noting the provision “also offered specific protections for transgender patients for the first time and extended protections for women who had abortions.”
Severino has been called a “radical” anti-LGBTQ religious right activist. He previously served as CEO and counsel for the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, a religious right non-profit that opposes separation of church and state. He also once served as the Director of the DeVos family’s Center for Religion and Civil Society in the Institute for Family, Community, and Opportunity.
Late last year a federal judge voided a rule Severino had implemented allowing medical providers to cite their personal religious or moral beliefs as a reason to refuse to provide care to certain individuals or to perform certain procedures. It would have allowed doctors and other health care professionals to refuse to perform or participate in abortions, prescribe or deliver contraception, or provide care to and LGBTQ person.
Severino is also tied to the Trump administration’s efforts to ban same-sex couples and LGBTQ people from adoption services.
Severino has long sought to gut ObamaCare’s LGBTQ protections. Before coming to the Trump administration Severino co-authored a Heritage Foundation report claiming new proposed ObamaCare nondiscrimination provisions “threaten the religious liberty, freedom of conscience, and independent medical judgment of health care professionals.”
