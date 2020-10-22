Trump Releases ‘60 Minutes’ Video Showing Him Being Asked if He’s ‘Ready for Tough Questions’ to Prove Media ‘Bias’

President Donald Trump for days has been attacking CBS News’ Lesley Stahl ever since after he walked away in the middle of his interview Tuesday after questions about the coronavirus pandemic. Thursday morning he teased he would be releasing the video, tweeting:

“I will soon be giving a first in television history full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted ‘takeout’ interview of me by Lesley Stahl of @60Minutes. Watch her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and ‘magnificently brilliant’ answers to their ‘Q’s’.”

Hours later Trump posted the video to Facebook. It shows Stahl and Trump getting settled, and Stahl asking him, “Are you ready for some tough questions?”

“You’re going to be fair,” Trump replies.

“I’m going to be fair,” Stahl says.

“Just be fair,” Trump says again.

“But last time I remember you saying to me, ‘Bring it on.'”

“You’re going to get fairness,” she said. “But you’re okay with some tough questions?”

“No,” Trump replied, “I’m not looking for that.”

“You will get fairness, but you’re ok with some tough questions,” Stahl, a veteran journalist, replied.

“No, I’m not,” said the president.

“You don’t ask Biden tough questions,” Trump complains. “It’s terrible.”

On Twitter, Trump called the clip “bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS.”

Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS. Tonight’s anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse! #MAGA https://t.co/ETDJzMQg8X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2020

Watch: