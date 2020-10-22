NARCISSIST IN CHIEF
Trump Releases ‘60 Minutes’ Video Showing Him Being Asked if He’s ‘Ready for Tough Questions’ to Prove Media ‘Bias’
President Donald Trump for days has been attacking CBS News’ Lesley Stahl ever since after he walked away in the middle of his interview Tuesday after questions about the coronavirus pandemic. Thursday morning he teased he would be releasing the video, tweeting:
“I will soon be giving a first in television history full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted ‘takeout’ interview of me by Lesley Stahl of @60Minutes. Watch her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and ‘magnificently brilliant’ answers to their ‘Q’s’.”
Hours later Trump posted the video to Facebook. It shows Stahl and Trump getting settled, and Stahl asking him, “Are you ready for some tough questions?”
“You’re going to be fair,” Trump replies.
“I’m going to be fair,” Stahl says.
“Just be fair,” Trump says again.
“But last time I remember you saying to me, ‘Bring it on.'”
“You’re going to get fairness,” she said. “But you’re okay with some tough questions?”
“No,” Trump replied, “I’m not looking for that.”
“You will get fairness, but you’re ok with some tough questions,” Stahl, a veteran journalist, replied.
“No, I’m not,” said the president.
“You don’t ask Biden tough questions,” Trump complains. “It’s terrible.”
On Twitter, Trump called the clip “bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS.”
Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS. Tonight’s anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse! #MAGA https://t.co/ETDJzMQg8X
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2020
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- WILDLY OFFENSIVE2 days ago
Tiffany Trump Burned to the Ground Over Disastrous LGBTQ Pride Campaign Event: ‘Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Treason’
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE2 days ago
Trump Publicly Demands Bill Barr Appoint Special Counsel to Investigate Joe Biden in Off-the-Rails Fox News Interview
- ALL REPUBLICANS3 days ago
Internet Battles to Win Question of ‘Who Has the Worst Senators?’
- NOPE NOPE NOPE2 days ago
Pat Robertson: God Told Me Trump Wins Re-Election – Sparking the ‘End Times’ So ‘Pray for Him’
- SAD!3 days ago
Trump Campaign Launches Lengthy and Inaccurate Objection to Debate Topics: ‘Only a Few Touch on Foreign Policy’
- FRAUD3 days ago
Fox News Refused to Publish Giuliani’s ‘Sketchy’ Hunter Biden Emails Story
- PRESIDENT PANDEMIC2 days ago
‘Doubling’: CNN Hosts Visibly Unnerved After Hearing Doctor’s ‘Bleak’ New COVID Projections
- BOOM!2 days ago
Trump Has a Hidden Bank Account in China