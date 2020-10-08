WHY?
Trump Forced Walter Reed Physicians to Sign Non-Disclosure Agreements When He Was Rushed in Last Year
President Donald Trump was rushed to Walter Reed Medical Center late last year. Before he would let any personnel, including doctors, treat him, he took time to have them sign non-disclosure agreements.
Those who refused were prohibited from treating him, NBC News reports. “At least two Walter Reed doctors who refused to sign non-disclosure agreements last year were not permitted to be involved in Trump’s care.”
“The reason for his trip last year remains shrouded in mystery,” NBC adds.
CNN reported at the time that Trump’s mysterious trip did not follow usual protocols.
“Medical staff at Walter Reed did not get a staff-wide notice about a presidential visit to the medical center in Bethesda, Maryland, ahead of Trump’s arrival,” CNN’s Dan Diamond reported. “That did not happen this time, indicating the visit was a non-routine visit and scheduled last minute.”
The White House tried to claim Trump’s sudden, rushed, surprise trip was not an emergency.
“Anticipating a very busy 2020, the president is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed,” Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary said at the time.
Jacob Blake Is Handcuffed to a Hospital Bed After Being Shot in the Back and Paralyzed – Kenosha Cops Won’t Say Why
Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer Rusten Sheskey on Sunday. At least four bullets pierced his skin and entered his body, leaving him, his family says, paralyzed from the waist down.
Blake’s father (photo) wants to know why his son, who clearly cannot leave the hospital after hours of surgery to remove most of his colon and small intestine, is being handcuffed to his hospital bed.
“I hate it that he was laying in that bed with the handcuff onto the bed,” his father, who is also named Jacob Blake, said Thursday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “He can’t go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?”
Blake has another question too: What was he arrested for?
Apparently there are no answers.
“Jacob Blake’s father said he hasn’t heard from the police department or Mayor John Antaramian, though Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has reached out, he said.”
On Wednesday the elder Jacob Blake addressed the media:
Jacob Blake Sr.: ’They shot my son seven times. Seven times. Like he didn’t matter. But my son matters. He’s a human being and he matters.’ (Warning: distressing) pic.twitter.com/f4v6S3jEmc
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 25, 2020
Coronavirus Data Disappears From CDC Dashboard After Trump Hijacks Info
The Trump administration on Tuesday forced all hospitals and states to make a significant and immediate change in how they report coronavirus patient data, hijacking the information to be funneled into the Dept. of Health and Human Services.
Experts warned the move could allow the administration to politicize the data, hide it, be less transparent, all of which interferes in the real-time usage of information to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
That appears to be what has happened.
“Previously public data has already disappeared from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website,” CNBC reports.
“Dashboards last updated as of July 14, 2020,” reads the CDC’s website where information on availability of hospital and ICU beds used to appear.
Early into the coronavirus pandemic the CDC removed information on the number of COVID-19 tests performed when it became clear the numbers were unacceptably small.
BREAKING: The CDC has stopped disclosing the number of Americans tested for coronavirus.
On the left is how the website looked last night. On the right is what it looks like now, with the testing info removed.
The lack of testing is a scandal.
This is the coverup. pic.twitter.com/za5w9dkEKq
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 2, 2020
Trump Administration Orders Halt to ‘First of Its Kind’ COVID-19 Testing at Home Project Backed by Bill Gates
The Trump administration has ordered an “innovative” and “first of its kind” at home coronavirus testing program that has the support of Bill Gates and other public health experts to cease, and it’s unclear why.
The program, as The New York Times and NPR affiliate KUOW report, is based in Seattle, Washington, and allowed residents to easily test for coronavirus. One of the program’s benefits is 43 percent of its more than 12,000 participants so far were asymptomatic. To date the program has identified dozens of previously-undetected COVID-19 cases.
The Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network (SCAN), operated by researchers from the Seattle Flu Study and Public Health – Seattle & King County, and had an “in-person technical adviser” from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was authorized by the State of Washington.
“Please discontinue patient testing and return of diagnostic results to patients until proper authorization is obtained,” the FDA ordered, saying it had “concerns about safety and accuracy.”
SCAN’s researchers say they had, The Times reports, “submitted data validating both the safety and reliability of the swabs in home-based collection.”
One researcher not affiliated with the program called halting it “bizarre.”
It’s unclear if Bill Gates’ association with the project has any negative impact. Some far right conspiracy theorists among Trump’s base, including those protesting state stay-at-home policies, falsely claim Gates is developing a vaccine that contains a microchip to track those who get injected.
President Donald Trump has been very concerned with the actual numbers attached to coronavirus cases and has made clear he wanted to keep the numbers low to help his re-election campaign.
He has said, “we don’t want everybody taking this test,” referring to coronavirus testing. “It’s totally unnecessary. This will pass through and we’re going to be even stronger for it.”
On Thursday Trump said testing for coronavirus is “overrated,” and complained that the more tests are conducted, the more cases there are.
“When you test, you have a case,” Trump said in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases.”
