Trump Forced Walter Reed Physicians to Sign Non-Disclosure Agreements When He Was Rushed in Last Year

President Donald Trump was rushed to Walter Reed Medical Center late last year. Before he would let any personnel, including doctors, treat him, he took time to have them sign non-disclosure agreements.

Those who refused were prohibited from treating him, NBC News reports. “At least two Walter Reed doctors who refused to sign non-disclosure agreements last year were not permitted to be involved in Trump’s care.”

“The reason for his trip last year remains shrouded in mystery,” NBC adds.

CNN reported at the time that Trump’s mysterious trip did not follow usual protocols.

“Medical staff at Walter Reed did not get a staff-wide notice about a presidential visit to the medical center in Bethesda, Maryland, ahead of Trump’s arrival,” CNN’s Dan Diamond reported. “That did not happen this time, indicating the visit was a non-routine visit and scheduled last minute.”

The White House tried to claim Trump’s sudden, rushed, surprise trip was not an emergency.

“Anticipating a very busy 2020, the president is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed,” Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary said at the time.