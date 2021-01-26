WHY?
Trump-Appointed Judge Blocks Biden’s Order to Halt Deportations After Texas AG Sued
A federal judge in Texas has just placed a temporary stay blocking President Joe Biden’s 100 day moratorium on deportations.
U.S. District Court Judge Drew Tipton, a member of the right wing Federalist Society, sided with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
“Defendants are enjoined from executing the 100-day pause on removals for 14 days,” Judge Tipton ruled. That apparently means deportations can continue for the next two weeks.
Breaking: federal judge temporarily blocks Biden's 100-day deportation pause in lawsuit brought by Texas AG @KenPaxtonTX. Applies nationwide.
"Defendants are enjoined from executing the 100-day pause on removals for 14 days…" @CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/Kbl2VNEM8c
— Travis Bubenik (@travisbubenik) January 26, 2021
President Biden enacted the 100 day deportations pause on January 20.
Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern notes Republicans did exactly what they have been accusing Democrats of doing for years.
Republicans who spent the last four years railing against nationwide injunctions and forum shopping just went to a Trump judge in Texas to get a nationwide block on Biden’s 100-day deportation pause. https://t.co/v6HsWCRCzk pic.twitter.com/LTnmLtds19
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) January 26, 2021
Trump Orders Secret Service to Protect 14 Family Members in Rare Post-Presidency Demand – Taxpayers on the Hook
The U.S. Secret Service will protect former President Donald Trump and more than a dozen members of his family, including extended family members, after the 45th President, defying usual agency regulations, ordered the expanded protections.
“Trump issued a directive to extend post-presidency Secret Service protection to 14 members of his family who were not automatically entitled to receive it,” The Washington Post reports.
Taxpayers will be on the hook for the millions of dollars the additional protections will cost, even after the Trump family decimated the protective agency’s budget over the past four to five years.
Once a president leaves office he or she, their spouse, and children up until they reach the age of 16 are entitled to Secret Service protection. Protection for the president and spouse is for the rest of their lives.
But Trump has demanded every family member who has ever been covered to continue receiving protection, for the next six months.
“That means the expensive, taxpayer-funded security will continue for his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, their three children, his son Donald Trump Jr. and his five children, his son Eric Trump and his wife Lara and his daughter Tiffany Trump,” the Post explains.
In just the first two years of his presidency Trump and his family members who are protected by the Secret Service took more than 4500 trips.
Citizens for Ethics (CREW) on Wednesday noted that “the Trump family took more trips that required Secret Service protection in one year than the Obama family took in seven.”
‘Full Dictator Look’: Internet Wonders if Trump Is Building a ‘Moat’ Amid Reports ‘Crew Digging Trench’ on WH Lawn
Is President Donald Trump building a moat around the White House? That’s just one of several questions some are asking after a White House press pool report Friday morning.
“A crew is digging a trench outside the briefing room, on the lawn between the driveway and the sidewalk,” the pool report reads. “And as noted previously, there’s lots of fencing around Lafayette Square Park.”
Trump over the past few weeks did have “unscalable” fencing installed around the White House before the November 3 election, leading many to wonder if he planned on barricading himself in if he lost.
Those questions still exist, as does the fencing.
Trump going full dictator look, barricading himself in the palace:
“A crew is digging a trench outside the briefing room, on the lawn between the driveway and the sidewalk. And as noted previously, there’s lots of fencing around Lafayette Square Park,” WH pooler @toddgillman
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 13, 2020
From the White House press pool this morning: *A crew is digging a trench outside the briefing room, on the lawn between the driveway and the sidewalk.* Landscaping or the natural culmination of four years of animosity?
— Robert Delaney (@RFDelaney) November 13, 2020
Digging a trench in front of the briefing room and more fencing I thought the protesters tomorrow are supposed to be pro-trump. He scared of his own people now
— Laura Di Bella (@LauraDiBella15) November 13, 2020
The campaign can afford only ill-tempered sea bass to stock that moat.
— Kevin C. McGee (@bankrlawimp) November 13, 2020
A moat? Shouldn’t someone be worried about this?
— Je suis dégoûté!? LauraInWonderland (@LauraBergerol) November 13, 2020
Maganot
— Jim Boyd (@bjamesboyd) November 13, 2020
A moat? Shouldn’t someone be worried about this?
— Je suis dégoûté!? LauraInWonderland (@LauraBergerol) November 13, 2020
He’s
Building
A
— Chester Scoville (@ChesterScoville) November 13, 2020
It’s a moat. WH going medieval. https://t.co/eVE8h3rPO1
— Lara (@CaliGirlinMI) November 13, 2020
It’s not a trench it’s the burn pit, to burn the evidence https://t.co/JQN75O8DUX
— Bill Collins? (@wmjcollins) November 13, 2020
Image: White House photo by India Garrish via Flickr
Pence Cancels Scheduled Visit to Indiana – No Explanation Given
Vice President Mike Pence has just canceled a scheduled trip with Second Lady Karen Pence to visit their home state of Indiana.
The Pences were slated to travel to Indiana to cast their ballots in the presidential election. The White House offered “no explanation,” the press pool notes, as to why the trip will not take place as scheduled, but says the trip has been “postponed.” No new date has been announced.
“Nobody’s sick,” Pence spokespersonDevin O’Malley says, according to New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi. “There’s no positive tests. The VP is planning on travelling on Saturday and Monday. We’ll have more information on the vice president’s schedule next week soon.”
The Vice President this evening will hold a “Make America Great Again” rally, one day after being accused of having pink eye at Wednesday night’s debate by a CNN medical analyst.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Image: Official White House photo by Myles D. Cullen via Flickr
