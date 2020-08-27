Jacob Blake Is Handcuffed to a Hospital Bed After Being Shot in the Back and Paralyzed – Kenosha Cops Won’t Say Why

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer Rusten Sheskey on Sunday. At least four bullets pierced his skin and entered his body, leaving him, his family says, paralyzed from the waist down.

Blake’s father (photo) wants to know why his son, who clearly cannot leave the hospital after hours of surgery to remove most of his colon and small intestine, is being handcuffed to his hospital bed.

“I hate it that he was laying in that bed with the handcuff onto the bed,” his father, who is also named Jacob Blake, said Thursday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “He can’t go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?”

Blake has another question too: What was he arrested for?

Apparently there are no answers.

“Jacob Blake’s father said he hasn’t heard from the police department or Mayor John Antaramian, though Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has reached out, he said.”

Related –

Jared Kushner: NBA Players Striking Over Police Shooting Are ‘Fortunate’ to Be ‘Able to Take a Night Off’

On Wednesday the elder Jacob Blake addressed the media: