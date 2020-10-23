DANGEROUS LIES
Trump Destroyed for ‘Metaphysically False’ Lie ‘We’re Rounding the Corner Beautifully’ as US Breaks COVID Record
President Donald Trump is selling dangerous lies on the campaign trail about the deadly coronavirus pandemic. In private and in public he has admitted to lying, telling reporters he didn’t want to “panic” Americans by telling them the truth early on. But now his lies are dangerous, leading supporters to believe the pandemic is under control and almost over, likely causing many to lower their guard – if they ever raised it to begin with.
On Thursday the United States broke the record high for number of new cases recorded in a singly day: 77,640. The previous record was 75,723 set on July 29, NBC News reports. Another 921 people died from the coronavirus on Thursday as well. On MSNBC Dr. Peter Hotze announced the U.S. will likely see 80,000 new COVID-19 cases a day next week.
But according to President Trump, who is holding multiple potentially super-spreader rallies every day, everything is great – “we’re rounding the corner beautifully.”
On Friday Trump told his closely-packed and mostly-maskless supporters in Florida that his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden,”is not a man that can handle the job.”
Biden is actually one of the most accomplished public servants to hold elected office in modern times.
“No, he leaves his house this morning, gets up and – I’m going to talk about it – all he talks about is ‘COVID COVID COVID,’ is they want to scare people, and we’ve done so well with it,” Trump lied. “Now it’s 99.8%,” he added, not explaining what the percentage means. His fans howled and cheered anyway.
“I mean you look at what’s going on. And we’re rounding the corner we’re rounding the corner, we’re rounding the corner beautifully,” he lied.
By inauguration day nearly 400,000 Americans are projected to have died from the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. ranks first in total cases and total deaths, and 10th in deaths per capita.
The President complains about Biden speaking about COVID and claims we’re rounding the corner “beautifully” pic.twitter.com/QgIpWXoyu5
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 23, 2020
On social media many were furious with Trump.
He doesn’t care how many people die so long as he wins. Happy Friday! https://t.co/DmMFFbAnFF
— Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) October 23, 2020
If by “rounding the corner” he means a record number of cases by day, then sure.
— Susan Szilagyi (@susanszil) October 23, 2020
If this is a race to 250,000 deaths, yes, we’re rounding the corner.
In reality, this deception builds the case that our president should be tried for war crimes.
— Blue Tsunami 2020 (@BlueTsunami5) October 23, 2020
You don’t need to be a virologist or epidemiologist to know that no part of what he’s saying is true in this or any nearby universe. The President is uttering metaphysically false statements. https://t.co/GTXkOjqd8X
— Neil 🇺🇸 Ⓥ #StayHome #BLM (@basementvegan) October 23, 2020
70 thousand new cases of infection is what Trump called rounding the corner beautifully it’s hard to believe his followers believes him, this is NOT NORMAL in any scenario
— BLACK LIVE MATTER (@OliviaDzide) October 23, 2020
— matt carless (@McarlessPainter) October 23, 2020
He’s in Florida at The Villages. No masks. No distancing.
Florida had 5,500 new cases yesterday.
He is fu*king disgusting. The election is in 11 days. Many of them will be sick (or worse) by then. https://t.co/nTFbo89ExA
— Cori Gunnells (@CCgunnells) October 23, 2020
I can’t believe how false this is. https://t.co/zFQkqvO33a
— Kyle (@kyledoescode) October 23, 2020
WHAT is 99.8%? The probability that every word you say is an outright lie.
— Betsy Newman (@betsyrnewman) October 23, 2020
This gigantic deadly lie on the very day of the record high of daily cases reported, >70K! Trump is the greatest danger to humans on the planet. His policies are absolutely genocidal in public health, immigration, & law enforcement. Supporting him for any reason is batshit crazy. https://t.co/TsphiGhlHL
— BillCody (@BillCody) October 23, 2020
Trump Again Dangerously Claims Children Are ‘Essentially Immune’ and ‘Don’t Transfer’ the Coronavirus. That’s False.
President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters that children are “virtually immune,” don’t transport or transfer the coronavirus, and just a “tiny fraction” of those who become infected die. Most of that is false, and dangerously so.
“They get better very quickly,” Trump continued. “But, as you know, the seriousness of it and what it leads to is extraordinarily small.”
Asked if he still believes children are essentially immune, as he falsely stated just five days ago, the President replied, “Yeah. I think that for the most part they do very well. They don’t get very sick, they don’t catch it easily, and according to the people that I’ve spoken to they don’t transport or transfer it to other people, or certainly not very easily.”
That’s false.
97,000 children across a two-week period tested positive for the coronavirus at the end of July. And while the fatality rate is lower among children, there are other diseases they (and adults) can get. Among children, “a rare but severe condition that has been reported approximately 2–4 weeks after the onset of COVID-19 in children and adolescents,” Associated Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (AMIS), has been reported, the CDC said on its website last week.
Children, especially those ten and older, studies show, transmit the coronavirus at the same rate as adults.
Watch:
REPORTER: 97,000 children tested positive for coronavirus in the last week of July. Does that give you any pause about schools reopening for in-person learning?
TRUMP: No
REPORTER: So do you still think kids are essentially immune?
TRUMP: Yeah [this is false — kids can die] pic.twitter.com/5UCuRkOuRK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2020
