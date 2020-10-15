Trump Desperately Tries to Lower Expectations for ‘Major Fake’ NBC Town Hall

President Donald Trump is desperate to lower expectations for Thursday night’s town hall, which he is doing for NBC News.

Hours before it is slated to begin Trump tweeted, calling it a “major Fake” forum.

The President does not perform well in town halls, where real voters ask him real life questions. Trump has demonstrated little grasp over policy matters, instead preferring to establish a shared victimization relationship with his supporters as he increasingly complains how everything is unfair for him, a billionaire real estate magnate and supposed leader of the free world.

Trump was also quick to attack C-SPAN political editor and host of “Washington Week,” Steve Scuilly, who just admitted to lying after being caught tweeting with Anthony Scaramucci to ask advice about responding to Trump’s attacks.

I will be doing a major Fake @NBCNews Town Hall Forum, live tonight from Miami, at 8:00 P.M. They asked me to do it in place of the Rigged Steve Scully (he is now suspended from @cspan for lying) Debate. I wonder if they’ll treat me as well as Sleepy Joe? They should! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2020

Earlier on Thursday Trump told North Carolina voters he is only doing the town hall because it’s a “free hour of television” for him. He then attacked several NBC News employees. He called NBC’s parent company, Comcast, “Concast.”

This is how Trump is previewing his town hall: “You know, I’m being set up tonight. I’m doing this town hall with Concast – C O N, right – CON – cuz it’s a CON JOB. Concast. C O N. Not C O M. CONcast. So I’m doing it, and it’s NBC, the worst…” pic.twitter.com/niVBuTin0e — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 15, 2020

Trump’s town hall last month on ABC did not go well for him:

During an ABC News Town Hall, President Donald Trump tried to attack Joe Biden for not issuing a national mask mandate even though Biden is not President. pic.twitter.com/8Ts962kwZV — HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 16, 2020

NBC News is under fire for giving Trump a town hall after the President withdrew from the official second debate because it had been turned into a virtual event when the President was diagnosed with coronavirus.