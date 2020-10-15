News
Trump Cheers C-SPAN Anchor’s Suspension for Lying Over Tweeting About POTUS With Scaramucci
President Donald Trump is cheering C-SPAN’s announcement that it has suspended Steve Scully after the longtime political editor and moderator of “Washington Journal” lied about a suspicious tweet – to a former Trump ally.
Scully “admitted to lying about his Twitter feed being hacked when he was confronted about a questionable exchange with former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci,” the Associated Press reports.
“The news came on the day of what was supposed to be a career highlight for the 30-year C-SPAN veteran. Scully was to moderate the second debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.”
That debate was canceled when Trump declared it would be a “waste of time” to debate virtually, after he tested positive for coronavirus.
Trump immediately cheered the announcement, falsely claiming the Debate Commission did not treat him “fairly.”
I was right again! Steve Scully just admitted he was lying about his Twitter being hacked. The Debate was Rigged! He was suspended from @cspan indefinitely. The Trump Campaign was not treated fairly by the “Commission”. Did I show good instincts in being the first to know?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2020
Scully, in the now-deleted tweet, had said to Scaramucci, “should I respond to trump.”
Trump had been attacking Scully:
Steve Scully, the second Debate Moderator, is a Never Trumper, just like the son of the great Mike Wallace. Fix!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020
“Scaramucci, a former Trump communications director and now a critic of the president, advised Scully to ignore him,” the AP adds.
The MAGA crowd is celebrating:
The fix was in. He should be fired and the debate commission should be disbanded. Did the debate commission do anything to confirm that he was hacked or did they just go along with it because it was convenient? Anyone with a brain knew that it was bullshit. https://t.co/TxA4cWxoK5
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 15, 2020
Steve Scully the moderator of the Debate that never happened admitted he lied about his twitter act. being hacked. Fired from C-Span. Chris Wallace gave Scully his “unbiased” blessing this week. Said he believed him. So much for a Chris Wallace endorsement. Just saying.
— Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) October 15, 2020
Steve Scully got suspended after he lied about being hacked.
Joy Reid ended up with a primetime show on MSNBC.
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 15, 2020
I KNEW IT! From the very beginning, I knew Biden intern Steve Scully was LYING! https://t.co/GXQyfvsewy
— Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) October 15, 2020
News
Fauci Hits Back Hard: Trump Campaign Is ‘Harassing’ Me
Dr. Anthony Fauci is raising his voice and raising the stakes in the battle begun by the Trump campaign against him, and now he’s hitting back hard.
The president’s campaign put out a video that takes remarks Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, made in support of the coronavirus task force. But the Trump campaign re-cut those remarks to make them look like Fauci was praising and effectively endorsing President Donald Trump. He was not.
“By doing this against my will, they are in effect harassing me,” Fauci told The Daily Beast. “Since campaign ads are about getting votes, their harassment of me might have the opposite effect of turning some voters off.”
Earlier Monday Fauci had told CNN, “I think it’s really unfortunate and really disappointing that they did that,” he said, referring to using him in an ad without his consent, “it’s so clear that I’m not a political person.”
Told the Trump campaign might put out a second ad highlighting him, Dr. Fauci said if they did it would be “outrageous” and might “backfire.”
Does that mean he might resign?
“Not a chance,” Fauci said.
“Not in my wildest freakin dreams,” he told The Beast, “did I ever think about quitting.”
News
Fauci Warns Trump Campaign: Using Me in Another Campaign Ad Would Be ‘Outrageous’ and Might ‘Backfire’
Dr. Anthony Fauci is not pleased the Trump campaign is using a comment he made praising the coronavirus task force and taking it out of context and using it in an ad that makes it look like he’s endorsed President Donald Trump, which he has not.
Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he believes the campaign should take down the misleading ads.
“I think it’s really unfortunate and really disappointing that they did that – it’s so clear that I’m not a political person,” Fauci said Monday afternoon. “I have never either directly or indirectly endorsed a political candidate.”
The Trump campaign took his statement “completely out of context,” Fauci adds.
When asked how he would feel if the Trump campaign did another ad featuring him – which Tapper suggested is in the works – the National Institutes of Health director said it would be “outrageous” – and threatened it “might actually come back to backfire” on them.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says “it’s really unfortunate and really disappointing” that the Trump campaign featured him in an ad touting the President’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He tells @jaketapper that he thinks the ad should be taken down. https://t.co/oDDlgwvCkE pic.twitter.com/JLTbTVhJ7o
— The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) October 12, 2020
News
Trump Announces Yet Another Possible Super Spreader Event – ‘Very Big’ Campaign Rally in Florida
President Donald Trump has not announced any negative tests after being infected with coronavirus for over a week, but he has now announced two events where he will appear in public, possibly creating two more super spreader events.
“Will be in Sanford, Florida on Monday for a very BIG RALLY!” Trump tweeted late Friday afternoon.
Will be in Sanford, Florida on Monday for a very BIG RALLY! https://t.co/TTOlHJT8kr
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020
Trump is also hosting another potential super spreader event – a campaign function at the White House on Saturday. Trump has erased the line between his campaign and his presidency, using all the tools of government, paid for by the taxpayers, to help his flailing political career.
Saturday’s event is expected to include hundreds of invited guests. Trump is expected to address them from a balcony but it’s hard to imagine he will isolate himself.
