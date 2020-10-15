Trump Cheers C-SPAN Anchor’s Suspension for Lying Over Tweeting About POTUS With Scaramucci

President Donald Trump is cheering C-SPAN’s announcement that it has suspended Steve Scully after the longtime political editor and moderator of “Washington Journal” lied about a suspicious tweet – to a former Trump ally.

Scully “admitted to lying about his Twitter feed being hacked when he was confronted about a questionable exchange with former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci,” the Associated Press reports.

“The news came on the day of what was supposed to be a career highlight for the 30-year C-SPAN veteran. Scully was to moderate the second debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.”

That debate was canceled when Trump declared it would be a “waste of time” to debate virtually, after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump immediately cheered the announcement, falsely claiming the Debate Commission did not treat him “fairly.”

I was right again! Steve Scully just admitted he was lying about his Twitter being hacked. The Debate was Rigged! He was suspended from @cspan indefinitely. The Trump Campaign was not treated fairly by the “Commission”. Did I show good instincts in being the first to know? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2020

Scully, in the now-deleted tweet, had said to Scaramucci, “should I respond to trump.”

Trump had been attacking Scully:

Steve Scully, the second Debate Moderator, is a Never Trumper, just like the son of the great Mike Wallace. Fix!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

“Scaramucci, a former Trump communications director and now a critic of the president, advised Scully to ignore him,” the AP adds.

The MAGA crowd is celebrating:

The fix was in. He should be fired and the debate commission should be disbanded. Did the debate commission do anything to confirm that he was hacked or did they just go along with it because it was convenient? Anyone with a brain knew that it was bullshit. https://t.co/TxA4cWxoK5 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 15, 2020

Steve Scully the moderator of the Debate that never happened admitted he lied about his twitter act. being hacked. Fired from C-Span. Chris Wallace gave Scully his “unbiased” blessing this week. Said he believed him. So much for a Chris Wallace endorsement. Just saying. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) October 15, 2020

Steve Scully got suspended after he lied about being hacked. Joy Reid ended up with a primetime show on MSNBC. — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 15, 2020