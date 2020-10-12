News
Fauci Hits Back Hard: Trump Campaign Is ‘Harassing’ Me
Dr. Anthony Fauci is raising his voice and raising the stakes in the battle begun by the Trump campaign against him, and now he’s hitting back hard.
The president’s campaign put out a video that takes remarks Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, made in support of the coronavirus task force. But the Trump campaign re-cut those remarks to make them look like Fauci was praising and effectively endorsing President Donald Trump. He was not.
“By doing this against my will, they are in effect harassing me,” Fauci told The Daily Beast. “Since campaign ads are about getting votes, their harassment of me might have the opposite effect of turning some voters off.”
Earlier Monday Fauci had told CNN, “I think it’s really unfortunate and really disappointing that they did that,” he said, referring to using him in an ad without his consent, “it’s so clear that I’m not a political person.”
Told the Trump campaign might put out a second ad highlighting him, Dr. Fauci said if they did it would be “outrageous” and might “backfire.”
Does that mean he might resign?
“Not a chance,” Fauci said.
“Not in my wildest freakin dreams,” he told The Beast, “did I ever think about quitting.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Fauci Warns Trump Campaign: Using Me in Another Campaign Ad Would Be ‘Outrageous’ and Might ‘Backfire’
Dr. Anthony Fauci is not pleased the Trump campaign is using a comment he made praising the coronavirus task force and taking it out of context and using it in an ad that makes it look like he’s endorsed President Donald Trump, which he has not.
Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he believes the campaign should take down the misleading ads.
“I think it’s really unfortunate and really disappointing that they did that – it’s so clear that I’m not a political person,” Fauci said Monday afternoon. “I have never either directly or indirectly endorsed a political candidate.”
The Trump campaign took his statement “completely out of context,” Fauci adds.
When asked how he would feel if the Trump campaign did another ad featuring him – which Tapper suggested is in the works – the National Institutes of Health director said it would be “outrageous” – and threatened it “might actually come back to backfire” on them.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says “it’s really unfortunate and really disappointing” that the Trump campaign featured him in an ad touting the President’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He tells @jaketapper that he thinks the ad should be taken down. https://t.co/oDDlgwvCkE pic.twitter.com/JLTbTVhJ7o
— The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) October 12, 2020
News
Trump Announces Yet Another Possible Super Spreader Event – ‘Very Big’ Campaign Rally in Florida
President Donald Trump has not announced any negative tests after being infected with coronavirus for over a week, but he has now announced two events where he will appear in public, possibly creating two more super spreader events.
“Will be in Sanford, Florida on Monday for a very BIG RALLY!” Trump tweeted late Friday afternoon.
Will be in Sanford, Florida on Monday for a very BIG RALLY! https://t.co/TTOlHJT8kr
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020
Trump is also hosting another potential super spreader event – a campaign function at the White House on Saturday. Trump has erased the line between his campaign and his presidency, using all the tools of government, paid for by the taxpayers, to help his flailing political career.
Saturday’s event is expected to include hundreds of invited guests. Trump is expected to address them from a balcony but it’s hard to imagine he will isolate himself.
News
Democrats Introduce Bill to Create Commission That Would Determine if a President Is Incapable of Performing Role
“We are reminded of the necessity of action by the health of the current president”
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Jamie Raskin on Friday introduced legislation to reinforce the 25th Amendment. The bill, were it to become law, would create a commission of 16 medical experts and/or former executive branch officials, like cabinet members. A 17th member, a chairperson would be charged with determining if a president if incapacitated or in some other way unable to perform the functions of the presidency.
Pelosi and Raskin were both careful to note this commission is forward-looking and would not exist before the November election.
“There’s never really a good time” to create the commission, Raskin, a Democrat of Maryland said. “In the age of COVID-19, we need to act.”
“I wish that Congress had set up this permanent body years ago. It did not do it, but we do need to do this certainly in the new Congress,” he added, meaning next year.
“People want to know. We have to give comfort to people that there is a way to do this,” Pelosi told reporters.
President Trump “will face the judgment of the voters, but he shows the need for us to create a process for future presidents,” she warned. “This legislation applies to future presidents, but we are reminded of the necessity of action by the health of the current president.”
The commission would be bipartisan, with eight members chosen by Democrats and eight chosen by Republicans. The chair would be chosen by a majority of the members themselves.
Trending
- 'SOUNDS ABOUT WHITE'2 days ago
Lindsay Graham Says Black People Are Safe in South Carolina… If They’re Conservative
- 'HEART' OF TEXAS2 days ago
Federal Judge Block Texas Governor’s Order to Remove Most of the State’s Ballot Drop Boxes
- 'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'3 days ago
Dr. Fauci Says Trump Is Holding “Super Spreader” Events as 9 Rally Attendees Get COVID-19
- NO. YOU'RE. NOT.1 day ago
Trump Declares He’s ‘Immune’ and Can’t Get COVID ‘For Maybe a Long Time’: I Have ‘A Protective Glow’
- FRAUD13 hours ago
‘Violation of State Law’: Legal Experts Blast California GOP’s ‘Fake’ Voter Ballot Dropoff Boxes
- 'DANCES ON CORPSES'3 days ago
The White House Stopped the CDC From Requiring Face Masks on Public Transit
- ONLY THE BEST PEOPLE14 hours ago
Trump’s ‘Decimated’ Campaign Staff Has ‘No Clue’ How to Stop His Re-Election Death-Spiral: John Heilemann
- 'DEEPLY EMBARRASSING'2 days ago
Even Mitch McConnell Doesn’t Visit the White House Anymore Because It’s a COVID-19 Hot Zone