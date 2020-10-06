‘This Place Is a Cesspool’: White House Staffers Furious at Trump’s ‘Insane’ Return From Hospital

President Donald Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center and returned to the White House — and his staffers are furious.

The president announced his COVID-19 infection early Friday and spent the weekend getting treated at the hospital, and aides and officials who work with him were alarmed by his dramatic return to the White House, reported Axios.

“It’s insane that he would return to the White House and jeopardize his staff’s health when we are still learning of new cases among senior staff,” one White House source told the website. “This place is a cesspool.”

Several others in the White House have tested positive for the coronavirus, and some staffers have expressed frustration about the lack of communication about the outbreak from chief of staff Mark Meadows.

“[Trump] was so concerned with preventing embarrassing stories that he exposed thousands of his own staff and supporters to a deadly virus,” the White House source said. “He has kept us in the dark, and now our spouses and kids have to pay the price. It’s just selfish.”