‘This Place Is a Cesspool’: White House Staffers Furious at Trump’s ‘Insane’ Return From Hospital
President Donald Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center and returned to the White House — and his staffers are furious.
The president announced his COVID-19 infection early Friday and spent the weekend getting treated at the hospital, and aides and officials who work with him were alarmed by his dramatic return to the White House, reported Axios.
“It’s insane that he would return to the White House and jeopardize his staff’s health when we are still learning of new cases among senior staff,” one White House source told the website. “This place is a cesspool.”
Several others in the White House have tested positive for the coronavirus, and some staffers have expressed frustration about the lack of communication about the outbreak from chief of staff Mark Meadows.
“[Trump] was so concerned with preventing embarrassing stories that he exposed thousands of his own staff and supporters to a deadly virus,” the White House source said. “He has kept us in the dark, and now our spouses and kids have to pay the price. It’s just selfish.”
Watch: Trump Jr. Falsely Accuses Democrats of Hoping Coronavirus ‘Kills Millions’ to End President’s ‘Streak of Winning’
Donald Trump Jr. is once again attacking Democrats, this time accusing them of politicizing the impending coronavirus pandemic as a means to harm his father, the President.
“For them to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning, is a new level of sickness,” Trump Jr. told “Fox & Friends” Friday morning.
There are no reports of Democrats saying they hope coronavirus kills millions of Americans.
“I don’t know if this is coronavirus or Trump derangement syndrome but these people are infected badly,” he added. “It’s truly sick.”
Don. Jr was just on Fox & Friends accusing Democrats of hoping coronavirus “comes here and kills millions of people so that they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning.”
Absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/Fq5eAUIsnq
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) February 28, 2020
‘Pathological’: Trump Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Blasted for Saying Coronavirus Will Bring Jobs Back to US
President Donald Trump’s Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, whose job reportedly was on the chopping block last year but somehow managed to keep it, just announced his belief that the deadly and fast-spreading coronavirus will bring jobs back to the U.S.
The coronavirus has killed 170 people and there are 7711 verified cases. Death updates are coming sometimes several times a day and in the double digits.
But Secretary Ross found a way to put a positive spin on it.
“Every American’s heart has to go out to the victims of the coronavirus,” Wilbur told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, “So I don’t want to talk about a victory lap over a very unfortunate and very malignant disease.”
“But the fact is it does give businesses yet another thing to consider when they go through their review of their supply chains,” he said, pivoting.
“So I think it will help accelerate the return of jobs to North America. Some to U.S., probably some to Mexico.”
Bartiromo was only too happy to support Ross: “Oh, that’s a good point.”
It’s actually not.
There is little movement of jobs returning to the U.S. from China because the U.S. cannot compete with the exceptionally low wages and poor working conditions in China.
Watch:
Secretary Wilbur Ross says coronavirus will be good for [checks notes] American jobs: "I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America." pic.twitter.com/Y4SbDIcTi4
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 30, 2020
Many were immediately outraged and disgusted.
Jobs like:
Coffin makers
Funeral Home Managers
Gravediggers
Outbreak suit designers
Mad Max era gas hoarders
Guy collecting books who sits on his glasses
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 30, 2020
Good God, these people are monsters. All of them. Every single one of these fuckers in the Trump admin. What soul-less despicable creatures. https://t.co/J7pb2TXmGs
— HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) January 30, 2020
They don’t even deny their greed. Profits over human life. Pathological.
— Democrats 2020 (@Scorpio_twelve) January 30, 2020
The conclusion that a deadly pandemic is actually good because it will destroy China is a perfect distillation of Trumpian logic https://t.co/EAJqCYuo3Y
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 30, 2020
Trickle-down viral economics https://t.co/4kmtWt6p0S
— Bill Shea (@Bill_Shea19) January 30, 2020
@realDonaldTrump administration view is people dying will help American jobs.
— Jim (@JimDixon266) January 30, 2020
Reminder how Trump fearmongered over Ebola in 2014. https://t.co/pV4Jz8DVDn
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) January 30, 2020
It will do no such thing.
Factories aren't built overnight. Supply chains aren't made overnight. no one is moving factories from China back to the US.
They're going to the lower cost countries elsewhere in Asia.
Coronavirus won't have any impact on long term repatriation.
— lawhawk (@lawhawk) January 30, 2020
“Have you no sense of decency, sir?" The answer is clearly no: Trump's Secty of Labor Wilbur Ross makes it clear that people getting sick and dying from the coronavirus will be good for Trump: "I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America." https://t.co/GjRJVpbukE
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 30, 2020
I can’t think of a more f**ked up thing for a govt official to say about a pandemic
— Dorit Murciano (@doritnyc) January 30, 2020
International pandemic, but its good economics. #evil
— Fred Kesselman (@fkess23) January 30, 2020
Internet Scorches ‘Disease Fanboy’ Hugh Hewitt for ‘Rooting for a Pandemic’ to Distract From Trump Impeachment Trial
Hugh Hewitt is once again under fire, this time for almost appearing to be glad a deadly SARS-related virus has been diagnosed in a patient in Washington state – saying additional diagnoses will take the focus away from the Senate’s historic impeachment trial. Hewitt is a conservative Washington Post columnist, radio host, MSNBC and NBC contributor, and law professor who went from being a “Never-Trumper” to all-in for President Donald Trump.
“People care much more for their health than theater,” said Hewitt via Twitter, referring to Trump’s impeachment trial. The SARS-related virus, known as the Wuhan coronavirus, is named for an area of China where it was first found. It “has infected more than 300 people and killed six in an outbreak that has struck China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and now the US,” CNN reports.
“It’s a nightmare to consider and pray they don’t arrive, but more cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and news cycle fixated on pre-ordained result in Senate trial will at least be dented if not broken,” he tweeted.
Many on social media were angered. Take a look at some of the responses:
When you love a man so much that you seem to kind of be hoping for a disease to take hold in America as it might take the heat off your guy – it’s probably time to take a moment and reflect on what you’ve become. https://t.co/vjaCK8DX3R
— Jeff Kemp (@jkempcpa) January 21, 2020
Disease Fanboy weighs in
— paperclip.exe ? (@xiruxi) January 21, 2020
Nothing to see here. Just @NBCNews contributor Hugh Hewitt rooting for a pandemic to kill Americans to “distract” from Trump’s impeachment.
Of course, if coronavirus killed people using a gun, Hugh would call politicizing it “inappropriate.”
— RevDJEsq (@RevDJEsq) January 21, 2020
“Gosh, I hope a lot of people get sick so the media will stop paying attention to this trial.” https://t.co/bPHGlg6xX7
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 21, 2020
I’ll translate: Hugh hopes a pandemic will distract you from the coverup. https://t.co/lBjkSd46zt
— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) January 21, 2020
Oh thank god for viral outbreaks, I was almost bored with the news of a criminal conspiracy enveloping the highest levels of government of one of the most powerful and dangerous countries on the planet. https://t.co/K00JERwrQJ
— Stephen Belcher (@sycobuny) January 21, 2020
“If enough people die it will distract from impeachment” is certainly a take, you soulless ghoul https://t.co/rSgzMKesPd
— Mere Smith (@EvilGalProds) January 21, 2020
Says guy rooting for and helping to enable the “pre-ordained result” and pure “theater” of this trial as he tweets a crazily unrelated story.
BTW, when the time comes to volunteer for ridiculing minor Vichy “conservatives” for the rest of our/their lives, dibs on @hughhewitt. https://t.co/a3SEyIKcKZ
— Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) January 21, 2020
“I really hope this thing that kills people and might help my team doesn’t happen” https://t.co/k4id94UDdE
— Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) January 21, 2020
No two ways about it this is the take of a bad person. Hugh, you are a bad person. Hugh, you don’t have to be a bad person. Cut it out. https://t.co/h2vemJivcC
— Shea Flinn (@FlinnShady) January 21, 2020
“Please God send us a plague to divert attention from bad publicity for Dear Leader” is totally normal too https://t.co/Y0iK78XhEE
— Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) January 21, 2020
I think, I could be wrong, that the CDC is on top of this and, to date, has no responsibilities regarding the Senate trial. Maybe you have some inside source. https://t.co/AYJNyoKbbl
— Thomas Battin (@TomBattin) January 21, 2020
