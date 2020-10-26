'HE’S LIKABLE'
Revealed: Kayleigh McEnany Called Biden a ‘Man of the People’ Who Connects Better With the ‘Middle Class’ Than Trump
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is a loyal mouthpiece for President Donald Trump, both in presidential policy and against his political opponents in the election campaign. She has echoed Trump’s attacks on Joe Biden, calling him a “radical socialist” and using monikers like “Sleepy.”
But on Monday, CNN unearthed audio of McEnany from 2015 during an interview on New York AM970, in which she offered a very different view.
“I think the Republicans run into a problem if it is Joe Biden and if it is maybe a Trump on the other side,” said McEnany. “Because Joe Biden, one of the things he is remarkable at is really kind of being a man of the people and resonating with middle class voters. Feeling like — coming off as human. His gaffes — as much as we make fun of them — to a certain extent they make him look human. So not, since he’s likable.”
She added that she believed Trump would probably have an easier time against Biden than Hillary Clinton, who ended up being his opponent that year, but she added that if Biden were to run against Trump, “I think the juxtaposition of kind of the man of the people and kind of this tycoon, is a problem.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'PROPAGANDA SPIN WOULD MAKE GOEBBELS PROUD'2 days ago
This Democrat Is Beating His GOP Opponent, So the Right-Wing Is Lying About Him Dressing Up As Hitler
- 'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'2 days ago
Court Slaps Down Trump’s Attempt to Intimidate Pennsylvania Voters
- DEPRAVED INDIFFERENCE1 day ago
‘Vice Superspreader’ Pence Accused of ‘Criminal Disregard’ for Campaigning After 5 Advisors Test Positive
- 'FAKE SCANDAL! FAKE PRESIDENT!'2 days ago
An Agency Trump Created Just Debunked His Lies About “Massive” Mail-in Voting Fraud
- RACISM A FEATURE NOT A BUG FOR GOP10 hours ago
Jared Scorched for Saying Trump Can’t Want ‘Complaining’ Black People ‘To Be Successful More’ Than ‘They Want to Be’
- WHAT A RIDICULOUS QUESTION13 hours ago
Kamala Harris Laughs Out Loud in 60 Minutes Reporter’s Face When Asked if She’s Advocating a ‘Socialist Perspective’
- DEPRAVED INDIFFERENCE1 day ago
‘We Are Not Going to Control the Pandemic’: Trump Top Aide Meadows Makes Damning Confession During CNN Interview
- 'BUCKLE UP'2 days ago
Every Second Another American Gets COVID-19. 100,000 New Daily Cases Predicted by Election