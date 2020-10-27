000 AMERICANS ARE DEAD FROM CORONAVIRUS
Look: White House Science Office Credits Trump With ‘Ending the COVID-19 Pandemic’ – Despite Record-High Infections
The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has just handed President Donald Trump credit for “ending the Covid-19 pandemic” despite the country seeing record-high infection rates as it enters the third waves of the coronavirus crisis. The announcement comes in the form of a press release, and includes a quote from First Daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump (below).
The pandemic is far from over, experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, warn.
In fact, “ending” the pandemic, according to Politico, now sits “atop the list of President Donald Trump’s top first-term accomplishments.”
It’s unclear why a White House office would be used to help the President’s re-election efforts, and some might say that is a Hatch Act violation.
The Office of Science and Technology Policy’s list “credits the administration for taking ‘decisive actions to engage scientists and health professionals in academia, industry, and government to understand, treat, and defeat the disease.'”
The U.S., under President Trump, has now seen nearly nine million coronavirus cases and about 230,000 COVID-19 deaths.
The press release includes a quote from Ivanka Trump claiming “these achievements will guarantee the United States remains the world’s leader in research, discovery, and the advancement of industries that will shape our future.”
INBOX, from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy: pic.twitter.com/I26u73oRCN
— Brendan Bordelon (@BrendanBordelon) October 27, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- DEPRAVED INDIFFERENCE2 days ago
‘Vice Superspreader’ Pence Accused of ‘Criminal Disregard’ for Campaigning After 5 Advisors Test Positive
- RACISM A FEATURE NOT A BUG FOR GOP1 day ago
Jared Scorched for Saying Trump Can’t Want ‘Complaining’ Black People ‘To Be Successful More’ Than ‘They Want to Be’
- WHAT A RIDICULOUS QUESTION1 day ago
Kamala Harris Laughs Out Loud in 60 Minutes Reporter’s Face When Asked if She’s Advocating a ‘Socialist Perspective’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM23 hours ago
In Strange Move Clarence Thomas – Not Chief Justice Roberts – to Administer Oath to Amy Coney Barrett
- VOTER INTIMIDATION22 hours ago
Texas GOP Governor Abbott to Deploy 1000 National Guard Troops for Election
- DOWN TO THE WIRE1 day ago
New White House COVID-19 Outbreak Is Crippling Trump’s Last Week of Campaigning: Report
- News1 day ago
Trump-Loving GOP Senate Candidate Who Compares LGBTQ People to Rapists Rushed Into Emergency Hernia Surgery
- DEPRAVED INDIFFERENCE2 days ago
‘We Are Not Going to Control the Pandemic’: Trump Top Aide Meadows Makes Damning Confession During CNN Interview