Look: White House Science Office Credits Trump With ‘Ending the COVID-19 Pandemic’ – Despite Record-High Infections

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has just handed President Donald Trump credit for “ending the Covid-19 pandemic” despite the country seeing record-high infection rates as it enters the third waves of the coronavirus crisis. The announcement comes in the form of a press release, and includes a quote from First Daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump (below).

The pandemic is far from over, experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, warn.

In fact, “ending” the pandemic, according to Politico, now sits “atop the list of President Donald Trump’s top first-term accomplishments.”

It’s unclear why a White House office would be used to help the President’s re-election efforts, and some might say that is a Hatch Act violation.

The Office of Science and Technology Policy’s list “credits the administration for taking ‘decisive actions to engage scientists and health professionals in academia, industry, and government to understand, treat, and defeat the disease.'”

The U.S., under President Trump, has now seen nearly nine million coronavirus cases and about 230,000 COVID-19 deaths.

The press release includes a quote from Ivanka Trump claiming “these achievements will guarantee the United States remains the world’s leader in research, discovery, and the advancement of industries that will shape our future.”