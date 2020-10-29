'RIGHTEOUS'
‘Just Brutal’: Internet Celebrates Jon Ossoff Destroying GOP Incumbent ‘Crook’ Senator in Viral Debate Video
Democratic nominee for Senate Jon Ossoff destroyed his Georgia Republican incumbent opponent, Senator David Perdue, at Wednesday night’s debate. A clip of the video has gone viral, garnering 6 million views overnight.
The race is about as tight as it gets, with Perdue up in the polls by an average of less than one point, just .6%.
Ossoff ran for the House in a 2017 special election but lost in a close race by about 9000 votes. On Wednesday he appeared determined to make up for that.
“Well perhaps Senator Perdue would have been able to properly respond to the COVID-19 pandemic if you hadn’t been fending off multiple federal investigations for insider trading,” Ossoff says at the start of the clip.
“It’s not just that you’re a crook, Senator, it’s thast you’re attacking the health of the people that you represent,” Ossoff charged.
“You did say COVID-19 was no deadlier than the flu. You did say there would be no uptick in cases,” Ossoff continued. “All the while, you were looking after your own assets, and your own portfolio, and you did vote four times to end protections for pre-existing conditions.”
“Four times,” Ossoff repeated, battering Perdue with his own record.
“Can you look down the camera and tell the people of this state why you voted four times to allow insurance companies to deny us health coverage, because we may suffer from diabetes, or heart disease, or asthma, or have cancer in remission?” Ossoff demanded to know, as Perdue just stood by silently. “Why, Senator?”
Seriously, this is the most West Wing moment I’ve ever seen in real life. Just brutal. pic.twitter.com/C2LeZefbZl
— Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) October 29, 2020
Social media users cheered on Ossoff standing up for voters, especially those in need of care.
This j’accuse moment is also a potent reminder of what it’s like to experience the rhetoric of a young, articulate, incisive politician.
— Elizabeth Evans (@Wallacewriter) October 29, 2020
“It’s not just that you’re a crook, Senator…..” 🔥 from @ossoff https://t.co/Q8teiCySuI
— Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) October 29, 2020
Dracarys https://t.co/kU16Pe1UOa
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 29, 2020
Love this! He evicerated him, and was so matter of fact! https://t.co/R2lmkCtWX2
— BidenHarris2020 (@CharNatPumpkin) October 29, 2020
Jon Ossoff just takes the lumber to David Perdue – his Trumpian sleazeball opponent.
“It’s not just that you’re a crook…”
Oof. That’s going to leave a mark.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 29, 2020
Can’t watch this enough. #JonOssoff eviscerated Purdue. https://t.co/pmppGXvCpK
— Ms. Choy (@lcchoy) October 29, 2020
This has to be the most righteous 72 seconds of Jon Ossoff’s life. Perdue looks like he’s in a lineup. https://t.co/pzsFTaLja3
— Richard Yeselson (@yeselson) October 29, 2020
@ossoff speaking #Truth to power.👍🔥 https://t.co/taW7f7Yq7O
— Painted L Ranch (@l_painted) October 29, 2020
Absolutely savage 🔥 https://t.co/QaIT6jgQfB
— Alissa McLean (@alissakmclean) October 29, 2020
Damn. @ossoff is exactly the type of leadership this country so desperately needs. Outstanding. Please support @ossoff !! #FlipTheSenate https://t.co/5bNHpfPUQE
— Shawn Patterson (@shawnmpatterson) October 29, 2020
Everyone should watch this, and then donate to @ossoff. And if you’re a resident of Georgia, vote for him.
Also, Sen Purdue is the same guy that racially mocked @KamalaHarris’ name and then was too chickenshit to own up to it. https://t.co/h49160W4mt
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 29, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
NOM Co-Founder Posts Smiling Photo of Himself With Justice Amy Coney Barrett – Calls Her ‘My Favorite Handmaiden’
- VOTER INTIMIDATION3 days ago
Texas GOP Governor Abbott to Deploy 1000 National Guard Troops for Election
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
In Strange Move Clarence Thomas – Not Chief Justice Roberts – to Administer Oath to Amy Coney Barrett
- News2 days ago
Brett Kavanaugh Caught Lying in SCOTUS Opinion Against Voting Access During the Pandemic: Report
- News3 days ago
Trump-Loving GOP Senate Candidate Who Compares LGBTQ People to Rapists Rushed Into Emergency Hernia Surgery
- 'THEATER OF FASCISM'2 days ago
‘Pure Fascism’: ‘Campaign Photo Op’ Capturing Amy Coney Barrett ‘Flaunting Allegiance’ to Trump Goes Viral
- SMH3 days ago
‘Hypocrites’ Ivanka and Jared Mocked for Photo of Them Holding Their Mail-In Ballots After Trump Claimed Fraud
- VOTER INTIMIDATION1 day ago
MAGA Rally Activist Threatens Driver to Vote for Trump: ‘We Know Who You Are – We Got Your Plates and We Got You’