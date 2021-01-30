'RIGHTEOUS'
A Court Just Declared Alabama’s Transgender ID Law Unconstitutional
Alabama is one of the eight remaining U.S. states that require transgender people to undergo gender-affirmation surgery before they can get a state-issued identification that lists their correct gender identity. But a federal court just ruled that requirement as unconstitutional.
The court ruling stems from a 2018 case involving three transgender state residents who were denied drivers’ licenses reflecting their gender identities because they hadn’t had “complete surgery”, a chest augmentation and a genital surgery, both of which can be time-consuming, expensive and undesirable for some trans people.
“This policy makes it impossible for most transgender people in Alabama to obtain a license that they can use without sacrificing their privacy, safety, health [and] autonomy,” the American Civil Liberties Union wrote. The policy also puts trans people between a rock and a hard place because either they can undergo a costly and invasive set of surgeries, go without an ID altogether or get a license showing an incorrect gender, putting them at high risk of harassment and violence.
On January 15, the U.S. District Court for Middle Alabama ruled that the state’s driver’s license policy for trans people violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment because it discriminates based on sex, according to NBC News.
“By making the content of people’s driver licenses depend on the nature of their genitalia, the policy classifies by sex; under Equal Protection Clause doctrine, it is subject to an intermediate form of heightened scrutiny,” Senior Judge Myron Thompson wrote in her decision.
While the state tried to assert that its policy furthers a compelling government interest by helping provide “information related to physical identification” to police and ensuring that state IDs remain consistent with birth certificates, the court ruled that the policy places an unnecessary burden on trans individuals.
While the court’s decision requires to the state to give the three plaintiffs in the case IDs reflecting their chosen gender identities, the state attorney general has pledged to appeal the decision.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'RIGHTEOUS'
‘Just Brutal’: Internet Celebrates Jon Ossoff Destroying GOP Incumbent ‘Crook’ Senator in Viral Debate Video
Democratic nominee for Senate Jon Ossoff destroyed his Georgia Republican incumbent opponent, Senator David Perdue, at Wednesday night’s debate. A clip of the video has gone viral, garnering 6 million views overnight.
The race is about as tight as it gets, with Perdue up in the polls by an average of less than one point, just .6%.
Ossoff ran for the House in a 2017 special election but lost in a close race by about 9000 votes. On Wednesday he appeared determined to make up for that.
“Well perhaps Senator Perdue would have been able to properly respond to the COVID-19 pandemic if you hadn’t been fending off multiple federal investigations for insider trading,” Ossoff says at the start of the clip.
“It’s not just that you’re a crook, Senator, it’s that you’re attacking the health of the people that you represent,” Ossoff charged.
“You did say COVID-19 was no deadlier than the flu. You did say there would be no uptick in cases,” Ossoff continued. “All the while, you were looking after your own assets, and your own portfolio, and you did vote four times to end protections for pre-existing conditions.”
“Four times,” Ossoff repeated, battering Perdue with his own record.
“Can you look down the camera and tell the people of this state why you voted four times to allow insurance companies to deny us health coverage, because we may suffer from diabetes, or heart disease, or asthma, or have cancer in remission?” Ossoff demanded to know, as Perdue just stood by silently. “Why, Senator?”
Seriously, this is the most West Wing moment I’ve ever seen in real life. Just brutal. pic.twitter.com/C2LeZefbZl
— Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) October 29, 2020
Social media users cheered on Ossoff standing up for voters, especially those in need of care.
This j’accuse moment is also a potent reminder of what it’s like to experience the rhetoric of a young, articulate, incisive politician.
— Elizabeth Evans (@Wallacewriter) October 29, 2020
“It’s not just that you’re a crook, Senator…..” 🔥 from @ossoff https://t.co/Q8teiCySuI
— Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) October 29, 2020
Dracarys https://t.co/kU16Pe1UOa
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 29, 2020
Love this! He evicerated him, and was so matter of fact! https://t.co/R2lmkCtWX2
— BidenHarris2020 (@CharNatPumpkin) October 29, 2020
Jon Ossoff just takes the lumber to David Perdue – his Trumpian sleazeball opponent.
“It’s not just that you’re a crook…”
Oof. That’s going to leave a mark.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 29, 2020
Can’t watch this enough. #JonOssoff eviscerated Purdue. https://t.co/pmppGXvCpK
— Ms. Choy (@lcchoy) October 29, 2020
This has to be the most righteous 72 seconds of Jon Ossoff’s life. Perdue looks like he’s in a lineup. https://t.co/pzsFTaLja3
— Richard Yeselson (@yeselson) October 29, 2020
@ossoff speaking #Truth to power.👍🔥 https://t.co/taW7f7Yq7O
— Painted L Ranch (@l_painted) October 29, 2020
Absolutely savage 🔥 https://t.co/QaIT6jgQfB
— Alissa McLean (@alissakmclean) October 29, 2020
Damn. @ossoff is exactly the type of leadership this country so desperately needs. Outstanding. Please support @ossoff !! #FlipTheSenate https://t.co/5bNHpfPUQE
— Shawn Patterson (@shawnmpatterson) October 29, 2020
Everyone should watch this, and then donate to @ossoff. And if you’re a resident of Georgia, vote for him.
Also, Sen Purdue is the same guy that racially mocked @KamalaHarris’ name and then was too chickenshit to own up to it. https://t.co/h49160W4mt
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 29, 2020
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS2 days ago
QAnon Congresswoman Boebert Bullies Shooting Survivor David Hogg in ‘Unfathomable’ Attack – It Doesn’t Go Well for Her
- NO IT'S NOT2 days ago
‘Crybaby’ Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Mocked After Telling CNBC Americans Getting Their ‘Fair Share Is a BS Concept’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS2 days ago
Pipe Bomb-Building ‘True Believer’ Trump Fan Arrested Carrying Disturbing ‘White Privilege’ Card
- AOC IS AMERICA'S CONSCIENCE3 days ago
‘Kevin McCarthy Answers to QAnon Members’: AOC Smacks Down House GOP Leader – With Her Own Personal Experience
- News2 days ago
David Hogg Says He ‘Absolutely’ Felt Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Threatening Him Saying ‘I Carry a Gun’
- NOPE NOPE NOPE2 days ago
Watch: Reporter Uses GOP Talking Points to Ask if Biden Is a ‘Benevolent Dictator’ for Signing Executive Orders
- 'MORAL BANKRUPTCY'2 days ago
‘Keep Her Away From Children!’ CNN Host Begs GOP Leadership to Do Something About QAnon Congresswoman
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
GOP Rep. Accused of Threatening AOC After He Warns of ‘Alternative Means’ to Condemn Her Remarks