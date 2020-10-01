Connect with us

News

‘Isn’t Trump Supposed to Self-Quarantine?’: Americans Respond to Top POTUS Aide Hope Hicks Positive Coronavirus Test

Published

on

Counselor to the President Hope Hicks has tested positive for the coronavirus. The top presidential aide has been traveling with President Donald Trump as recently as Wednesday.

“Hicks traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One to and from the presidential debate on Tuesday,” according to Bloomberg News, which also reported her positive test.

“No indication Trump has contracted coronvirus, but inner circle aide Hope Hicks has it, and is experiencing symptoms of the disease,” Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs reports. “She was in close proximity to him, maskless, in recent days. She was quarantined on AF1 on trip back from Minnesota.”

Some are expressing concern for the president, while many are noting he has done a great deal to advance the spread of the deadly virus. Here’s what they’re saying.

 

Click to comment
 
 

News

‘Hard to Imagine This Is an Accident’: Analysis Shows TX Gov’s Ballot Drop Off Box Cuts Target Dems, Non-White Voters

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

Texas has 254 counties. Some of those counties, like Harris County, which includes the city of Houston, have 12 ballot drop off boxes for its 4.7 million residents. Some smaller counties have a handful, like four.

As of Friday every county in Texas will have just one ballot drop off box. One. Not 12, not four.

That’s a massive reduction in the number of boxes, and in the age of the coronavirus, in a time when many Americans don’t have money for gas, much less time or money to drive all over town to find a drop off box, exponentially reducing the number of drop off boxes is being seen by experts as voter suppression.

The timing is interesting – just as Democrats are rising in the polls and the average polling margin in Texas between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is now between two and 3.2 percentage points.

Calling them “enhanced security protocols” Abbott claims his goal is to “maintain the integrity of our elections.”

The Washington Post just released its analysis of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to dramatically reduce the ballot drop off boxes. As it turns out, the decision targets Democratic and non-white voters the most.

“It’s hard to imagine that this is an accident,” writes the Post’s Philip Bump.

“Regular Post readers will understand both that such ‘enhancements’ are unnecessary, given both the rarity of voter fraud and the breadth of measures already in place aimed at eliminating illegal voting. Regular readers will also assume that Abbott’s move is the latest in a long-standing pattern of citing alleged and unproven concerns about fraud as a rationale for limiting the ability to vote in a way that disproportionately affects Democratic voters.”

Voting rights expert Ari Berman calls it voter suppression:

Former Obama senior advisor David Plouffe says it’s voter suppression:

The Director of the Univ. of Virginia Center for Politics and political analyst Larry Sabato calls it voter suppression:

 

News

Melania Trump’s Hypocrisy Over Substance Abuse Video Mocked After Don Jr. Attacks Biden’s Son as a ‘Crackhead’

Published

8 hours ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

Melania Trump once again is under fire for hypocrisy.

Thursday the First Lady released a video honoring “National Substance Use Prevention Month” (it’s actually “Abuse,” not “Use,”) and working to “highlight the dedicated efforts of our Nation’s youth to encourage healthy drug-free lives.”

The video is also a promotional one for the First Lady and the First Family.

Important work, to be sure. So is erasing stigma from the one in 10 Americans who will suffer with substance abuse at some point in their lives, as Business Insider notes.

But on Wednesday Donald Trump, Jr. attacked Joe Biden’s son Hunter during a Glenn Beck radio show segment, calling him “Crackhead Hunter.”

For days before the debate President Donald Trump repeatedly and baselessly insisted Joe Biden take a drug test.

And on Tuesday Trump attacked Joe Biden while the former vice president was talking on stage about his late son Beau, a military veteran. Trump tried to turn Biden’s remarks toward Hunter Biden.

“Hunter got thrown out of the military,” Trump shouted. “He was thrown out, dishonorably discharged for cocaine use. And he didn’t have a job until you were vice president.”

Trump lied.

Hunter Biden was not dishonorably discharged. (He reportedly was separated from the Navy after failing a drug test.)

“My son, like a lot of people, like a lot of people you know at home, had a drug problem,” Joe Biden told Trump, defending his son. “He’s overtaken it. He’s fixed it. He’s worked on it, and I’m proud of him.”

Here’s what many are saying:

 

News

Federal Judge Orders Barr to Release Redacted Portions of Mueller Report

Published

1 day ago

on

September 30, 2020

By

A federal judge has ordered the Dept. of Justice to publish redacted portions of the Mueller report after determining Attorney General Bill Barr had not met his burden to satisfy keeping the information privileged.

“Based on the Court’s review of the unredacted version of the Mueller Report, the Court concludes that the Department has failed to satisfy its burden to demonstrate that the withheld material is protected by the deliberative process privilege,” U.S. District Court Judge Reggie Walton wrote, as The Hill reports.

The redactions are important. They detail the process by which Mueller’s team decided to charge or not charge individuals with crimes. The full extent of who that includes in the report is not known, but there was great discussion after the report was released about why President Donald Trump had not been charged.

Judge Walton was appointed by President George W. Bush.

This is a breaking news and developing story. 

