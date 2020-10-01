‘Isn’t Trump Supposed to Self-Quarantine?’: Americans Respond to Top POTUS Aide Hope Hicks Positive Coronavirus Test

Counselor to the President Hope Hicks has tested positive for the coronavirus. The top presidential aide has been traveling with President Donald Trump as recently as Wednesday.

“Hicks traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One to and from the presidential debate on Tuesday,” according to Bloomberg News, which also reported her positive test.

“No indication Trump has contracted coronvirus, but inner circle aide Hope Hicks has it, and is experiencing symptoms of the disease,” Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs reports. “She was in close proximity to him, maskless, in recent days. She was quarantined on AF1 on trip back from Minnesota.”

Few in the WhiteHouse are closer to President Trump than Hope Hicks, a top aide who has tested positive for coronavirus. She regularly travels with Trump, like she did to Cleveland this week and again yesterday. Here she is boarding Marine One with Kushner and others yesterday. pic.twitter.com/XMd86C6pwh — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 2, 2020

Some are expressing concern for the president, while many are noting he has done a great deal to advance the spread of the deadly virus. Here’s what they’re saying.

Hicks traveled with the president to Pennsylvania for a rally on Saturday, to Cleveland for the debate and to Minnesota for another campaign rally. She was photographed without a mask at the Pennsylvania rally clapping to the Village People's YMCA. https://t.co/PzAS3SsVZz — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 2, 2020

Tuesday: Hope Hicks not wearing a mask ahead of the presidential debate. @JenniferJJacobs reports she has tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/Db2PhDUyr9 — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) October 2, 2020

No mask for Hope Hicks getting on Marine One yesterday pic.twitter.com/sqdALCMZf2 — Jeff Landset (@JeffLandset) October 2, 2020

Per the CDC, isn’t Trump supposed to self-quarantine now? — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 2, 2020

Do you think there are ventilators in the White House? — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) October 2, 2020

So… is Trump going to self-quarantine? — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 2, 2020

Even if you take COVID-19 seriously, take precautions, etc., you can still get it. In large part because selfish psychopaths like Hope Hicks simply refuse to take it seriously. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) October 2, 2020

Well that whole “we don’t wear masks” thing sure bit them on the ass at the worst possible time — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) October 2, 2020

Members of the INCOMPETENT AND RECKLESS TRUMP “REGIME” WITH NO MASKS. Is it any surprise that a top advisor of TRUMP, Hope Hicks, IS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19? THESE DANGEROUS PEOPLE SPREAD THE CORONAVIRUS!!! pic.twitter.com/s1onPO2tne — Luis Carrillo (@lac4justice) October 2, 2020