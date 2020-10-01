News
‘Hard to Imagine This Is an Accident’: Analysis Shows TX Gov’s Ballot Drop Off Box Cuts Target Dems, Non-White Voters
Texas has 254 counties. Some of those counties, like Harris County, which includes the city of Houston, have 12 ballot drop off boxes for its 4.7 million residents. Some smaller counties have a handful, like four.
As of Friday every county in Texas will have just one ballot drop off box. One. Not 12, not four.
That’s a massive reduction in the number of boxes, and in the age of the coronavirus, in a time when many Americans don’t have money for gas, much less time or money to drive all over town to find a drop off box, exponentially reducing the number of drop off boxes is being seen by experts as voter suppression.
The timing is interesting – just as Democrats are rising in the polls and the average polling margin in Texas between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is now between two and 3.2 percentage points.
Calling them “enhanced security protocols” Abbott claims his goal is to “maintain the integrity of our elections.”
The Washington Post just released its analysis of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to dramatically reduce the ballot drop off boxes. As it turns out, the decision targets Democratic and non-white voters the most.
“It’s hard to imagine that this is an accident,” writes the Post’s Philip Bump.
“Regular Post readers will understand both that such ‘enhancements’ are unnecessary, given both the rarity of voter fraud and the breadth of measures already in place aimed at eliminating illegal voting. Regular readers will also assume that Abbott’s move is the latest in a long-standing pattern of citing alleged and unproven concerns about fraud as a rationale for limiting the ability to vote in a way that disproportionately affects Democratic voters.”
Voting rights expert Ari Berman calls it voter suppression:
How GOP voter suppression works in Texas
-you can vote with gun permit but not student ID
-no online voter registration
-must be deputized to register voters
-voters under 65 can’t use fear of covid to vote by mail
-only 1 place to drop ballots off in huge Dem counties
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) October 1, 2020
Former Obama senior advisor David Plouffe says it’s voter suppression:
Even the voter suppression is bigger in Texas. https://t.co/MXH4csMMFx
— David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) October 1, 2020
The Director of the Univ. of Virginia Center for Politics and political analyst Larry Sabato calls it voter suppression:
THIS IS DISGRACEFUL VOTER SUPPRESSION: Texas Gov. Abbott restricts absentee ballot drop-off locations (one per county) https://t.co/YzbdJ1mhs5
— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) October 1, 2020
Melania Trump’s Hypocrisy Over Substance Abuse Video Mocked After Don Jr. Attacks Biden’s Son as a ‘Crackhead’
Melania Trump once again is under fire for hypocrisy.
Thursday the First Lady released a video honoring “National Substance Use Prevention Month” (it’s actually “Abuse,” not “Use,”) and working to “highlight the dedicated efforts of our Nation’s youth to encourage healthy drug-free lives.”
The video is also a promotional one for the First Lady and the First Family.
This October I am honoring National Substance Use Prevention Month by joining @ONDCP to highlight the dedicated efforts of our Nation’s youth to encourage healthy drug-free lives. Share how you are helping your community using #BeDrugFree – we look forward to hearing from you! pic.twitter.com/DiMTCsk9Si
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 1, 2020
Important work, to be sure. So is erasing stigma from the one in 10 Americans who will suffer with substance abuse at some point in their lives, as Business Insider notes.
But on Wednesday Donald Trump, Jr. attacked Joe Biden’s son Hunter during a Glenn Beck radio show segment, calling him “Crackhead Hunter.”
For days before the debate President Donald Trump repeatedly and baselessly insisted Joe Biden take a drug test.
I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020
And on Tuesday Trump attacked Joe Biden while the former vice president was talking on stage about his late son Beau, a military veteran. Trump tried to turn Biden’s remarks toward Hunter Biden.
“Hunter got thrown out of the military,” Trump shouted. “He was thrown out, dishonorably discharged for cocaine use. And he didn’t have a job until you were vice president.”
Trump lied.
Hunter Biden was not dishonorably discharged. (He reportedly was separated from the Navy after failing a drug test.)
“My son, like a lot of people, like a lot of people you know at home, had a drug problem,” Joe Biden told Trump, defending his son. “He’s overtaken it. He’s fixed it. He’s worked on it, and I’m proud of him.”
Here’s what many are saying:
Her husband and step son have spent the last two days mocking the child of their political opponent for his difficulties with addiction. https://t.co/2mYuIyoNtN
— Sam Stein (@samstein) October 1, 2020
Nothing emptier than sending this message just after Donald Trump and Donald Trump Junior mocked Hunter Biden for his addiction struggles.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 1, 2020
This is just like her being against bulling. The addicts are close to home. Dad and junior.
— heather holeman (@hlholeman) October 1, 2020
God, the hypocrisy here. How low can the #Trump‘s go?
– 48hrs after her husband attacked Hunter #Biden on national TV for his past challenge with drugs.
– 24hrs after Eric #Trump talked about “crackhead #Biden” on the radio. https://t.co/KkwcjLFe6h
— Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) October 1, 2020
Is this trolling?
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) October 1, 2020
They know what they’re doing. They don’t care. Also, this video… it’s just some creepy, creepy shit.
— Christian (@PDXClink) October 1, 2020
To @FLOTUS: Your husband mocked Hunter Biden’s cocaine addiction at the debate on Tuesday and your stepson, his namesake called him “crackhead Hunter” yesterday.
You asked for my feedback, so here it is: “Charity begins at home.” #BeDrugFree https://t.co/hsJTCnuEUS
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 1, 2020
It isn’t going to excuse Trump bringing it up during the debate or his lie about it. And she shot this like a cosmetic commercial. Typical of the Trump family. They’re more concerned about how they look than the message they are delivering.
— Shelly (@ShellyMKFisher) October 1, 2020
By family, do you mean her currently drug addicted husband and stepson who spent the past 2 days mocking a former drug addict?
— The Barking Ghost (@TheEarlSaxon) October 1, 2020
This PSA is so representative of the Trump family: attempt at style, absolutely no substance.
— Tanya (@Tanya_RBLee) October 1, 2020
Damn woman, you are the most tone deaf person in the world, do we need to play you the tape of Jr?
— Trump Lied. People Died. (@MBershod) October 1, 2020
One of the most important efforts to fight addiction and substance abuse is ending attacks on addicts and destroying stigmas for getting help.
This includes attacks like those Donald Trump made when he called Joe Biden’s son a “crackhead” and mocked his previous cocaine use. https://t.co/lCDQlL4nA1
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 1, 2020
Ok, I’ll share.
I’m voting for @JoeBiden so that we can remove the drug user in chief. https://t.co/ep5yd8bEqY
— Dawn Johnson 🇳🇴🇺🇸🇬🇧🇩🇰 (@sundene) October 1, 2020
Federal Judge Orders Barr to Release Redacted Portions of Mueller Report
A federal judge has ordered the Dept. of Justice to publish redacted portions of the Mueller report after determining Attorney General Bill Barr had not met his burden to satisfy keeping the information privileged.
“Based on the Court’s review of the unredacted version of the Mueller Report, the Court concludes that the Department has failed to satisfy its burden to demonstrate that the withheld material is protected by the deliberative process privilege,” U.S. District Court Judge Reggie Walton wrote, as The Hill reports.
The redactions are important. They detail the process by which Mueller’s team decided to charge or not charge individuals with crimes. The full extent of who that includes in the report is not known, but there was great discussion after the report was released about why President Donald Trump had not been charged.
Judge Walton was appointed by President George W. Bush.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
‘Complicit’: Ex-Trump DHS Counterterrorism Head Slams President’s ‘Dangerous’ Refusal to Condemn White Supremacists
President Donald Trump is being widely condemned for his refusal Tuesday night to condemn white supremacists. Instead of condemning the extremists, the president took control of a group of neo-fascist nationalistic violence-promoters known as the “Proud Boys.”
One of Trump’s top critics is a counterterrorism expert who saw Trump’s actions up close and first hand. She says Trump is already “complicit in the deaths of Americans.”
Elizabeth Neumann served as President Trump’s Assistant Secretary for Threat Prevention and Security Policy at the Dept. of Homeland Security until several months ago.
Today she is blasting Trump for his “dangerous” refusal to condemn white supremacists, and says “white supremacist groups & the Proud Boys have been energized by his comments.”
Neumann is cautioning that the “root ideologies at play are responsible for the [Oklahoma] City Bombing,” a 1995 domestic terrorism attack that killed at least 168 people, including children, and injured nearly 700 others.
President Trump’s comments “fall into both the ‘first-hand’ and ‘dangerous’ category,” Neumann says. “I served at DHS as the Asst Secretary for Counterterrorism from 2018-2020. The surge of violent white nationalism happened on my watch.”
Neumann looks at her first-hand experience with Trump to offer some disturbing history.
“I worked to develop policies, laws, and programs to better prevent domestic terrorism. My colleagues & I tried to educate the President and his staff on this threat. Initially, I thought the rebuffing was due to having other priorities (e.g., defeat ISIS, counter Iran, etc).”
And then, a devastating realization.
/5 – I concluded after the attacks in El Paso that POTUS was complicit in the deaths of Americans for his refusal to recognize his language was in the shooter’s manifesto. Tonight, he was given the opportunity to condemn White Supremacy – he refused.
— Elizabeth Neumann (@NeuSummits) September 30, 2020
“He instead told these groups to ‘Stand Back and Stand By’. Online activity shows white supremacist groups & the Proud Boys have been energized by his comments as a rallying cry to attack ‘ANTIFA’ and ‘left-wing’ groups. They’ve already created a logo with those words.”
She’s absolutely correct.
8/8 – Historians & terrorism experts believe this rhetoric is extremely dangerous. This is bigger than countering Antifa protests & militia activity at riots. The root ideologies at play are responsible for the OK City Bombing. Voters, it’s up to you to fix the Trump problem.
— Elizabeth Neumann (@NeuSummits) September 30, 2020
Neumann is the co-founder of Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform (RePAIR), and has endorsed Joe Biden for president.
Related –
Watch: Trump Just Can’t Bring Himself to Condemn White Supremacists
Image by U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Donna Burton via Flickr
