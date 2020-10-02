AMERICAN IDIOTS
‘I Swear, These People’: WH Chief of Staff Blasted for Not Wearing a Mask After Being Close to COVID-Positive President
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows just concluded a press briefing from outside the White House. His remarks are being criticized, after he refused to give any information about President Donald Trump’s health after testing positive for coronavirus, refusing to discuss a timeline of the president’s travels and contacts, and refusing to wear a mask.
White House chief of staff declines to inform the public on “any particular treatment” that the president is undergoing for coronavirus.
— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 2, 2020
Meadows, actually, as U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) rightly reminds, should be self-quarantining right now, not talking to reporters.
1/ It's just incredible. The White House is still, even today, openly violating CDC guidelines – costing lives.
Meadows should not have given that briefing. Even if you test negative, you must quarantine for 14 days if you have been in contact with someone who is positive.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 2, 2020
Presidential historian Michael Beschloss issued criticism of Meadows.
WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has absolute obligation to tell Americans what kind of treatment is being administered to President for coronavirus.
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) October 2, 2020
Here’s Meadows refusing to give the American people any accounting of the president’s actions.
Mark Meadows is not going to get into the tick-tock of how Trump learned he was in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 (Hope Hicks) and then decided to attend an indoor fundraiser without a mask anyway https://t.co/7A3vRU3reA
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 2, 2020
Meadows is also being roundly blasted after being in close proximity to President Donald Trump: Meadows wore no mask. (He was also in close proximity to Counselor to the President Hope Hicks, who tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Meadows claims Hicks was not tested until Thursday, which contradicts every report.)
Meadows, who on Sept. 16 predicted a coronavirus vaccine “potentially by the end of September,” clearly has little understanding of the science of transmission, incubation, infection, and testing. He told reporters he did not need to wear a mask because he has been tested.
“Why aren’t you wearing a mask right now?” a reporter asks chief of staff Mark Meadows as he briefs on Pres. Trump’s COVID-19 test.
“I’ve obviously been tested,” Meadows replies. “We’re hopefully more than six feet away…We have protocols in place” https://t.co/1AD2fj6u9T pic.twitter.com/pTPNyt0ubP
— ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2020
NOW: without wearing a mask Chief of Staff briefs the press on @realDonaldTrump health pic.twitter.com/ay3cwOHKNC
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) October 2, 2020
After Trump tests positive, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows addresses the press WITHOUT A MASK.
He says he doesn’t need one because he tested negative.
It doesn’t work that way.
Trump also tested negative until he didn’t. pic.twitter.com/ky1ZgXMmJz
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 2, 2020
Many are outraged.
Where is Mark Meadows’ mask?
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) October 2, 2020
Could someone get Mark Meadows a goddamn mask?!
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 2, 2020
Where is your mask, @MarkMeadows????
— Jodi Jacobson 🩸🦷 #BlackLivesMatter (@jljacobson) October 2, 2020
FFS Meadows walks out of the West Wing without a mask on. I swear, these people.
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) October 2, 2020
Mark Meadows says the President is experiencing minor symptoms … as he speaks to reporters at the White House without wearing a mask pic.twitter.com/10utj5WMBO
— Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) October 2, 2020
Here is some context for the refusal of Meadows and other Trump aides’ refusal to wear masks – even after the president getting it – in DC you have to wear masks outside. I know it’s federal property, etc., but it’s also disregard for local law and order. https://t.co/EvWwnS3kDt
— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) October 2, 2020
I’m so tired of Mark Meadows & others who have lied, divided, maligned & bamboozled coming out to media & doing everything but repenting. They’ve all forfeited any right to sit in any of these offices. It’s the height of social & moral irresponsibility.
— Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) October 2, 2020
WH CoS Mark Meadows, who just emerged without a mask after Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, said recently that he doesn’t wear a mask because it’s not 100 percent effectivehttps://t.co/9hVKSYbIpv
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 2, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AMERICAN IDIOTS
‘Ambush’: Fox News Panics After Trump Faces Voters’ Questions at ABC News Town Hall
President Donald Trump faced tough questions from voters at a Philadelphia town hall meeting moderated by ABC News.
Trump was ridiculed for agreeing to the town hall, which did not go well for him.
The president faced a grilling from one of his 2016 voters, who said Trump threw people with health risks under the bus with his COVID-19 response.
ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos shut down Trump’s attempts to mislead voters about health care with his make-believe plan.
Trump blew off concerns about racial injustice from a Black voter.
When discussing coronavirus herd immunity, he referred to it as “herd mentality.”
And Trump said he had no regrets about his coronavirus response, which has resulted in over 195,000 deaths.
After the town hall went disastrously for Trump, Fox News personality Laura Ingraham attacked ABC News, labeling the town hall an ambush.
Fox News is calling the ABC Town Hall an “ambush” pic.twitter.com/dGMtCkxct8
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 16, 2020
AMERICAN IDIOTS
George Conway Burns to the Ground Trump Supporters Who Are Suckered by His Lies
On Monday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative attorney and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway excoriated Trump supporters, by writing a parody of what one might say in defense of the president.
“I believe Joe Biden is ‘Sleepy’ and ‘weak.’ I believe Biden could ‘hurt God’ and the Bible,” wrote Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and a vocal critic of the president from the right for years. “I believe that if Biden is elected, there will be ‘no religion, no anything,’ and he would confiscate all guns, ‘immediately and without notice.’ He would ‘abolish’ ‘our great,’ ‘beautiful suburbs,’ not to mention ‘the American way of life.’ There would be ‘no windows, no nothing’ in buildings.”
By contrast, Conway wrote, when it comes to Trump, “I believe it’s normal for the president to say ‘Yo Semites’ and ‘Yo Seminites,’ ‘Thigh Land,’ ‘Minne-a-napolis,’ ‘toe-tally-taria-tism,’ ‘Thomas Jeffers’ and ‘Ulyss-eus S. Grant.’ I believe it’s Biden who’s cognitively impaired. I believe the president ‘aced’ a ‘very hard’ impairment test, and that his ‘very surprised’ doctors found this ‘unbelievable.’ I believe it was ‘amazing’ he remembered five words, such as ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV’ — in correct order. I believe he took the SAT himself.”
Conway also went after the president’s racism and incompetence fighting coronavirus.
“I believe that the president has done a tremendous job fighting the virus — and that he shouldn’t ‘take responsibility at all’ — even though about 160,000 Americans have died. I believe the virus ‘is what it is,’” wrote Conway. “I believe it isn’t racist to call the coronavirus ‘kung flu’ or ‘the China Virus.’ It isn’t racially divisive to say Black Lives Matter is a ‘symbol of hate,’ to celebrate Confederate generals as part of our ‘Great American Heritage,’ or to share video of someone shouting ‘white power,’ which, like displaying the Confederate flag, is ‘freedom of speech.’”
And above all, Conway wrote, “I believe the president won the popular vote in 2016 ‘if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.’ I believe he shouldn’t accept the election results if he loses in November.”
You can read more here.
AMERICAN IDIOTS
There Was No ‘Unmasking’ Because Flynn’s Name Wasn’t Masked: Former Senior Gov’t. Officials
Another right wing conspiracy theory down the drain.
For days if not weeks the right has insisted various Obama administration officials had targeted former Lt. General Mike Flynn, trying to “unmask” his name from transcripts on intercepted calls with Russian officials.
That was a ludicrous assertion, since “masked” names are masked and no one knows who they are until they are unmasked.
But now, as The Washington Post reports, Flynn’s name actually wasn’t even masked.
“A Republican effort to determine who may have leaked the name of Michael Flynn in connection to his 2016 contact with the Russian ambassador has centered on the question of which Obama administration officials requested his identity be ‘unmasked’ in intelligence documents,” The Post reports.
“But in the FBI report about the communications between the two men, Flynn’s name was never redacted, former U.S. officials said.”
“When the FBI circulated [the report], they included Flynn’s name from the beginning” because it was essential to understanding its significance, said a former senior U.S. official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive intelligence. “There were therefore no requests for the unmasking of that information.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Trump Campaign Makes Astonishing Demand of Fox News Moderator Before Debate: No COVID Stats
- OPINION3 days ago
Wife of Beloved Country Singer Who Died From Coronavirus Calls for ‘Idiot’ Trump to Get Off the Stage During Debate
- WHATEVER2 days ago
Eric Trump: I Am Not Gay
- CRIME3 days ago
Mike Flynn’s Lawyer Just Admitted to a Federal Judge She’s Been Talking to Trump About His Case
- News2 days ago
Federal Judge Orders Barr to Release Redacted Portions of Mueller Report
- OPINION3 days ago
Before the Debate Even Kicks Off Biden Drops the Mic on Trump With His ‘Earpiece and Performance Enhancers’
- AT THE VERY LEAST2 days ago
Debate Commission Will Let Moderators Cut Candidates’ Mics
- CRIME3 days ago
Brad Parscale Faces Investigation for ‘Stealing’ $40 Million From Trump Campaign: Report