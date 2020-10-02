‘I Swear, These People’: WH Chief of Staff Blasted for Not Wearing a Mask After Being Close to COVID-Positive President

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows just concluded a press briefing from outside the White House. His remarks are being criticized, after he refused to give any information about President Donald Trump’s health after testing positive for coronavirus, refusing to discuss a timeline of the president’s travels and contacts, and refusing to wear a mask.

White House chief of staff declines to inform the public on “any particular treatment” that the president is undergoing for coronavirus. — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 2, 2020

Meadows, actually, as U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) rightly reminds, should be self-quarantining right now, not talking to reporters.

1/ It's just incredible. The White House is still, even today, openly violating CDC guidelines – costing lives. Meadows should not have given that briefing. Even if you test negative, you must quarantine for 14 days if you have been in contact with someone who is positive. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 2, 2020

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss issued criticism of Meadows.

WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has absolute obligation to tell Americans what kind of treatment is being administered to President for coronavirus. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) October 2, 2020

Here’s Meadows refusing to give the American people any accounting of the president’s actions.

Mark Meadows is not going to get into the tick-tock of how Trump learned he was in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 (Hope Hicks) and then decided to attend an indoor fundraiser without a mask anyway https://t.co/7A3vRU3reA — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 2, 2020

Meadows is also being roundly blasted after being in close proximity to President Donald Trump: Meadows wore no mask. (He was also in close proximity to Counselor to the President Hope Hicks, who tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Meadows claims Hicks was not tested until Thursday, which contradicts every report.)

Meadows, who on Sept. 16 predicted a coronavirus vaccine “potentially by the end of September,” clearly has little understanding of the science of transmission, incubation, infection, and testing. He told reporters he did not need to wear a mask because he has been tested.

“Why aren’t you wearing a mask right now?” a reporter asks chief of staff Mark Meadows as he briefs on Pres. Trump’s COVID-19 test. “I’ve obviously been tested,” Meadows replies. “We’re hopefully more than six feet away…We have protocols in place” https://t.co/1AD2fj6u9T pic.twitter.com/pTPNyt0ubP — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2020

NOW: without wearing a mask Chief of Staff briefs the press on ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ health pic.twitter.com/ay3cwOHKNC — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) October 2, 2020

After Trump tests positive, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows addresses the press WITHOUT A MASK. He says he doesn’t need one because he tested negative. It doesn’t work that way. Trump also tested negative until he didn’t. pic.twitter.com/ky1ZgXMmJz — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 2, 2020

Many are outraged.

Where is Mark Meadows’ mask? — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) October 2, 2020

Could someone get Mark Meadows a goddamn mask?! — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 2, 2020

Where is your mask, @MarkMeadows???? — Jodi Jacobson 🩸🦷 #BlackLivesMatter (@jljacobson) October 2, 2020

FFS Meadows walks out of the West Wing without a mask on. I swear, these people. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) October 2, 2020

Mark Meadows says the President is experiencing minor symptoms … as he speaks to reporters at the White House without wearing a mask pic.twitter.com/10utj5WMBO — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) October 2, 2020

Here is some context for the refusal of Meadows and other Trump aides’ refusal to wear masks – even after the president getting it – in DC you have to wear masks outside. I know it’s federal property, etc., but it’s also disregard for local law and order. https://t.co/EvWwnS3kDt — Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) October 2, 2020

I’m so tired of Mark Meadows & others who have lied, divided, maligned & bamboozled coming out to media & doing everything but repenting. They’ve all forfeited any right to sit in any of these offices. It’s the height of social & moral irresponsibility. — Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) October 2, 2020