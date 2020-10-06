TYPHOID TRUMP?
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and Top Pentagon Officials Now in Quarantine After Coronavirus Exposure: Report
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, the highest ranking member of the U.S. Military, is now in quarantine, as are several members of the Joint Chiefs, after a top Coast Guard official tested positive for coronavirus. Gen. Milley reports directly to President Donald Trump.
Gen. Milley is quarantining at home, as are the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, Charles Brown, the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday, and the Chief of Space Operations, Gen. John Raymond, CNN reports.
New: All but one member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is now self-quarantining due to exposure at multiple meetings in recent days, including a meeting in Pentagon’s secure meeting space for classified information known as ‘the tank’, a defense official tells @barbarastarrcnn
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 6, 2020
“On Monday, the Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard, Admiral Charles Ray, tested positive for COVID-19,” the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement, according to CNN. “He was tested the same day, after feeling mild symptoms over the weekend.”
“The Coast Guard is following established policies for COVID, per CDC guidelines, to include quarantine and contact tracing,” the statement adds. “According to CDC guidelines, any Coast Guard personnel that were in close contact will also quarantine. In accordance with established Coast Guard COVID policies, Admiral Ray will be quarantining from home.”
Other members of President Trump’s team, including Vice President Mike Pence, are not following CDC guidelines on quarantining.
General Milley, who was with Trump after Attorney General Bill Barr ordered a park tear gassed of protestors for a photo-op, later apologized for his participation.
Related: Two More Trump Military Aides Test Positive for Coronavirus
Image: U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret via Wikimedia
News
Two More Trump Military Aides Test Positive for Coronavirus
Another military valet who comes in close regular contact with President Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus.
NBC News’ Peter Alexander reports:
This source says it was specifically a “military valet” who tested positive.
— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 6, 2020
And Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs, who broke the news that top Trump aide Hope Hicks has COVID-19, reports a second Trump military aide has also just tested positive:
NEWS: One of the president’s military aides, Coast Guard aide Jayna McCarron, has coronavirus, sources tell me. And so does one of the president’s valets, who is also active duty military, and traveled with the president last week.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 6, 2020
The military valet is Trump’s second valet and third military aide to test positive. Back in May a Navy valet to the President tested positive, and Trump reportedly “became ‘lava level mad’ at his staff.”
At least 17 people closely linked to President Trump have tested positive for coronavirus in the past week.
This article has been updated to include the news of the Coast Guard aide who tested positive.
