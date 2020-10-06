Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and Top Pentagon Officials Now in Quarantine After Coronavirus Exposure: Report

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, the highest ranking member of the U.S. Military, is now in quarantine, as are several members of the Joint Chiefs, after a top Coast Guard official tested positive for coronavirus. Gen. Milley reports directly to President Donald Trump.

Gen. Milley is quarantining at home, as are the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, Charles Brown, the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday, and the Chief of Space Operations, Gen. John Raymond, CNN reports.

New: All but one member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is now self-quarantining due to exposure at multiple meetings in recent days, including a meeting in Pentagon’s secure meeting space for classified information known as ‘the tank’, a defense official tells @barbarastarrcnn — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 6, 2020

“On Monday, the Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard, Admiral Charles Ray, tested positive for COVID-19,” the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement, according to CNN. “He was tested the same day, after feeling mild symptoms over the weekend.”

“The Coast Guard is following established policies for COVID, per CDC guidelines, to include quarantine and contact tracing,” the statement adds. “According to CDC guidelines, any Coast Guard personnel that were in close contact will also quarantine. In accordance with established Coast Guard COVID policies, Admiral Ray will be quarantining from home.”

Other members of President Trump’s team, including Vice President Mike Pence, are not following CDC guidelines on quarantining.

General Milley, who was with Trump after Attorney General Bill Barr ordered a park tear gassed of protestors for a photo-op, later apologized for his participation.

