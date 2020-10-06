President’s Physician Releases Update on Trump’s Health That Is Remarkably Devoid of Details

Physician to the President Sean Conley on Tuesday afternoon released a memo updating the American people on President Donald Trump’s health status, and it’s remarkably devoid of details.

“Today he reports no symptoms,” Dr. Conley, already under fire for appearing to be more politician than practitioner, writes. “Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%. Overall he continues to do extremely well, I will provide updates as we know more.”

Multiple reporters, including Bloomberg’s Josh Wingrove, noted Conley’s memo “offers fewer specifics than yesterday.”

The president’s doctor has released a new update, which says Trump has “no symptoms” but also offers fewer specifics than yesterday, doesn’t say whether he’s received his fifth and final dose of remdesivir and hints at ongoing concern with oxygen levels. pic.twitter.com/erkDmCQb4O — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) October 6, 2020

There are far more details Dr. Conley should have provided.

First of all, Trump “reports no symptoms” is different than he has no symptoms, or that Dr. Conley observed no symptoms. Does the President have a fever? How is his breathing? Many noted Trump appeared short of breath Monday night after arriving at the White House.

Conley reportedly has refused to say what he found on Trump’s lung x-rays.

And has Trump’s medical regime changed? Why no mention if he is still being given Dexamethasone, a powerful corticosteroid?

This attorney offers a thorough review: