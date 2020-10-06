News
Two More Trump Military Aides Test Positive for Coronavirus
Another military valet who comes in close regular contact with President Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus.
NBC News’ Peter Alexander reports:
This source says it was specifically a “military valet” who tested positive.
— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 6, 2020
And Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs, who broke the news that top Trump aide Hope Hicks has COVID-19, reports a second Trump military aide has also just tested positive:
NEWS: One of the president’s military aides, Coast Guard aide Jayna McCarron, has coronavirus, sources tell me. And so does one of the president’s valets, who is also active duty military, and traveled with the president last week.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 6, 2020
The military valet is Trump’s second valet and third military aide to test positive. Back in May a Navy valet to the President tested positive, and Trump reportedly “became ‘lava level mad’ at his staff.”
At least 17 people closely linked to President Trump have tested positive for coronavirus in the past week.
This article has been updated to include the news of the Coast Guard aide who tested positive.
McEnany: I’ve Tested Positive for Coronavirus
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she as tested positive for the coronavirus. She says she will be self-quarantining.
— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 5, 2020
McEnany is just the latest in Trump’s orbit to test positive for COVID-19. Since Wednesday these Trump associates have tested positive for the virus: President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Counselor to the President Hope Hicks, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, former Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), Notre Dame President John Jenkins, former NJ Governor Chris Christie, three White House reporters, and the President’s bodyman Nick Luna.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
‘Insanity’: Walter Reed Physician Blasts Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ ‘Political Theater’ Joy Ride Stunt
A highly-accomplished Walter Reed physician who is an expert on COVID-19 is blasting President Donald Trump’s joy ride stunt Sunday, when the coronavirus-infected president rode around the hospital in a hermetically-sealed SUV to wave to his supporters.
“This is insanity,” says James P. Phillips, MD in a pair of tweets that went viral. “That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding.”
Dr. Phillips knows what he’s talking about.
He is an attending physician at Walter Reed Medical Center. He is also the Chief of Disaster Medicine at George Washington University Emergency Medicine, and a CNN Medical Analyst.
“My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play,” he says on Twitter.
Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential “drive-by” just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity.
— Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020
Monday on NBC’s “Today” show, Dr. Phillips called Trump’s joy ride “a dangerous move.”
“The reality is is that this was a dangerous move there is no medical benefit for this to have taken place. It violates CDC guidelines that come from the President’s own administration.”
He adds that Trump’s stunt sends the message that it’s OK for coronavirus infected people to go out, which it’s not.
“The reality is this was a dangerous move. There is no medical benefit for this to have taken place.” –@DrPhillipsMD tells @SavannahGuthrie the president’s drive outside Walter Reed put Secret Service agents and others at risk. pic.twitter.com/k19DgXzxq8
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 5, 2020
“It’s been a back and forth between the medical community and this administration, trying to get the right message to the citizens of America, and beyond the risk of that was clearly taken apart, or the risk that was imparted upon those Secret Service agents volunteering or not. It’s the message that sent to other people who were sick, that it’s okay to go out we’re seeing schools try to reopen we’re seeing parents who have already sent their kids to school with disease. This is the wrong message to be sending. And the only way that somebody can can volunteer for something like this and do it safely is through real informed consent. They have to know the real risks of getting into that vehicle, and my concern is that they didn’t.”
In another part of the segment he notes the Secret Service agents are not in full PPE, and one is even wearing a valved mask, which is dangerous.
CNN Host Compares Trump COVID Joy Ride Stunt to ‘Michael Jackson Dangling the Baby Over the Balcony’
CNN host Brian Stelter attacked President Donald Trump for putting lives at risk to take a drive to wave to his supporters outside his hospital room at Walter Reed.
According to Dr. James Phillips, chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University, every person in the car with Trump must now quarantine for 14 days, according to CDC guidelines. Trump then made an about-face and turned back to Walter Reed.
Speaking to CNN, Stelter explained that it was the “worst kind of reality TV stunt” that Trump could employ.
“This is not Ronald Reagan waving from the window to reassure the American people,” Stelter said, recalling Reagan after he was shot in 1981. “This was Michael Jackson holding a baby over the balcony recklessly. It put others in danger, and it’s emblematic of the Trump years. The photos the White House has been releasing, the videos, we have to show them because they’re the only evidence we have of the president’s condition, but they’re propagandistic, that’s, unfortunately, the situation we’re in.”
He noted that the press pool is supposed to travel with the president to ensure the people get news about him, but they were told to go home ahead of the stunt.
“That’s a grievance breach of protocol, and they’re saying it’s outrageous for the president to have left the hospital without a protective pool present to ensure the American people know where the president is and how he’s doing,” he explained. “The people deserve coverage of the president so they can be informed about his health. Also, if the president was feeling so well, why didn’t he walk outside in the fresh air rather than cooped up in the car. That’s not a comfortable place for anybody to be in when there’s a COVID-positive patient. He could have walked out and waved to the public. He put secret service people in danger.”
See the video below:
