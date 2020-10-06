Connect with us

Busted: Trump’s Surgeon General Caught Violating Coronavirus Restrictions in Hawaii

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Surgeon General Jerome Adams — one of the public faces of the national effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic — received a citation from Honolulu police after illegally entering a park that was shut down as part of the state’s pandemic restrictions.

“Adams had flown to Hawaii to help Gov. David Ige with coronavirus efforts and had been taking photos in Kualoa Regional Park, Axios reports,” wrote Patricia Kelly Yeo. “The Aug. 23 citation says that Adams ‘did not know the parks were closed and could not be there.’ Honolulu’s coronavirus citations are punishable by up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine if a person is found guilty, although hundreds of cases have been dismissed. Relative to other Trump administration officials’ defiance of coronavirus.”

Several members of Trump’s administration have flouted their own agencies’ guidelines, with many going maskless at public gatherings. A new outbreak at the White House that infected Trump, several staffers, and three Republican senators is believed to have initiated with a Rose Garden event announcing the president’s Supreme Court nomination.

 

Image: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour via Flickr 

