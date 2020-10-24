Connect with us

An Agency Trump Created Just Debunked His Lies About “Massive” Mail-in Voting Fraud

For months, Republican President Donald Trump has been crowing about how expanding mail-in voting during a pandemic will create widespread voter fraud, even though there’s no evidence supporting this. And the head of an agency Trump created just contradicted Trump’s bogus claims as well.

Christopher Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), said on Friday, “I have confidence that your vote is secure, that state and local election officials across this country are working day in and day out, 24/7, that the 2020 election is as secure as possible.” He added that “bad guys” are trying to “sow chaos, sow doubt” about the election’s integrity.

Krebs and CISA are actually directly responsible for “monitoring the election amid the inevitable voting glitches and delays,” according to Edge Media.

On Thursday, Krebs said the tens of millions of votes already cast by mail and early voting have shown no signs of any foreign interference either.

‘You Are the Crime’: Trump Mocked for Calling Fake ‘Spygate’ the ‘Biggest Scandal’ – and Hoping It’s ‘Coming Soon’

President Donald Trump kicked off his three-day long golf resort weekend at Bedminster with a tweetstorm going after a wide variety of topics, including Joe Biden, while retweeting messages of praise for himself.

But one notable tweet did not escape scrutiny, calling the fake “spygate” hoax “the biggest political crime and scandal in American history.”

“Hopefully,” he concluded, strangely, “for the good of our Country, it is coming soon!”

Here’s how many are mocking the commander-in-chief:

