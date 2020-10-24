An Agency Trump Created Just Debunked His Lies About “Massive” Mail-in Voting Fraud

For months, Republican President Donald Trump has been crowing about how expanding mail-in voting during a pandemic will create widespread voter fraud, even though there’s no evidence supporting this. And the head of an agency Trump created just contradicted Trump’s bogus claims as well.

Christopher Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), said on Friday, “I have confidence that your vote is secure, that state and local election officials across this country are working day in and day out, 24/7, that the 2020 election is as secure as possible.” He added that “bad guys” are trying to “sow chaos, sow doubt” about the election’s integrity.

Krebs and CISA are actually directly responsible for “monitoring the election amid the inevitable voting glitches and delays,” according to Edge Media.

On Thursday, Krebs said the tens of millions of votes already cast by mail and early voting have shown no signs of any foreign interference either.