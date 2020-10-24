'FAKE SCANDAL! FAKE PRESIDENT!'
An Agency Trump Created Just Debunked His Lies About “Massive” Mail-in Voting Fraud
For months, Republican President Donald Trump has been crowing about how expanding mail-in voting during a pandemic will create widespread voter fraud, even though there’s no evidence supporting this. And the head of an agency Trump created just contradicted Trump’s bogus claims as well.
Christopher Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), said on Friday, “I have confidence that your vote is secure, that state and local election officials across this country are working day in and day out, 24/7, that the 2020 election is as secure as possible.” He added that “bad guys” are trying to “sow chaos, sow doubt” about the election’s integrity.
Krebs and CISA are actually directly responsible for “monitoring the election amid the inevitable voting glitches and delays,” according to Edge Media.
On Thursday, Krebs said the tens of millions of votes already cast by mail and early voting have shown no signs of any foreign interference either.
'FAKE SCANDAL! FAKE PRESIDENT!'
‘You Are the Crime’: Trump Mocked for Calling Fake ‘Spygate’ the ‘Biggest Scandal’ – and Hoping It’s ‘Coming Soon’
President Donald Trump kicked off his three-day long golf resort weekend at Bedminster with a tweetstorm going after a wide variety of topics, including Joe Biden, while retweeting messages of praise for himself.
But one notable tweet did not escape scrutiny, calling the fake “spygate” hoax “the biggest political crime and scandal in American history.”
“Hopefully,” he concluded, strangely, “for the good of our Country, it is coming soon!”
This is the biggest political crime and scandal in American history. Hopefully, for the good of our Country, it is coming soon! https://t.co/sgblnB0EgL
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2020
Here’s how many are mocking the commander-in-chief:
You are upset that your HANDPICKED investigator doesn’t not think he needs to interview witnesses that you dislike? Just want to make sure I understand this correctly.
— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) August 7, 2020
please tell me again how a bunch of lifelong Republicans in the FBI colluded with Obama and Ukraine and Hillary to frame Russia and lose her own election so that Trump would win so that then the deep state could take him down because that all makes perfect sense to me derp derp
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 7, 2020
Your American History comes from a Dinesh D'Souza wet dream.
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) August 7, 2020
Fake scandal! Fake president!
— William LeGate 🧢 (@williamlegate) August 7, 2020
You are the crime, Donald.
— northierthanthou.com (@Brimshack) August 7, 2020
Even Fox News is saying that Durham has nothing to report on and Barr is just keeping the investigation open until 11/4.
— 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖 𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@Sundae_Gurl) August 7, 2020
Your presidency is the biggest political con job in American history, I will not be fooled again.
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 7, 2020
Yes you are the biggest scandal and a crime to humanity. The only thing that is "coming soon" is your PRISON SENTENCE! #Packyourdesk https://t.co/bP60YEdtrA
— Johnna Rini (@SalvatoresMom) August 7, 2020
Biggest Crime in US History … Trump Tax Evasion and money owed to Russian, Saudi, Quatar and Chinese entities – hiding it from “We The People” pic.twitter.com/6qCk6KXVgn
— Tony D (@Tdcanusa) August 7, 2020
Speaking of scandals, Agolf – your whole pResidency has been one long one. pic.twitter.com/IgZkfjDkn8
— 𝓞𝔀𝓷𝓡𝓾𝓵𝓮𝓼 (@OwnRules) August 7, 2020
No #DonaldTrump YOU & your whole administration are the biggest political crime and scandal of the country! Your days in office will hopefully soon be over but we may never be able to get the Trump stench out of the White House or our history books! SAD! @realDonaldTrump #POTUS https://t.co/tixsLFlkvu pic.twitter.com/YzJsLjXoZI
— Trump Hating Vet (@BayAreaHorndog) August 7, 2020
The biggest political crime and scandal? I don't much think so…https://t.co/EOTi5KmoMn https://t.co/hc9EWWefnt
— Wayne Shirley (@wayne_shirley) August 7, 2020
Trump’s campaign manager is a felon.
His deputy campaign manager is a felon.
His national security advisor is a felon.
His foreign policy advisor is a felon.
His personal lawyer is a felon.
His long time advisor is a felon.
It’s not a campaign, it’s a criminal enterprise.
— danmicovic (@danmicovic) August 7, 2020
WE'VE GOT THIS DONALD…
YOU AND YOUR ENTIRE CRIMINAL CABAL ARE GOING TO PRISON FOR YOUR CRIMES AGAINST THE UNITED STATES AND ITS CITIZENS
TRY AS YOU MIGHT…YOU CANT ESCAPE
NOT ONLY WILL YOU BE LOCKED UP, BUT CAN YOU SAY ASSET FORFEITURE ? https://t.co/b4NpquIvnL
— Devin McRae (@mcrae_devin) August 7, 2020
