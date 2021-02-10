ELECTION FRAUD
Georgia Prosecutors Are Opening a Criminal Investigation Into Trump’s Demand to Find 11,780 More Votes
Criminal Solicitation to Commit Election Fraud?
Georgia prosecutors are opening up a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s demand Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger find him 11,780 more votes, so he could overturn the results of that state’s election.
“On Wednesday, Fani Willis, the recently elected Democratic prosecutor in Fulton County, sent a letter to numerous officials in state government, including Mr. Raffensperger, requesting that they preserve documents related to Mr. Trump’s call, according to a state official with knowledge of the letter,” The New York Times reports.
“The letter explicitly stated that the request was part of a criminal investigation, said the official, who insisted on anonymity to discuss internal matters.”
It has been widely reported Trump’s call, audio of which has been publicly released (below), and his other actions in the state, may have violated Georgia statutes.
“Former prosecutors said Mr. Trump’s calls might run afoul of at least three state laws,” the Times adds. “One is criminal solicitation to commit election fraud, which can be either a felony or a misdemeanor; as a felony, it is punishable by at least a year in prison. There is also a related conspiracy charge, which can be prosecuted either as a misdemeanor or a felony. A third law, a misdemeanor offense, bars ‘intentional interference’ with another person’s ‘performance of election duties.'”
Trump told Raffensperger, “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state,” he lied.
“There’s no way I lost Georgia,” he added, falsely. “There’s no way. We won by hundreds of thousands of votes.”
Audio:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Peter Navarro: Joe Biden’s Executive Orders Are a ‘Deep State Coup’ by Bill Barr
- APPLES VS ORANGES3 days ago
‘It’s Not Fair’: Rand Paul Smears 4 Black Democrats to Evade Question on Impeachment Trial Witnesses
- INSURRECTION1 day ago
Viral Video Shows Marjorie Taylor Greene on January 5 Saying ‘Get Ready to Fight for America Tomorrow’
- BYE1 day ago
Biden Takes First Steps to Replace USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy
- INSURRECTION2 days ago
CNN Fact Checker Blasts Trump Impeachment Defense Team for ‘Egregious Cherry-Picking’
- BYE2 days ago
Mass GOP Exodus: Alabama US Senator Becomes Fourth to Announce Retirement
- 'GIVE ME A BREAK'2 days ago
DOJ Drops Lawsuit Against Melania Trump Pal Who Recorded Her Profanity-Laden Tirade About Kids in Cages and Christmas
- IMPEACHMENT TRIAL23 hours ago
Democrats to Reveal Evidence Against Trump That ‘Nobody Has Seen Before’ During His Trial