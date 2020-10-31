'ANGRY AND APPALLED'
A Cop Who Helped Kill Breonna Taylor Is Suing Her Boyfriend for Shooting Back
When Louisville Kentucky Police Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly helped break down the front door of 26-year-old Black medic Breonna Taylor’s apartment after midnight on March 13, Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, a licensed gun owner, thought intruders had broken into her home and he began firing.
As police returned gunfire, killing Taylor, one of Walker’s bullets hit Mattingly in the leg, injuring him. Now Mattingly is suing Walker for “severe trauma, mental anguish, and emotional distress.”
Keep in mind, Walker was initially charged with attempted murder for shooting at police, but those charges were later dropped.
While Mattingly’s lawsuit says “Walker’s conduct in shooting Mattingly is outrageous, intolerable, and offends all accepted standards of decency and morality,” Walker’s lawyer, Steve Romines, told CBS News that “Walker is protected by law … and is immune from both criminal prosecution and civil liability as he was acting in self defense in his own home.”
“Even the most basic understanding of Kentucky’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law and the ‘Castle Doctrine’ evidences this fact. One would think that breaking into the apartment, executing his girlfriend and framing him for a crime in an effort to cover up her murder would be enough for them,” Romines continued. “Yet this baseless attempt to further victimize and harass Kenny indicates otherwise.”
NOAA Chief Scientist Booted for Asking a Trump-Appointee to Respect Scientific Integrity
Craig McLean, the acting chief scientist of The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the government agency that (among other things) helps track hurricanes, has been removed from his post because he asked Erik Noble, an agency appointee hand-selected by President Donald Trump to acknowledge the agency’s scientific integrity guidelines.
The New York Times reports that Noble responded by asking McLean, “Respectfully, by what authority are you sending this to me?”
McLean said that as acting chief scientist he’s responsible for ensuring that agency members follow its rules on scientific integrity.
Noble then responded, “You no longer serve as the acting chief scientist for NOAA,” stating that a new chief scientist had been appointed. “Thank you for your service.”
McLean was then replaced by, Ryan Maue, a former research meteorologist with Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank that considers political attempts to stop global warming as both expensive and ineffective.
McLean has been replaced in the midst of one of the busiest hurricane seasons the U.S. has ever experienced, with 25 hurricanes having happened so far, just three short of the busiest season in 2005.
Vox.com notes that McLean was also the person who publicly called out Trump for using the NOAA in 2019 to lie about Hurricane Dorian endangering Alabama. After the Birmingham station of the National Weather Service said that the storm wasn’t predicted to hit Alabama shore, Trump “proved” they were wrong by showing a hurricane path map that used a black marker to extend the hurricane’s predicted path onto Alabama’s shores and later issuing an NOAA press release falsely calling the Birmingham station’s assertion incorrect.
“Altering an official weather forecast is actually illegal for a government employee,” Vox notes.
In the past, Trump has publicly stated that he doesn’t believe the NOAA’s National Climate Assessment which reports the impacts of climate change on the United States. The New York Times says Trump is expected to fill the agency with climate change skeptics if he wins a second term.
Trump’s doctor: Trump attended a rally and a fundraiser after knowing he had COVID-19
In his public comments made Saturday morning, Republican President Donald Trump’s doctor Sean Conley said that Trump knew of his original diagnosis 72 hours ago. That means that Trump knew of his diagnosis as early as 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
If that’s so, then that also means Trump knew he had the disease while attending his Wednesday night rally in Duluth, Minnesota, his Thursday fundraising in Bedminster, New Jersey and also a recent White House reception for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Trump didn’t wear a mask at any of the events.
It makes sense then why yesterday in a Fox News interview, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she didn’t want to discuss the “exact timeline” of when Trump learned about his senior counselor Hope Hicks testing positive for COVID-19.
After Hicks got it, so did Trump and his wife, followed by his counselor Kellyanne Conway, and his campaign manager Bill Stepien.
Conley avoided answering numerous questions after making his public comments. He wouldn’t say if the president had ever received oxygen as part of his treatment, just stating that Trump isn’t on oxygen “right now.” He wouldn’t say how high Trump’s fever had gotten, how or when Trump got infected, or whether Trump is receiving steroids as part of his treatment.
On Friday evening, Trump was transported to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland to receive more testing and treatment. He has been taking remdesivir, an experimental drug with monoclonal antibodies that is still in trials.
There’s no word if he’s taking the anti-malaria medication hydroxychloroquine, the drug he has repeatedly touted as a possible treatment for COVID-19 even though medical studies have shown it has no discernible effect on coronavirus symptoms and can even worsen underlying symptoms, potentially endangering COVID-19 patients.
The ongoing COVID019 viral epidemic has killed over 200,000 of the 7.34 million infected Americans, and Trump has seemingly done his part to keep those numbers rising.
Trump Admininstration Took $4 Million from a Fund to Help Sick 9/11 First Responders
With this week marking the 19th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, The Daily News revealed that the Trump administration has taken nearly $4 million from a program meant to track and treat New York City Fire Department (FDNY) firefighters and medics who have developed cancers, respiratory diseases and other illnesses related to having served as first-responders immediately after the attack.
The Daily News found that for four years, the Treasury Department began withholding portions from the National Institute for Occupational Safety’s payments intended for New York City.
According to the program’s director, Dr. David Prezant, who is also the FDNY’s Chief Medical Officer, the Treasury Department kept “half a million dollars each year in 2016 and 2017 … about $630,000 in 2018 and 2019 … [and nearly] $1.447 million” in 2020.
“Here we have sick World Trade Center-exposed firefighters and EMS workers, at a time when the city is having difficult financial circumstances due to COVID-19, and we’re not getting the money we need to be able to treat these heroes. And for years, they wouldn’t even tell us — we never ever received a letter telling us this,” Prezant said.
The U.S. Treasury has never explained why the money is being diverted. The program was started in 2010 under the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act. In December 2015, the program was extended for 75 years after sick and dying September 11th first responders repeatedly visited the Capitol to push for aid.
“The money that we don’t get means that physicians, nurses and support staff are not hired. We have not had to lay off anyone, yet, but we are at that brink,” Prezant added. “This just isn’t fair. It’s not fair to our patients.”
