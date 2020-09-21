Connect with us

VILE

‘Streets Will Run Red With Blood’: Trump-Loving Senator Mocked for Ad Bragging She’s ‘More Conservative Than Attila the Hun’

Published

on

A Republican U.S. Senator is being mocked and disparaged for her new TV ad which touts her “100% Trump voting record” and positions her as “more conservative than Attila the Hun.”

Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, who was appointed in January, is running to keep her seat. Her main opponent is Republican Congressman Doug Collins.

The ad says she’s “the most conservative Senator in America.”

The ad “jokes” about murdering journalists and political opponents.

Loeffler is no stranger to controversy.

The Dept. of Justice closed its investigation into Loeffler’s coronavirus stock trading scandal in May. She is the owner of the Atlanta Dream professional basketball team and has been criticized for opposing the Black Lives Matter movement.

Now her new ad is drawing criticism, too.

 

Image via Facebook

Fox News Guest Destroyed for Calling 16 Year Old UN Climate Activist Greta Thunberg a ‘Mentally Ill Swedish Child’

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old girl on the spectrum, left Republicans in conniptions after a forceful speech at the United Nations General Assembly calling on older generations to act to save the planet for hers.

One such offended Republican was Michael Knowles of the right-wing Daily Wire, who went on Fox News and blasted Thunberg as a “mentally ill Swedish child” — only to be promptly demolished by Fox guest Christopher Hahn.

“The climate hysteria movement is not about science,” sneered Knowles. “If it were about science it would be led by scientists, rather than by politicians and a mentally ill Swedish child who’s being exploited by her parents and by the international left.”

“How dare you,” said Hahn. “You’re a grown man and you’re attacking a child. Shame on you. She’s trying to do what she thinks is right.”

“I’m not,” said Knowles. “I’m attacking the left for exploiting a mentally ill child.”

“Relax, skinny boy!” snapped Hahn. “I’ve got this, okay. You’re attacking a child. You’re a grown man. Have some couth.”

“I’m attacking the left for exploiting a mentally ill child,” repeated Knowles.

“Maybe on your podcast, you get away with and say whatever you want because no one’s listening,” said Hahn. “You’re on national television. Be a grown-up when you’re talking about children. She’s trying to save the planet because your president doesn’t believe in climate change and kids need to take to the streets to worry about your future. You are despicable for talking about her like that, and you should apologize on national television right now.”

“I think the international left and her parents who are exploiting a girl with many mental illnesses—”

“You called her mentally ill!” shouted Hahn. “Take it back now.”

“She is mentally ill,” said Knowles. “She has autism, she has obsessive-compulsive disorder, she has selective mutism.”

“You are despicable!” said Hahn.

A Fox News spokesperson condemned Knowles remarks.

“The comment made by Michael Knowles who was a guest on The Story tonight was disgraceful,” the spokesperson said. “We apologize to Greta Thunberg and to our viewers.”

Watch below:

 

