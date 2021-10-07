‘Probably Have AIDS’: Trump Goes on Xenophobic Fear-Mongering Rant Attacking Haitian Refugees

Donald Trump Thursday night served up a xenophobic attack against Haitian refuges fleeing their country and seeking asylum in America during a telephone interview on Fox News.

According to the former president, “many” of the Haitian refugees “probably have AIDS.”

“And you know there’s one other thing that nobody talks about, so we have hundreds of thousands of people flowing in from Haiti,” Trump, in a fear-mongering rampage told Sean Hannity. “Haiti has a tremendous AIDS problem. AIDS is a step beyond. AIDS is a real bad problem. Still hundreds of thousands of people are coming into our country. None of you look at the stats, if you look at the numbers, if you look at just take a look at what’s happening in Haiti, a tremendous problem with AIDS. Many of those people will probably have AIDS and they’re coming into our country, and we don’t do anything about it, we let everybody come in. Sean, it’s like a deathwish. It’s like a death wish for our country.”

In 2017 the Trump White House furiously tried to quash a New York Times report, denying that the new president had said Haitian immigrants “all had AIDS.” One year later the White House again tried to quash a leak revealing that Trump had called Haiti and countries in Africa “shithole countries.”

Listen to Trump on Fox News Thursday night: