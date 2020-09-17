As Coronavirus Exploded USPS Had a Plan to Send 5 Facemasks to Every Home – the White House Killed It

President Donald Trump is under fire after the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told a Senate committee Wednesday that facemasks are “more guaranteed” to protect against the coronavirus than a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I might even go so far as to say that this facemask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine,” Dr. Redfield said.

“These facemasks are the most important, powerful public health tool we have,” Dr. Redfield said. “I will continue to appeal for all Americans, all individuals in our country, to embrace these face coverings – I’ve said that if we did it for six, eight, ten, twelve weeks we’d bring this pandemic under control. We have clear scientific evidence they work, and they are our best defense.”

On Tuesday night during an ABC News town hall President Trump once again tried to minimize the effectiveness of facemasks and tried to add confusion to the facts.

“Now there is by the way, a lot of people don’t want to wear masks. There are a lot of people think that masks are not good. And there are a lot of people that as an example you have –” Trump said before host George Stephanopoulos interrupted.

“Who are those people?” he asked the president.

“I’ll tell you who those people are — waiters,” President Trump replied. “They come over and they serve you, and they have a mask. And I saw it the other day where they were serving me, and they’re playing with the mask…I’m not blaming them…I’m just saying what happens. They’re playing with the mask, so the mask is over, and they’re touching it, and then they’re touching the plate. That can’t be good.”

