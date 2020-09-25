SUPREMELY OFFENSIVE
Top Republicans McConnell and McCarthy Snub Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Skip Ceremony Honoring Justice as She Lies in State
One week after her passing U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being honored Friday morning with a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda. Justice Ginsburg becomes the first woman and the first person of Jewish faith to lie in state in Statuary Hall.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi honored the beloved jurist, and welcomed attendees come to pay their respects.
The casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried up the steps of the U.S. Capitol, past House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, where she will be the first woman to lie in state. https://t.co/FZh8qHi8MG pic.twitter.com/ESeiEsmSbb
— ABC News (@ABC) September 25, 2020
Conspicuous in their absence are the Majority Leader of the U.S. Senate, Republican Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California.
“Normally, a ceremony of this magnitude is a bipartisan affair where the so-called Big Four (w Pelosi & Schumer) present a united front,” NBC News’ Peter Alexander observed.
MSNBC’s Chris Jansing called it “remarkable for a ceremony of this magnitude to be missing two top congressional leaders.”
Today’s ceremony comes just one day before President Donald Trump will announce his nominee to sit in the chair Ginsburg held for 27 years. By most accounts he will nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a far right wing religious extremist who has made clear she would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade and void the Affordable Care Act.
One Capitol Hill staffer notes McConnell’s office “is on the same floor, just a few hundred feet from the rotunda where this ceremony is occurring.”
The more I think about this, more irate I become. Please tell your family, friends & neighbors about their snub. This storyline must be reported nationwide. #RBG honorably & publically served our nation for 40 years. This isn’t about party. This is about what is right.
— Chris Schloesser (@TheSchlewis) September 25, 2020
NBC News’ David Gura notes:
A woman is lying in state in the United States Capitol for the first time in American history, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy decided not to attend her memorial.
— David Gura (@davidgura) September 25, 2020
On social media some called the Republicans’ snub of Justice Ginsburg anti-Semitic. Others called it political and lamented the end of bipartisanship.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- TALK ABOUT RIGGED3 days ago
Pence Suggests Unnamed Trump SCOTUS Nominee Should Skip Committee and Just Be Confirmed Before ‘Election Issues’ Arise
- DONALD TRUMP IS A FASCIST1 day ago
McConnell Responds to Trump Threat of Violence and Refusal to Commit to Peaceful Transition by Issuing a Tweet
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Barr to Be Honored for ‘Christlike Behavior’ Today With Award From Right Wing Catholic Group With Strong Ties to Trump
- OPINION3 days ago
Fox News Anchor Hosting First Presidential Debate Picks Trump Campaign Talking Points as Topics
- THIS IS FASCISM2 days ago
‘Trump Is Advocating Civil War’: Reporter Stunned When President Refuses to Commit to Peaceful Transfer of Power
- VLAD ON LINE ONE?2 days ago
‘I Have to Leave for an Emergency Phone Call’: Trump Splits From His Own Press Conference for a ‘Big Call’
- SEPARATION OF CHURCH AND STATE?3 days ago
‘Soldiers for Christ’: Trump Cabinet Bible Study Teacher Calls Elections a ‘Spiritual Battle’ That ‘Believers Will Win’
- CRIME2 days ago
Eric Trump Has Been Refusing to Testify in Fraud Case – a Judge Just Ordered Him To