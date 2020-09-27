News
Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Hospitalized After SWAT Team Finds Him Armed and Threatening Self-Harm: Reports
Brad Parscale, President Donald Trump’s former and recently demoted campaign manager, has been hospitalized after he was found armed and threatening self harm, according to the Sun-Sentinel.
Parscale’s wife called police to say that he “had guns and was threatening to harm himself, Fort Lauderdale police said Sunday night.”
Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis told the paper he received a text “saying that there was a SWAT team standoff at Parscale’s home.”
“It was indicated to me that he had weapons,” Trantalis said.
“Politics aside, this fellow obviously suffers from emotional distress,” said Trantalis also said. ” … I’m glad he didn’t do any harm to himself or others I commend our SWAT team for being able to negotiate a peaceful ending to this.”
Local10.com offers additional details, including that he “had access to multiple firearms” and had barricaded himself inside the home.
“Fort Lauderdale Police responded to a home in reference to an armed male attempting suicide Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the wife of the man who told them her husband was armed, had access to multiple firearms inside the house and was threatening to harm himself. She had placed the 911 call, according to police.”
NEW: Trump Campaign Blames Democrats for Ex-Campaign Manager Parscale’s Reported Self-Harm Threat
The story is being confirmed by ABC News and other outlets.
.@ABC News has confirmed President Trump’s former 2020 campaign manager, and current campaign senior advisor, Brad Parscale, was taken into custody this evening by Fort Lauderale Police after allegedly threatening to harm himself at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
— John Santucci (@Santucci) September 28, 2020
After losing his job as Trump’s campaign manager in July Parscale had posted this tweet:
Romans 12:14:
Bless those who persecute you; bless and do not curse them.
— Brad Parscale (@parscale) July 16, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump Campaign Blames Democrats for Ex-Campaign Manager Parscale’s Reported Self-Harm Threat
The Trump campaign is blaming “Democrats and disgruntled RINOs” for the reported self-harm threat of its former campaign manager Brad Parscale.
“The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family,” said Trump campaign’s communications director Tim Murtaugh.
Statement from @realDonaldTrump Campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh pic.twitter.com/NKuJrtmImz
— John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) September 28, 2020
Parscale, according to multiple reports, barricaded himself in the Florida home he and his wife live in. She called police saying he had access to multiple weapons and was threatening self harm.
A SWAT team was able to intervene and take him to a hospital.
Notice the difference in statements from the Trump campaign and the Biden campaign:
Compare how the Biden and Trump campaign react to the Parscale news https://t.co/4VOap5pM0G pic.twitter.com/WU5TrNJcJA
— Rumpole of the Bayou (@RumpoleBayou) September 28, 2020
News
The 9 Discarded Ballots Were Tossed Because Republicans Won Their Lawsuit Requiring Them to Not Be Counted: Report
Major news is coming in over the “case” of the nine “discarded” ballots from Luzerne County, Pennsylvania that President Donald Trump revealed to Fox News Radio on Thursday.
Here’s what appears to have happened, and we’re going to bullet point this so it’s easy to follow.
- The ballots were discarded by a temporary, or “contract” worker assigned to sort the mail who appears to have been following direction.
- The ballots were military ballots, not absentee or other by-mail ballots.
- The county immediately reported what happened to federal officials, who appear to have immediately politicized the issue.
- “Because these ballots were returned in envelopes similar to absentee ballot requests, elections officials opened them,” The Washington Post reports. “If the ballots weren’t then enclosed in another envelope which shielded the actual vote being cast, they may have been considered ‘naked ballots,’ a term used to describe mail ballots returned without the voter’s intent being protected.
- The Trump campaign and the Pennsylvania GOP in a lawsuit argued that “naked ballots” should not be counted. They won that lawsuit. These nine ballots appear to be “naked ballots,” and that appears to be the reason they were thrown out.
Here’s how MSNBC’s Chris Hayes sums it up: It’s the GOP’s fault.
TL:DR the discarded Trump ballots were discarded because…Trump and GOP lawyers won a lawsuit requiring them to not be counted!!! https://t.co/NE5s90GJDq
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 25, 2020
More.
- The contract worker has been told to not return.
- Buzzfeed adds it appears the DOJ violated its own policy by issuing a press release about the “discarded” ballots, and even worse, suggesting this is a case of election fraud, and even worse than that, suggesting one candidate over another was favored.
- MSNBC adds that county officials were not aware of who the ballots were for until the DOJ’s press release was issued.
- Attorney General Bill Barr personally briefed President Trump about the discarded ballots. Trump and his White House press secretary then politicized the event.
- The county elections supervisor was exceedingly thorough. “Garbage from the Elections Bureau from September 14 through September 16, the time the independent contractor was on County property, was put in a dumpster and secured by County staff,” a local Pennsylvania news report states. “The trash was then searched by the FBI, the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, the Pennsylvania State Police and county staff. All contents relating to the matter were taken by the FBI.”
News
Grand Jury Announces Charges Against Only One Louisville Officer – But None in Killing of Breonna Taylor
A grand jury has announced criminal charges against a single Louisville, Kentucky police officer, but no charges in the March 13 killing of Breonna Taylor. The charges are against former officer Brett Hankison and include wanton endangerment, unrelated to Taylor’s killing. No homicide charges were announced.
The charges are being described as insufficient by MSNBC’s Al Sharpton.
.@TheRevAl reacts to 1 former Louisville police officer indicted by grand jury on charges of “wanton endangerment” in relation to the Breonna Taylor shooting case: “I think it’s grossly insufficient.”
“When we say Black Lives Matter, this indictment says, it does not matter.” pic.twitter.com/aXBWrkB2Vq
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 23, 2020
“It feels to me like these charges entirely delete the murder” of Breonna Taylor, MSNBC’s Joy Ann Reid commented on the network after the charges were announced. “This was a Black Lives Don’t Matter ruling.”
“They can just shoot you,” she lamented.
“There’s nothing in this charge that mentions Breonna Taylor,” she continued. “There’s no charge that says you need to at least care” about the lives of others, Reid said.
The Nation’s Elie Mystal weighs in:
They’re basically saying that shooting at #BreonnaTaylor WAS LIKE SHOOTING INTO THE AIR.
Black Lives could not matter LESS to these people.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 23, 2020
Live video:
BREAKING: NBC News Special Report: Grand jury presents its Breonna Taylor case report to judge. https://t.co/yVtmGtdr5w
— NBC News (@NBCNews) September 23, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This article has been updated, including the title and other details to reflect new details.
Trending
- News2 days ago
The 9 Discarded Ballots Were Tossed Because Republicans Won Their Lawsuit Requiring Them to Not Be Counted: Report
- STEALING THE ELECTION?3 days ago
‘What Happened to the People?’: Lindsey Graham Slammed for Declaring Supreme Court ‘Will Decide’ Who Wins the Election
- SUPREMELY OFFENSIVE3 days ago
Top Republicans McConnell and McCarthy Snub Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Skip Ceremony Honoring Justice as She Lies in State
- 'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'2 days ago
“Armed Militias to Intimidate Voters”: Donald Trump Jr.’s New Ad Recruits GOP “Army” to “Secure” Election
- CORRUPTION3 days ago
Busted: Barr Personally Briefed Trump on DOJ Investigation Into 9 Discarded Ballots
- DONALD TRUMP IS A FASCIST2 days ago
Trump Has Choosen Right Wing Extremist Amy Coney Barrett for SCOTUS – Did Not Interview Any Other Candidates: NYT
- DONALD TRUMP IS A FASCIST3 days ago
Pentagon Officials Are Worried Trump May Order Troops to Put Down Election Unrest: NYT
- AMERICAN FASCIST3 days ago
GOP Senator Accused of Dog-Whistling and Anti-Semitism After Attacking Chuck Schumer With ‘Beyond Disgusting Lie’