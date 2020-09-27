Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Hospitalized After SWAT Team Finds Him Armed and Threatening Self-Harm: Reports

Brad Parscale, President Donald Trump’s former and recently demoted campaign manager, has been hospitalized after he was found armed and threatening self harm, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Parscale’s wife called police to say that he “had guns and was threatening to harm himself, Fort Lauderdale police said Sunday night.”

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis told the paper he received a text “saying that there was a SWAT team standoff at Parscale’s home.”

“It was indicated to me that he had weapons,” Trantalis said.

“Politics aside, this fellow obviously suffers from emotional distress,” said Trantalis also said. ” … I’m glad he didn’t do any harm to himself or others I commend our SWAT team for being able to negotiate a peaceful ending to this.”

Local10.com offers additional details, including that he “had access to multiple firearms” and had barricaded himself inside the home.

“Fort Lauderdale Police responded to a home in reference to an armed male attempting suicide Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the wife of the man who told them her husband was armed, had access to multiple firearms inside the house and was threatening to harm himself. She had placed the 911 call, according to police.”

NEW: Trump Campaign Blames Democrats for Ex-Campaign Manager Parscale’s Reported Self-Harm Threat

The story is being confirmed by ABC News and other outlets.

.@ABC News has confirmed President Trump’s former 2020 campaign manager, and current campaign senior advisor, Brad Parscale, was taken into custody this evening by Fort Lauderale Police after allegedly threatening to harm himself at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. — John Santucci (@Santucci) September 28, 2020

After losing his job as Trump’s campaign manager in July Parscale had posted this tweet: