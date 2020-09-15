Attorney General Who Killed Man With His Car While Reporting Hitting a Deer Now Says ‘I Discovered the Body’

South Dakota Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg now says he is the one who discovered the body of 55-year old Joseph Boever, who had been walking along the highway Saturday night when Ravnsborg struck and killed him.

Ravnsborg now says in a statement released Tuesday, “I discovered the body.”

Governor Kristi Noem, also a Republican, left vital details out of her announcement Sunday evening, including that Ravnsborg had first reported to the police he had struck a deer, and that he was the one who discovered the body.

Ravnsborg was on his way home from a Republican fundraising dinner when he hit and killed Boever. The fundraiser included a raffle for a MAGA “.45 Trump handgun,” the GOP group announced.

The Rapid City Journal reports Ravnsborg “said in a statement Monday night that he and the local sheriff searched a crash scene after he thought he hit a deer Saturday night but they both missed spotting the pedestrian he had hit and killed.”