CONGRATULATIONS!
Andrew Gillum: ‘I Identify as Bisexual’
Andrew Gillum, a progressive Democrat who narrowly lost his race to be Florida governor in 2018, announced Monday morning he is bisexual.
“I don’t identify as gay but I do identify as bisexual. And that is something that I’ve never shared publicly before,” Gillum told Tamron Hall on her talk show.
Former Florida governor candidate Andrew Gillum tells Tamron Hall he’s bisexual: “That is something I have never shared publicly before” pic.twitter.com/prUW7NPk1C
— The Recount (@therecount) September 14, 2020
Gillum served as the Mayor of Tallahassee from 2014-2018.
He lost his race to become Florida governor by just 36,219 votes, or about 0.4% of the total.
In March he announced he was entering rehab.
CONGRATULATIONS!
Internet Celebrates Joy Reid Taking MSNBC Nighttime Anchor Slot
Joy Reid will be the new anchor for MSNBC’s 7 PM hour starting July 20, and the internet is celebrating. The veteran journalist has been an MSNBC anchor, host, political correspondent, analyst, and commentator for over six years.
Last month The Wall Street Journal reported Reid was in negotiations with the cable news network for the 7 PM slot, calling her “combative and inquisitive and not afraid to challenge guests.” Thursday morning The New York Times announced Reid will take over the slot once held by Chris Matthews.
Her new show will be called “The ReidOut,” and will be based in Washington. Reid will be the first Black woman in four years to anchor a major network nightly news show. The last was PBS’s Gwen Ifill.
“I am a Black mom, a Black woman, a Black daughter,” Reid told The Times in an interview. “I am also a journalist who can conceptualize that pain from a unique point of view. Every day I’m in this job, I’m very conscious of that responsibility to make that collective voice heard. It’s unique to do that as a Black woman.”
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow, who behind the cameras is responsible for helping to shape the network and reportedly was instrumental in the recent “stepping down” of now-former NBC News and MSNBC Chairman Andy Lack threw her support behind Reid.
“African-American journalists, African-American women in particular, are woefully underrepresented on TV in all hours of the day,” Maddow says. “But particularly in prime time, it’s just a desert. Joy more than deserves this time slot and this kind of national platform.”
The Times credits Reid’s promotion to “new leadership at NBC News.”
“Ms. Reid’s promotion is a significant programming move by Cesar Conde, the new chairman of NBC’s news networks,” The Times reports. “Black women, including Gayle King of CBS and Robin Roberts of ABC, hold leading roles in morning and daytime television, but none currently host a nightly evening show on a major network. The last to do so was Gwen Ifill, who co-anchored ‘PBS NewsHour’ until shortly before her death in 2016.”
On Twitter, where she actively engages and has 1.7 million followers, many expressed their excitement and congratulated Reid.
Waking up to the fantastic news about @JoyAnnReid like…. pic.twitter.com/zzGThV6pI7
— Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) July 9, 2020
?????? YESSSSS ?@JoyAnnReid???????Such an AWESOME decision by ??@MSNBC??? Congrats to my dear friend and I am SO excited for where she takes “The Reid Out” ?? https://t.co/vD0vg6tUvt
— @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) July 9, 2020
Yay for @JoyAnnReid 7pm MSNBC. Daily! ??
— Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) July 9, 2020
@JoyAnnReid is a goddess and this is AMAZING! https://t.co/Js1oS8tG8k
— arrowheart (@princearrowhrt) July 9, 2020
Congratulations to my dear friend and colleague ?@JoyAnnReid?, who will be the new host of ?@MSNBC? 7pm weeknights https://t.co/kYI1opCfqX
— Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) July 9, 2020
Hard work pays off!
Congrats! @joyannreid
Joy Reid Takes Nightly Anchor Slot at MSNBC – The New York Times https://t.co/Unc5TwzTaV
— Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) July 9, 2020
This is awesome @JoyAnnReid This made my day!!! https://t.co/wlxziH8WbA
— democratsrule (@dianesummers6) July 9, 2020
Go @JoyAnnReid!!!! —-> Joy Reid Takes Nightly Anchor Slot at MSNBC https://t.co/9whzcpUOcV
— Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) July 9, 2020
“The ReidOut” will be based in Washington and focus on political analysis and punditry, but Ms. Reid said she also planned to address race, class, policing and other “cataclysmic social issues we need to reckon with.”
Congratulations, ?@JoyAnnReid?! https://t.co/MYi6rMnN1v
— Errin Haines ????? (@emarvelous) July 9, 2020
Congrats to the amazing @JoyAnnReid on her new weekday MSNBC show “The Reid Out”!!! It starts July 20! Wishing her GREAT success!!! https://t.co/eUMTu6n4tJ
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 9, 2020
Let’s go!!! So proud of @JoyAnnReid! A true trailblazer. Gwen Ifill is smiling down, proud. #ReidOut
— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) July 9, 2020
Congrats, @JoyAnnReid!!! ??????
Joy Reid Takes Nightly Anchor Slot at MSNBC https://t.co/HwWgUPFhpr
— Charlotte Clymer ???? (@cmclymer) July 9, 2020
So excited for @JoyAnnReid – overdue. https://t.co/rP4gUKAoyY
— Carolyn McClanahan (@CarolynMcC) July 9, 2020
I can’t stress in this specific moment in racial history how important it is hearing a Black Woman will be on in prime time for MSM and FINALLY able to provide a voice for Black and Brown people
Congratulations Joy Reid!
— ABlackWomanWhoDontGiveAF*ck (@battletested5) July 9, 2020
Great news to wake up to. Congrats @JoyAnnReid !!! https://t.co/nzQJBdbuRa
— Bryce Tache (@brycetache) July 9, 2020
I. Love. This. News!!! @JoyAnnReid is The Perfect person to cover 2020. https://t.co/FnPYCRU0xH
— Neera -Wear a Mask -Tanden (@neeratanden) July 9, 2020
Congrats @JoyAnnReid ! https://t.co/8hhrEmeUpd
— Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) July 9, 2020
Well deserved, @JoyAnnReid!!! ???? https://t.co/mwIMSEzeqr
— Marshall Anthony Jr., Ph.D. (@mcanthonyjr) July 9, 2020
As a long time “Reider”, I am so excited! Congratulations @JoyAnnReid !
But wait, what happens to @amjoyshow ? What will I do with my Saturday mornings after I watch @AliVelshi ? https://t.co/AGdkSGUEDh
— Penelope Silva (@PenelopesBooks) July 9, 2020
CONGRATULATIONS!
Supreme Court Rules Discrimination Against LGBTQ People is Illegal in Landmark Ruling
In a historic ruling the U.S. Supreme Court has just ruled that discriminating against LGBTQ people is illegal.
The Court rued 6-3 that workplace discrimination against LGBTQ people violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Justice Gorsuch wrote the majority.
The ruling, which combines separate cases, applies to transgender workers along lesbian, gay, and bisexual workers.
“An individual’s homosexuality or transgender status is not relevant to employment decisions,” the Court ruled.
BREAKING: "As of just a few minutes ago, it was possible to get married on Sunday and legally fired on Monday, but no more." @PeteWilliamsNBC reports on the US Supreme Court ruling that existing federal law forbids job discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. pic.twitter.com/xOmj6ro0Q2
— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 15, 2020
This is the money paragraph from the Supreme Court as to why LBGTQ discrimination is unlawful sex discrimination. pic.twitter.com/zOqeau9tWF
— Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) June 15, 2020
1. Gerald Bostock was fired in Georgia for joining a gay softball league.
2. Donald Zarda was fired in New York after he said he was gay.
3. Aimee Stephens was fired in Michigan after she transitioned to female.
The Court ruled today that Title VII bans that discrimination. pic.twitter.com/jh3xZp52e9
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 15, 2020
Developing…
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
CONGRATULATIONS!
The Religious Right Poured Millions Into This Group’s War on Same-Sex Marriage. Now Even Its Website Doesn’t Exist.
In the years before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex couples have the same rights and responsibilities to marriage that different-sex couples do, the National Organization For Marriage, known to many simply as “NOM,” was a recognized leader in the fight against equality.
The religious right poured millions of dollars into the tiny organization, despite its ludicrous efforts to battle equality. Some said it was the Catholic Church. Others said it was the Mormon Church. At one point, investigations into NOM’s taxes revealed the vast majority of its funding came from a tiny handful of anonymous donors sinking a few million into the group’s coffers.
Though never officially declared an anti-gay hate group NOM crossed the line into wild, baseless fear-mongering, supporting those who spread falsehoods against marriage equality, same-sex couples and LGBTQ people, and the impact marriage would have on society.
Despite ever-increasing and ever-desperate fundraising emails, their funding was drying up even before the Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision. Their leaders found jobs elsewhere, and today it’s unclear if NOM really even exists anymore – and if so, to what degree.
And now, Joe Jervis of Joe.My.God. has just reported that NOM’s website has expired.
Visitors to the once-infamous NOMblog.com are now greeted with a GoDaddy screen declaring: “NOTICE: This domain name expired on 7/25/2019 and is pending renewal or deletion.”
Domain owners are sometimes given a few weeks to renew in case of an accidental lapse, but at some point the owners lose any rights to the domain and someone else can snatch it up, via auction or just trying to register it once it goes dead.
And someone has.
“I’ve put in the required whopping $12 bid to snap up the domain,” Jervis announces, noting he’ll forward any traffic from visitors to NOMblog to his own site.
