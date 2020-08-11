‘You Guys Really Do Suck Without WikiLeaks’: Trump Decimated for Calling Biden VP Pick Kamala Harris ‘Phony’

President Donald Trump wants to know how many times he was “unmasked” while he was a candidate for the Oval Office. That would mean he appears to know now he was talking to foreign individuals who were being monitored – and some would likely want to know who and why.

Unmasking is the lawful process of identifying a U.S. citizen or legal resident who was speaking to a foreign person or government that U.S. intelligence agents are monitoring. It can be used to determine if they were caught in any illicit activity, or might be a target of illegal activity.

Speaking about his disgraced former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, Trump told right wing radio host Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday, “we’re talking about unmasking, yes. That was a big deal. Horrible deal where they unmasked {Flynn] so many times.”

“I think he’s got to have the record for unmasking,” Trump said, which suggests he knows Flynn was talking to foreign individuals, apparently frequently.

“Maybe I do, you know, because we’re still looking how many times did they unmask me. Let’s find that out, too, because look, they were spying on our campaign. They were using him and others, and they were spying on my campaign. So was I unmasked?”

Trump’s claims of his campaign being “spied on” have been thoroughly debunked, time and time again.

“So far, they haven’t said, but let’s see what happens. I think you’re going to have a very interesting report coming out with Durham. Not report, I hope it’s not going to be a report. The last thing I want is another report. We’ve had enough reports.”