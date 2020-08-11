EXCELLENT!
Kamala Harris Is Joe Biden’s Vice Presidential Running Mate
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris is presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate. The first term California Democratic Senator also served for six years as the Attorney General for the Golden State and for seven years as the District Attorney of San Francisco.
Harris, who is 55, made headlines for her tough and unrelenting questioning of two Trump Attorneys General, Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr, and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. She is rated a “Hard-Core Liberal” by OnTheIssues.
Sen. Harris become the first Black American and first Asian American to be chosen as a major party vice presidential candidate and running mate.
NBC News was first to report the news.
I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
White House Turmoil as Mnuchin and Navarro Got in ‘Knockdown, Drag-Out’ Yelling Match – as Trump Sat and Watched: Report
- News1 day ago
Trump-Loving ‘True Victim of the Pandemic’ Nikki Haley Slammed for Complaining Her Birthday Popcorn Order Was Late
- News2 days ago
‘Angry’ Trump Michigan Voters Admit They Want ‘This Nightmare to End’ in November
- RACISM1 day ago
911 Called After Black Teens Attacked by Knife-Wielding Homeless Man – Cops Show Up and Draw Guns on the Kids
- SURE JAN SURE2 days ago
Trump Swears Dems Are Calling Him Begging to Negotiate on the Stimulus — but He ‘Got Everything He Wanted’ Already
- AMERICAN IDIOTS9 hours ago
George Conway Burns to the Ground Trump Supporters Who Are Suckered by His Lies
- WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE?1 day ago
‘Colonizing in the Name of Jesus’: Missionary Leader Blasted for Trying to Convert Indigenous People to Christianity
- AMERICAN IDIOT1 day ago
Fox & Friends Furious ‘Gym Owners Are Dying,’ Because ‘Politicians’