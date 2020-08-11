Kamala Harris Is Joe Biden’s Vice Presidential Running Mate

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris is presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate. The first term California Democratic Senator also served for six years as the Attorney General for the Golden State and for seven years as the District Attorney of San Francisco.

Harris, who is 55, made headlines for her tough and unrelenting questioning of two Trump Attorneys General, Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr, and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. She is rated a “Hard-Core Liberal” by OnTheIssues.

Sen. Harris become the first Black American and first Asian American to be chosen as a major party vice presidential candidate and running mate.

NBC News was first to report the news.

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

