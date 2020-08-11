News
‘Was I Unmasked?’: Trump Appears to Admit Talking to Foreign Individuals Being Monitored When He Was a Candidate
President Donald Trump wants to know how many times he was “unmasked” while he was a candidate for the Oval Office. That would mean he appears to know now he was talking to foreign individuals who were being monitored – and some would likely want to know who and why.
Unmasking is the lawful process of identifying a U.S. citizen or legal resident who was speaking to a foreign person or government that U.S. intelligence agents are monitoring. It can be used to determine if they were caught in any illicit activity, or might be a target of illegal activity.
Speaking about his disgraced former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, Trump told right wing radio host Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday, “we’re talking about unmasking, yes. That was a big deal. Horrible deal where they unmasked {Flynn] so many times.”
“I think he’s got to have the record for unmasking,” Trump said, which suggests he knows Flynn was talking to foreign individuals, apparently frequently.
“Maybe I do, you know, because we’re still looking how many times did they unmask me. Let’s find that out, too, because look, they were spying on our campaign. They were using him and others, and they were spying on my campaign. So was I unmasked?”
Trump’s claims of his campaign being “spied on” have been thoroughly debunked, time and time again.
“So far, they haven’t said, but let’s see what happens. I think you’re going to have a very interesting report coming out with Durham. Not report, I hope it’s not going to be a report. The last thing I want is another report. We’ve had enough reports.”
Trump Press Conference Ends Minutes in as Secret Service Agent Escorts President Out
President Donald Trump was just escorted out of the White House press briefing room minutes after he began his press conference. Details are still coming in but it appears Secret Service agents calmly ushered the President out of the room.
The White House reportedly is on lockdown, according to MSNBC.
It appears the White House press corps are not being allowed to leave the room.
“There was a shooting outside of the White House,” Trump says upon returning minutes later. He says reporter John Roberts reported he heard shots. He also says he was taken to the Oval Office, and “law enforcement” shot the suspect.
The President just was ushered from the White House briefing room mid-briefing. I’ve never seen this happen before. Never.
— Phil Elliott (@Philip_Elliott) August 10, 2020
Something really strange just happened during the press conference, a person interrupted the President to inform him of something and the President left the briefing pic.twitter.com/k04ciYPMTd
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 10, 2020
Trump Puts Gettysburg on RNC Speech Shortlist – 4 Years Ago He Was There Complaining About the ‘Rigged’ Election System
President Donald Trump still has not decided if the RNC should hold the most important portion of the 2020 convention at the White House or at the site of the Battle of Gettysburg.
We have narrowed the Presidential Nomination Acceptance Speech, to be delivered on the final night of the Convention (Thursday), to two locations – The Great Battlefield of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the White House, Washington, D.C. We will announce the decision soon!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020
The last time Trump visited the site of the Battle of Gettysburg, late October 2016, he “declared that the system is rigged against him, that election results cannot be trusted, that Hillary Clinton should have been barred from running for president, that the media is ‘corrupt’ and that he will sue all of the women who have accused him of sexual assault,” The Washington Post reported at the time.
“Trump also implied that what he called rampant voter fraud could cost him the election and said the media was ‘dishonest.'”
The newspaper added that Trump also spent “more than 13 minutes listing his grievances.”
Sound familiar?
Watch:
Trump-Loving ‘True Victim of the Pandemic’ Nikki Haley Slammed for Complaining Her Birthday Popcorn Order Was Late
Nikki Haley is once again being widely mocked for a tweet. A few weeks ago it was this tweet, which basically was a very effective ad for Joe Biden:
If Biden wins in November, it’s clear that Warren will significantly shape his approach — on domestic policy in particular — whether or not her name’s on the ticket.https://t.co/odrqI0eIAJ
— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 17, 2020
Now, it’s something far less political – or is it?
Monday morning President Donald Trump’s former U.S. Ambassador to the UN complained about… late birthday popcorn.
This one tweet seems to sum up the opinions of many:
Local woman stumps for man who destroys the postal service, then gets angry when her popcorn shipped via postal service doesn’t arrive on time. https://t.co/CK1RC1QBNK
— Bryan ?? #PoliceThePolice (@swimmerbr78) August 10, 2020
Many mocked Haley for being tone deaf to Trump’s destruction of the U.S. Postal Service.
Republicans: Trump is bringing much needed reform to the Postal Service! Who cares if letters are a little delayed?
Also Republicans: where the fuck is my popcorn? https://t.co/nS0GudKsZN
— Pé (@4everNeverTrump) August 10, 2020
It looks like that company uses USPS for some of its deliveries. Hmmm … might wanna take it up with whoever’s running the postal service these days. https://t.co/DAMyEXUT0W
— Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) August 10, 2020
Did you try to send this order via USPS? Because Nikki, there are some things you should probably read up on … https://t.co/cttrnP9qb9
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2020
Were these deliveries made through the USPS, because if so, you may want to sit down. https://t.co/O6KdNqHdid
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) August 10, 2020
160,000 people are dead and your guy sabotaged the postal service, Nikki. https://t.co/NsCfuZatAT
— Conor Rogers ???? (@conorjrogers) August 10, 2020
Many reminded the former Republican governor of South Carolina that we’re in the middle of a pandemic.
Just imagine how #DisappointedNephew will feel to learn #shittyaunt chose the deaths of 160k and economic ruin of a nation rather than helping her fellow citizens in a crisis.
— Betsy Boyz (@Betsy_Boyz) August 10, 2020
Yes let’s hurt a business for no reason during a pandemic where over 160k people have died. Great priorities here. https://t.co/LM53ARLPiH
— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) August 10, 2020
Businesses are struggling, people are dying, everybody’s life has been turned upside down, but let’s all stop to say a prayer for @NikkiHaley after her screwed up popcorn order. https://t.co/GQCee92NIk
— Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) August 10, 2020
What a piece of work.
People are still waiting for their unemployment checks and stimulus payments, about to be evicted, but please do go on about… popcorn. https://t.co/AeO6P1VrFq
— Sara Jane (@SaraJaneMaki) August 10, 2020
Many mocked her for her horrible record or priorities:
#DisappointedNephew’s aunt is a #TerriblePerson
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) August 10, 2020
Nikkki is turning into a mini trump right before our eyes by using her platform to destroy a smallish business cuz she’s mad. ?? https://t.co/yJjEcUM7dU
— Foul Mouthed Mom ? (@IamNurseTrish) August 10, 2020
The true victim of the pandemic logs on. https://t.co/rHSz4z4FwY
— Pirates Batting Consultant (@Expittriate) August 10, 2020
Many mocked her for her support of President Donald Trump:
I was disappointed when you wholeheartedly backed an aspiring authoritarian. #disappointednephew
— Shmuli Savage (@SavageShmuel) August 10, 2020
16 million American kids are worried about their next meal. Oh, and your dipshit president is destroying the Post Office. https://t.co/8b6vbW2nsZ
— AARP Provocateur (@Granny4change) August 10, 2020
And some, well, just mocked her for being cheap:
when your rich aunt gives you popcorn for your birthday #disappointednephew pic.twitter.com/hvZ5Z0mNDk
— ceeks (@70Ceeks) August 10, 2020
Lol imagine your multimillionaire aunt who was former governor and an ambassador to the UN gifting you some fucking retail chain popcorn for your birthday#disappointednephew
— COVID-19 Thirst Responder (@KyeNotFound) August 10, 2020
