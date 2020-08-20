Ex-Trump Advisor and Campaign Chief Steve Bannon Indicted on Federal Criminal Fraud Charges

Connect with us

Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former top advisor, has been indicted on federal criminal fraud charges by the U.Sl Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Bannon and three others were indicted for their “roles in defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign known as ‘We Build the Wall’ that raised more than $25 million.  The defendants were arrested this morning,” a DOJ press release from the SDNY announced.

Bannon served as CEO of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

