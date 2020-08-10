News
Trump Press Conference Ends Minutes in as Secret Service Agent Escorts President Out
President Donald Trump was just escorted out of the White House press briefing room minutes after he began his press conference. Details are still coming in but it appears Secret Service agents calmly ushered the President out of the room.
The White House reportedly is on lockdown, according to MSNBC.
It appears the White House press corps are not being allowed to leave the room.
“There was a shooting outside of the White House,” Trump says upon returning minutes later. He says reporter John Roberts reported he heard shots. He also says he was taken to the Oval Office, and “law enforcement” shot the suspect.
The President just was ushered from the White House briefing room mid-briefing. I’ve never seen this happen before. Never.
— Phil Elliott (@Philip_Elliott) August 10, 2020
Something really strange just happened during the press conference, a person interrupted the President to inform him of something and the President left the briefing pic.twitter.com/k04ciYPMTd
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 10, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated.
News
Trump Puts Gettysburg on RNC Speech Shortlist – 4 Years Ago He Was There Complaining About the ‘Rigged’ Election System
President Donald Trump still has not decided if the RNC should hold the most important portion of the 2020 convention at the White House or at the site of the Battle of Gettysburg.
We have narrowed the Presidential Nomination Acceptance Speech, to be delivered on the final night of the Convention (Thursday), to two locations – The Great Battlefield of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the White House, Washington, D.C. We will announce the decision soon!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020
The last time Trump visited the site of the Battle of Gettysburg, late October 2016, he “declared that the system is rigged against him, that election results cannot be trusted, that Hillary Clinton should have been barred from running for president, that the media is ‘corrupt’ and that he will sue all of the women who have accused him of sexual assault,” The Washington Post reported at the time.
“Trump also implied that what he called rampant voter fraud could cost him the election and said the media was ‘dishonest.'”
The newspaper added that Trump also spent “more than 13 minutes listing his grievances.”
Sound familiar?
Watch:
News
Trump-Loving ‘True Victim of the Pandemic’ Nikki Haley Slammed for Complaining Her Birthday Popcorn Order Was Late
Nikki Haley is once again being widely mocked for a tweet. A few weeks ago it was this tweet, which basically was a very effective ad for Joe Biden:
If Biden wins in November, it’s clear that Warren will significantly shape his approach — on domestic policy in particular — whether or not her name’s on the ticket.https://t.co/odrqI0eIAJ
— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 17, 2020
Now, it’s something far less political – or is it?
Monday morning President Donald Trump’s former U.S. Ambassador to the UN complained about… late birthday popcorn.
This one tweet seems to sum up the opinions of many:
Local woman stumps for man who destroys the postal service, then gets angry when her popcorn shipped via postal service doesn’t arrive on time. https://t.co/CK1RC1QBNK
— Bryan ?? #PoliceThePolice (@swimmerbr78) August 10, 2020
Many mocked Haley for being tone deaf to Trump’s destruction of the U.S. Postal Service.
Republicans: Trump is bringing much needed reform to the Postal Service! Who cares if letters are a little delayed?
Also Republicans: where the fuck is my popcorn? https://t.co/nS0GudKsZN
— Pé (@4everNeverTrump) August 10, 2020
It looks like that company uses USPS for some of its deliveries. Hmmm … might wanna take it up with whoever’s running the postal service these days. https://t.co/DAMyEXUT0W
— Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) August 10, 2020
Did you try to send this order via USPS? Because Nikki, there are some things you should probably read up on … https://t.co/cttrnP9qb9
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2020
Were these deliveries made through the USPS, because if so, you may want to sit down. https://t.co/O6KdNqHdid
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) August 10, 2020
160,000 people are dead and your guy sabotaged the postal service, Nikki. https://t.co/NsCfuZatAT
— Conor Rogers ???? (@conorjrogers) August 10, 2020
Many reminded the former Republican governor of South Carolina that we’re in the middle of a pandemic.
Just imagine how #DisappointedNephew will feel to learn #shittyaunt chose the deaths of 160k and economic ruin of a nation rather than helping her fellow citizens in a crisis.
— Betsy Boyz (@Betsy_Boyz) August 10, 2020
Yes let’s hurt a business for no reason during a pandemic where over 160k people have died. Great priorities here. https://t.co/LM53ARLPiH
— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) August 10, 2020
Businesses are struggling, people are dying, everybody’s life has been turned upside down, but let’s all stop to say a prayer for @NikkiHaley after her screwed up popcorn order. https://t.co/GQCee92NIk
— Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) August 10, 2020
What a piece of work.
People are still waiting for their unemployment checks and stimulus payments, about to be evicted, but please do go on about… popcorn. https://t.co/AeO6P1VrFq
— Sara Jane (@SaraJaneMaki) August 10, 2020
Many mocked her for her horrible record or priorities:
#DisappointedNephew’s aunt is a #TerriblePerson
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) August 10, 2020
Nikkki is turning into a mini trump right before our eyes by using her platform to destroy a smallish business cuz she’s mad. ?? https://t.co/yJjEcUM7dU
— Foul Mouthed Mom ? (@IamNurseTrish) August 10, 2020
The true victim of the pandemic logs on. https://t.co/rHSz4z4FwY
— Pirates Batting Consultant (@Expittriate) August 10, 2020
Many mocked her for her support of President Donald Trump:
I was disappointed when you wholeheartedly backed an aspiring authoritarian. #disappointednephew
— Shmuli Savage (@SavageShmuel) August 10, 2020
16 million American kids are worried about their next meal. Oh, and your dipshit president is destroying the Post Office. https://t.co/8b6vbW2nsZ
— AARP Provocateur (@Granny4change) August 10, 2020
And some, well, just mocked her for being cheap:
when your rich aunt gives you popcorn for your birthday #disappointednephew pic.twitter.com/hvZ5Z0mNDk
— ceeks (@70Ceeks) August 10, 2020
Lol imagine your multimillionaire aunt who was former governor and an ambassador to the UN gifting you some fucking retail chain popcorn for your birthday#disappointednephew
— COVID-19 Thirst Responder (@KyeNotFound) August 10, 2020
News
‘Angry’ Trump Michigan Voters Admit They Want ‘This Nightmare to End’ in November
President Donald Trump’s Michigan supporters are abandoning their 2016 pick for Vice President Joe Biden as the election comes closer.
In a series of interviews on MSNBC Sunday, revisited voters they’d met earlier in the election cycle in Kent County.
Katey Morse and her husband were both working full time, and their kids were in school back in March, but things quickly changed as the coronavirus spread throughout the country. Luckily, she and her husband didn’t lose their jobs, but they, like many parents, are struggling to do virtual school for their kids.
“I’m turning into more of an angry person than I’ve ever been in my life,” she said about how she feels politically, noting that it makes her sad. “I’ve just got a countdown to November now, and I’m hoping we’ll wake up from this nightmare we’re in.”
She later explained that she was attracted to Trump in 2016 because he was a businessman who she thought would make the right decisions. But she’s now watching business leaders make those right decisions and Trump making the wrong ones.
Hal Ostrow once called himself “politically homeless,” but now things have changed for him too.
“I think we’re seeing it on a daily basis — this delegitimizing of pillars of our society, of institutions of government, everything from COVID testing to choices we’ve got to make for our kids. And there is just a void of leadership at the top,” he said.
Ostrow also explained that the “law and order” message from Trump isn’t really effective because the kind of “law and order” Trump wants isn’t resonating with suburban voters.
Morse agreed, saying, “we’re not 1950s housewives anymore. We’re educated, strong women, who are trying to raise families while working full time out of the home. So, to make a statement saying, we’re going to be — to defund the police and we’re going to be overrun in our communities by all these bad people, it’s ludicrous!”
Jerry Stepanovich was a Trump voter who was parroting the language the Trump used about the “witch hunt” against him. Now things have changed.
“Some of his statements, some of the buffoonery,” he said as a reason for his diversion from solid Trump supporters. “Some of his actions and also when he said, ‘we’re going to knock this right down,’ that’s — that ain’t gonna happen.”
When asked what he would have done differently, he said Trump’s “blasé” attitude claiming “yeah, we’ll take care of this,” is what Stepanovich found questionable. “The bravado — that’s kind of irking me right now.”
See the clip below:
