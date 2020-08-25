SO MUCH WINNING!
President Trump Loses First Night Convention Ratings Battle After Millions More Flocked to Watch Democrats Last Week
President Donald Trump lost the first-night rating battle of the Republican convention. According to the Los Angeles Times, the first night of the Democratic convention scored a much better viewership than the GOP.
Night one for the GOP convention scored about 15.8 million viewers, which is a significant decline from Trump’s 2016 views. By contrast, the Democratic Party averaged about 18.7 million viewers over the major broadcast networks and leading three cable channels, CNN, MSNBC and Fox News. The Democratic National Committee reported 35 million live views of their video streams across the four-night convention.
The numbers do not count online views as those can only be self-reported by the networks themselves. For example, CNN cited “31 million unique visitors and more than 9 million video starts across its desktop, mobile and OTT devices,” the network said on the first night of the convention.
“Fox News was the most-watched channel for coverage between 10 and 11 p.m. Eastern, with an average of 7.1 million viewers, followed by CNN, (2 million), ABC (1.97 million), NBC, (1.7 million), MSNBC (1.6 million) and CBS (1.5 million),” said the report.
For Fox News, however, those numbers were the top in their history of covering political conventions. The overwhelming majority of Trump’s interviews go to the network, however, which has been incorporated into his campaign with Fox News personalities like Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro appearing at rallies.
“Hannity,” the Fox News show that airs at 9 p.m. EST, scored 6.8 million views, which is the second largest in the show’s history.
But the numbers are 26 percent down from Trump’s first convention at a time that the president’s poll numbers are struggling and his ratings for his response to the coronavirus pandemic have been even worse.
The first night of the Republican Convention was supposed to be “diversity night,” with the GOP’s two non-white leaders taking the stage. The remainder of the GOP convention will feature only whites.
You can read the full report from Los Angeles Times.
Morning Joe Declares Republicans Now ‘Bleeding So Badly’ GOP Will Likely Crater in November Elections
Even though the Republican Party looks set to squeak out a one-point victory in Ohio’s 12th congressional district, “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough says that the party shouldn’t celebrate barely hanging on to a seat that it has held easily for decades.
“Regardless of who ends up winning it, Republicans certainly know as well as Democrats, this is another race where Republicans have under-performed in a district that is deep, deep red,” he said. “Maybe Democrats have won it once since the 1930s.”
Scarborough said that President Donald Trump’s historic unpopularity at this point in his first term has been costing the GOP significant support in crucial suburban areas that have long provided the backbone for GOP congressional majorities since the 1990s.
“Republicans are bleeding so badly right now in suburbs,” Scarborough said. “And then you go north to Franklin County [Ohio] in the exurbs, they’re basically splitting it, holding their own, but losing a ton of a votes. This is a party, the Republican Party, that’s becoming more and more of a rural party.”
Watch the video below.
J.K. Rowling Just Mocked Donald Trump and Won Twitter
J.K. Rowling just won Twitter – heck, all of the Internet!
The Harry Potter novelist, and philanthropist, and activist is known for being outspoken on social media, and for her opposition to the American president.
Late Tuesday afternoon Trump posted a tweet, crediting himself for “having written many best selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write.”
He defended his strange capitalization usage, and attacked “the Fake News” which, he wrote, “constantly likes to pour over my tweets looking for a mistake.”
The correct spelling of the phrase is “pore over,” not “pour over.”
She wasn’t done.
There was still more:
The general consensus can be summed up by these two tweets:
She sure did!!!!
— Zalmi Fazeel (@zfazeel) July 3, 2018
