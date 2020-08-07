News
Top US Counter Intelligence Official Formally Announces Russia Working to Attack Biden, Helping Trump Win Re-Election
The top counterintelligence official in the United States government has just released an official statement saying the Intelligence Community is actively working to help President Donald Trump get re-elected.
“We assess that Russia is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former Vice President Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia ‘establishment.’ This is consistent with Moscow’s public criticism of him when he was Vice President for his role in the Obama Administration’s policies on Ukraine and its support for the anti-Putin opposition inside Russia,” states National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) Director William Evanina.
“For example, pro-Russia Ukrainian parliamentarian Andriy Derkach is spreading claims about corruption – including through publicizing leaked phone calls – to undermine former Vice President Biden’s candidacy and the Democratic Party. Some Kremlin-linked actors are also seeking to boost President Trump’s candidacy on social media and Russian television.”
Evanina does not limit his assessment to Russia. China and Iran, he says, prefer Biden to win the election – which would account for Trump’s recent attacks on both countries, while refusing to challenge or confront Russian President Vladimir Putin on any issue.
“We assess that China prefers that President Trump – whom Beijing sees as unpredictable – does not win reelection. China has been expanding its influence efforts ahead of November 2020 to shape the policy environment in the United States, pressure political figures it views as opposed to China’s interests, and deflect and counter criticism of China.”
“We assess that Iran seeks to undermine U.S. democratic institutions, President Trump, and to divide the country in advance of the 2020 elections.”
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) says Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and other top Democrats, have been urging Evanina to release this information to the public.
But he warns that President Donald Trump is unlikely to act on it.
Huge news from ODNI – not the least because Giuliani has worked to amplify Derkach's criticisms of Biden; the IC now says those criticisms are part of a Russian effort to damage Biden's candidacy pic.twitter.com/N16eq9EQQl
— Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) August 7, 2020
Ohio GOP Governor Tests Positive for Coronavirus Just Before Meeting Trump
Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine, 73, was scheduled to meet President Donald Trump on the tarmac but will not be there after testing positive for coronavirus. He reportedly has no symptoms.
DeWine refused to mandate masks until July 22.
NEW: ?@GovMikeDeWine? was supposed to greet the President on the tarmac today, but that’s not happening now because he just tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Jf7X8oc2ib
— Weijia Jiang (@weijia) August 6, 2020
NRA Sued for Fraud and Self-Dealing by NY Attorney General – Calls for Top Gun Group to Be Dissolved
The Attorney General of the State of New York announced Thursday she is suing the National Rifle Association for fraud, and calling for the organization to be dissolved, according to The Washington Post‘s Carol Leonnig.
BREAKING: NY AG calls to dissolve @NRA and oust Wayne LaPierre, its leader for the last 39 years. In lawsuit filed today, AG accuses LaPierre and top lieutenants of a decades-long pattern of fraud — and of diverting millions from NRA coffers to line their own pockets.
— Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) August 6, 2020
“The chief executive of the National Rifle Association and several top lieutenants engaged in a decades-long pattern of fraud to raid the coffers of the powerful gun rights group for personal gain, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by the New York attorney general, draining $64 million from the nonprofit in just three years,” The Post reports.
New York State Attorney General Letitia James “called for the dissolution of the NRA and the removal of CEO Wayne LaPierre from the leadership post he has held for the past 39 years, saying he and others used the group’s funds to finance a luxury lifestyle.”
BREAKING: The People v. the @NRA has been filed by NY AG Letitia James. Here we go… pic.twitter.com/75fCplrby8
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 6, 2020
The lawsuit claims NRA chief Wayne LaPierre recently arranged a $17 million golden parachute for himself and did not even seek board approval. It also details patterns of excessive spending, including private jet travel, luxury vacation, and more than $1 million in reimbursements.
“LaPierre also spent $3.6 million of NRA money for private travel consultants to arrange private jets and executive car service for his and his family’s use over just two years, the suit says.”
UPDATE:
BREAKING: NY AG Letitia James files lawsuit seeking to dissolve the NRA, accusing the organization of “years of self-dealing and illegal conduct that violate New York’s charities law and undermine its own mission.” pic.twitter.com/8dR9idbBxL
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 6, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Kushner ‘Planning Last Ditch Try at Disqualifying Biden Ballots on Election Night’ With Barr’s Blessing: Noted Author
A prolific author and speaker who has been described as a “Religious Right Defector” has issued a warning about the 2020 election that’s getting noticed.
Frank Schaeffer was raised by a noted conservative Christian theologian who was at the forefront of right wing Christian political activism in the 1970’s. But now he is a liberal Democrat and a cable news guest frequently invited to speak on the tactics of the religious right.
This week he’s speaking out about what he says is the White House’s plan to ensure Trump remains in the Oval Office.
In short, Schaeffer says Jared Kushner is planning an end run around the election process, and will appeal to the Supreme Court, as George W. Bush did in the 2000 election, to ensure Trump is installed in office for another four years.
“Insider says Kushner is now in charge of planning last ditch try at disqualifying Biden ballots on election night, urging Republican state legislatures to ‘send competing slates of electors,’ and then seeking a Supreme Court ruling in Trump’s favor,” Schaeffer said Tuesday, adding that “Barr is said to support this.”
To be clear, Schaeffer offers little substance and cites only one unnamed source.
On Wednesday, he added this:
Hillary Clinton has heard the same Republican insiders' claims of a conspiracy Kushner is hatching I have: She warns 'sabotaging' the USPS to make mail-in voting more difficult could be Trump's strategy for reelection.
— Frank Schaeffer (@Frank_Schaeffer) August 5, 2020
His warning might have sounded far-fetched in earlier times, but now, many are taking notice.
This boggles the mind. Do Kushner & Barr want a civil war? Is that their endgame here? Do they think Dems will just roll over and accept another stolen election?
— Alex (@Shurao) August 5, 2020
Sabotaging the USPS, preëmptively claiming mail-in fraud, disenrolling voters…
The Trump admin has all but announced they plan to steal the #2020Election. Democrats & others who support democracy in America must prepare to fight well past Nov 3 to dislodge the SOB. https://t.co/Y2yEilTFIT
— Zakariah Johnson ? (@Pteratorn) August 5, 2020
So, between this and the Kanye nonsense, an admission: they can’t win without dirty tricks and cheating https://t.co/nUhOSRdT6p
— Jonathan Earle (@JonathanEarle2) August 5, 2020
They know they can’t win without serious voter suppression…. of course it’s criminal but who stops them with Barr in charge of DoJ?
— Helen, #Masketeer – All For 1, 1 For All???? (@florencerounda2) August 4, 2020
This is my greatest fear. They can’t win if they don’t cheat. #GOPCorruptionOverCountry #Traitors #GOPBetrayedAmerica https://t.co/M7jeVrvEXC
— Rique Rose #EqualityAct ???? (@rique_rose) August 5, 2020
This is a concern. I’d have to refresh my memory on the Electoral Count Act to see how effective it would be. Essentially it’s an effort to put the election in the hands of GOP govs. in swing states who would send a different slate of electors than what the voters chose.
— Doubting Thomas (@mikethomaswire1) August 4, 2020
The GOP is desperate to hold on to power. Be prepared to face the biggest and most outrageous criminal enterprise, beyond what you imagine or have experienced up to now. This is WAR for the future of America.
— jubalcurrent (@jubalcurrent) August 5, 2020
Traitors committing treason. Let’s call this what it is. https://t.co/bRobl68ipw
— WavesOfJoy #BlackLivesMatter (@WavesOfJoy13) August 5, 2020
#VoterSuppression at a whole new level https://t.co/Ko89a9MB8q
— lynda514 (@lynda514) August 5, 2020
There it is…an actual power grab: https://t.co/wMaOWithqL
— billbindc (@BillBindc) August 5, 2020
Homegrown terrorism. https://t.co/Ng5jp06Jfa
— Steven Weber (@TheStevenWeber) August 5, 2020
