Ohio GOP Governor Tests Positive for Coronavirus Just Before Meeting Trump

A prolific author and speaker who has been described as a “Religious Right Defector” has issued a warning about the 2020 election that’s getting noticed.

Frank Schaeffer was raised by a noted conservative Christian theologian who was at the forefront of right wing Christian political activism in the 1970’s. But now he is a liberal Democrat and a cable news guest frequently invited to speak on the tactics of the religious right.

This week he’s speaking out about what he says is the White House’s plan to ensure Trump remains in the Oval Office.

In short, Schaeffer says Jared Kushner is planning an end run around the election process, and will appeal to the Supreme Court, as George W. Bush did in the 2000 election, to ensure Trump is installed in office for another four years.

“Insider says Kushner is now in charge of planning last ditch try at disqualifying Biden ballots on election night, urging Republican state legislatures to ‘send competing slates of electors,’ and then seeking a Supreme Court ruling in Trump’s favor,” Schaeffer said Tuesday, adding that “Barr is said to support this.”

To be clear, Schaeffer offers little substance and cites only one unnamed source.

On Wednesday, he added this:

Hillary Clinton has heard the same Republican insiders' claims of a conspiracy Kushner is hatching I have: She warns 'sabotaging' the USPS to make mail-in voting more difficult could be Trump's strategy for reelection. — Frank Schaeffer (@Frank_Schaeffer) August 5, 2020

His warning might have sounded far-fetched in earlier times, but now, many are taking notice.

This boggles the mind. Do Kushner & Barr want a civil war? Is that their endgame here? Do they think Dems will just roll over and accept another stolen election? — Alex (@Shurao) August 5, 2020

Sabotaging the USPS, preëmptively claiming mail-in fraud, disenrolling voters… The Trump admin has all but announced they plan to steal the #2020Election. Democrats & others who support democracy in America must prepare to fight well past Nov 3 to dislodge the SOB. https://t.co/Y2yEilTFIT — Zakariah Johnson ? (@Pteratorn) August 5, 2020

So, between this and the Kanye nonsense, an admission: they can’t win without dirty tricks and cheating https://t.co/nUhOSRdT6p — Jonathan Earle (@JonathanEarle2) August 5, 2020

They know they can’t win without serious voter suppression…. of course it’s criminal but who stops them with Barr in charge of DoJ? — Helen, #Masketeer – All For 1, 1 For All???? (@florencerounda2) August 4, 2020

This is a concern. I’d have to refresh my memory on the Electoral Count Act to see how effective it would be. Essentially it’s an effort to put the election in the hands of GOP govs. in swing states who would send a different slate of electors than what the voters chose. — Doubting Thomas (@mikethomaswire1) August 4, 2020

The GOP is desperate to hold on to power. Be prepared to face the biggest and most outrageous criminal enterprise, beyond what you imagine or have experienced up to now. This is WAR for the future of America. — jubalcurrent (@jubalcurrent) August 5, 2020

Traitors committing treason. Let’s call this what it is. https://t.co/bRobl68ipw — WavesOfJoy #BlackLivesMatter (@WavesOfJoy13) August 5, 2020