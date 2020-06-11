News
Trump Declares Dems ‘Domestic Terrorists,’ ‘Ugly Anarchists,’ ‘Antifa’ and ‘Radical Left’ – And That Was Just Today
President Donald Trump’s base is actually shrinking. Just five months away from the election he’s doing his best to lose voters rather than gain them, in the frivolous belief that a strong base, however small, will always turn out for him and win his re-election.
There’s no question Trump’s base, however small, is devoted. But a slew of polls over the past week show support dropping. Bigly. In some polls, by as much as 14 points overall.
And yet Trump is working hard to offend anyone who’s not already part of his base – even Republicans – but especially Democrats.
In the past week, as his poll numbers went down, his extreme attacks on Democrats went up.
Trump has labeled Democrats “domestic terrorists,” anarchists,” “Antifa,” “agitators,” and the “radical left.” And all that was just over the span of a few hours, today.
Some examples. (Note: not a word of anything Trump has said in these tweets is true.)
Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020
Anarchists just took over Seattle and the Liberal Democrat Governor just said he knows “nothing about that”.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020
Sleepy Joe Biden refuses to leave his basement “sanctuary” and tell his Radical Left BOSSES that they are heading in the wrong direction. Tell them to get out of Seattle now. Liberal Governor @JayInslee is looking “the fool”. LAW & ORDER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020
Our great National Guard Troops who took care of the area around the White House could hardly believe how easy it was. “A walk in the park”, one said. The protesters, agitators, anarchists (ANTIFA), and others, were handled VERY easily by the Guard, D.C. Police, & S.S. GREAT JOB!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020
Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020
Not a single Republican elected official has denounced any of these attacks.
Lawyer Tapped to Review Flynn Case Says Ex-Trump Aide Committed Perjury — and Blasts Barr’s ‘Gross Prosecutorial Abuse’
According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, an outside lawyer appointed by the D.C. federal court has found that former national security adviser Michael Flynn “committed perjury in first pleading guilty and then attempting to withdraw his guilty plea.”
John Gleeson said that Flynn “has indeed committed perjury in these proceedings, for which he deserves punishment, and the Court has the authority to initiate a prosecution for that crime.”
“I respectfully recommend, however, that the Court not exercise that authority. Rather, it should take Flynn’s perjury into account in sentencing him on the offense to which he has already admitted guilt,” Gleeson said, according to WSJ. “This approach—rather than a separate prosecution for perjury or contempt—aligns with the Court’s intent to treat this case, and this Defendant, in the same way it would any other.”
“The facts surrounding the filing of the Government’s motion constitute clear evidence of gross prosecutorial abuse. They reveal an unconvincing effort to disguise as legitimate a decision to dismiss that is based solely on the fact that Flynn is a political ally of President Trump,” Gleeson wrote.
Read the full report over at The Wall Street Journal.
White House Aides ‘Despondent’ Over Trump’s Smears Against Buffalo Activist: Report
President Donald Trump’s aides are “despondent” over his tweet smearing a 75-year-old activist seriously injured by Buffalo police.
The president tweeted out a conspiracy theory accusing New York activist Martin Gugino, who suffered a serious head injury when officers shoved him backwards, of trying to hack into police communications using technology that doesn’t seem to exist, based on reports from a Russian propagandist.
“Aides to President Trump, current and former, rarely are rattled by a tweet,” Axios founder Mike Allen told MSNBC’s “First Look.” “They usually don’t say anything about them, they certainly don’t complain about them.”
Axios reported that aides were upset that the tweet upended their efforts to help Trump and his campaign pivot to a conciliatory role as the nation is roiled by widespread and sustained protests against police brutality, and one former aide wondered whether Trump even wants to get re-elected.
“Jonathan Swan tells me that his phone blew up with these Trump officials after this tweet posted,” Allen said, “and the word that he uses is despondent, like they just could not believe it. As he put it, summarizing the tweets that he got, they were at wit’s end. Why does it matter? Because as Axios reported, this was a week when the White House aides and the campaign were hoping that the president was going to get his head in a rebuilding, restoration, reconciliation conversation, focus him on crime reform. So much for that.”
‘I Can’t Breathe’: New Video Evidence Shows Cops Killing Two Other Black Men as They Begged for Life
As nationwide protests against police violence continue filling city streets, new evidence has emerged in the police killings of other Black men as they begged for breath.
The demonstrations were touched off when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd’s neck until the 46-year-old Black man died, and new video evidence shows the moments that led up to the deaths of Black men last year in Oklahoma and Texas.
KVUE-TV has been seeking records and evidence in the March 28, 2019, killing of 40-year-old Javier Ambler in Williamson County, where a sheriff’s deputy tried to stop him for failing to dim the headlights of his SUV to oncoming traffic.
Records show that deputies used Tasers on Ambler at least three times as the father of two told them he had a heart condition and could not breathe, but Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has tried to block information from release since reporters first asked in February.
The cable reality show “Live PD” was riding with two deputies and appears to have filmed Ambler’s death, but District Attorney Margaret Moore is troubled that producers have not provided any footage to investigators, and she’s frustrated that the sheriff’s office refuses to cooperate.
Amber’s death was ruled a homicide, and medical examiners listed the cause of death as congestive heart failure and hypertensive cardiovascular disease associated with morbid obesity “in combination with forcible restraint.”
The autopsy report hasn’t been released, but the in-custody report filed with state officials noted that Ambler did not appear to be intoxicated by drugs or alcohol.
KTUL-TV reports on another new video evidence from another police killing, in May 2019 in Oklahoma City, which Black Lives Matter had demanded as part of its ongoing protests of Floyd’s killing.
The video shows Derrick Scott take off running from officers trying to arrest him, but they catch up and tackle the Black man.
Scott tells officers he had been smoking PCP and was experiencing medical distress, but police remain on top of him — even after he tells them he cannot breathe.
An ambulance arrives and takes him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The case was presented to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office for review, but prosecutors found officers had not acted inappropriately and declined to charge any police involved in the killing.
A medical examiner found no fatal trauma, and Scott’s manner of death was listed as unknown.
