Connect with us

News

Kushner ‘Planning Last Ditch Try at Disqualifying Biden Ballots on Election Night’ With Barr’s Blessing: Noted Author

Published

on

A prolific author and speaker who has been described as a “Religious Right Defector” has issued a warning about the 2020 election that’s getting noticed.

Frank Schaeffer was raised by a noted conservative Christian theologian who was at the forefront of right wing Christian political activism in the 1970’s. But now he is a liberal Democrat and a cable news guest frequently invited to speak on the tactics of the religious right.

This week he’s speaking out about what he says is the White House’s plan to ensure Trump remains in the Oval Office.

In short, Schaeffer says Jared Kushner is planning an end run around the election process, and will appeal to the Supreme Court, as George W. Bush did in the 2000 election, to ensure Trump is installed in office for another four years.

“Insider says Kushner is now in charge of planning last ditch try at disqualifying Biden ballots on election night, urging Republican state legislatures to ‘send competing slates of electors,’ and then seeking a Supreme Court ruling in Trump’s favor,” Schaeffer said Tuesday, adding that “Barr is said to support this.”

To be clear, Schaeffer offers little substance and cites only one unnamed source.

On Wednesday, he added this:

His warning might have sounded far-fetched in earlier times, but now, many are taking notice.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

Watch: Sally Yates Clashes With Lindsey Graham for Claiming Flynn Was Investigated Over a ‘Policy Difference’

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

Former acting attorney general Sally Yates testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee this Wednesday, answering questions regarding former national security adviser, Michael Flynn and his being the subject of surveillance under a United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court warrant, also known as a FISA warrant.

At one point, Yates went head-to-head with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) who accused her of partaking in a conspiracy to prosecute Flynn over a policy difference.

“You weren’t investigating a crime, were you?” Graham asked Yates.

“We were investigating a counter-intelligence threat,” Yates responded.

“Okay — is it a counter-intelligence investigation based on a policy difference?” Graham asked.

Yates explained that the investigation was prompted by Russia’s “systematic” attempts to undermine the 2016 election and Flynn’s secretive attempts to undermine Obama policy that was meant to counteract those attempts. But Graham insisted that there was no crime committed that warranted a criminal investigation, and that Obama’s people were simply going after Flynn over a “policy difference.” But Yates fired back at Graham, telling him his version of events are “not accurate” and that Flynn was providing “false information.”

Watch the exchange below:

 

Continue Reading

News

Trump Now Urging Florida Voters to Vote by Mail After Realizing More Democrats Are Mailing in Ballots Than Republicans

Published

1 day ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

Voting by mail is safe and effective, nearly entirely free from fraud, but for months President Donald Trump has been spinning lies to get Americans to go to the polls. He’s falsely claimed mail-in voting will deliver a “rigged” and “fraudulent” election, with nothing to support the claim.

Until now.

Tuesday afternoon the President urged voters in Florida – and only Florida – to vote by mail.

Trump is clearly worried about the poll numbers that show presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden beating him in the Sunshine State by six points, and statistics that show Democrats are voting by mail more than Republicans.

No Republican has won the White House in 96 years without winning Florida.

Here’s how Trump is combatting this discrepancy in the critical state of Florida:

Trump’s lie about “cleaning up the state” aside (Florida has had a Republican governor since 1999), Trump just admitted that his one claim about why voting by mail is dangerous is false.

Finally, he said there is no difference between absentee voting and voting by mail.

But Trump is still insisting just Florida, and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany opened up her press conference minutes after Trump’s tweet (and one hour late) by attacking the New York City primary election, results from which have not been released after more than a month. She’s using it to illustrate the dangers of voting by mail.

USA Today opinion columnist Michael Stern notes yet another reason Trump just changed his tune:

 

Continue Reading

News

President ‘Dementia J. Trump’ Mocked for Not Saying ‘One Coherent Thing’ During Press Briefing

Published

2 days ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump’s Monday evening press briefing is being widely panned as a rambling diatribe of complaints and misinformation. The President had difficulty pronouncing many words, including “plasma,” as many noted.

Trump also lied about the timing of any possible vaccine:

And he lied about the state of the pandemic in the U.S.:

Here’s a sampling of what many are saying:

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.