Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Endorsed ‘We Build the Wall’ – a $25 Million Scam That Led to Bannon’s Arrest
Several high-profile members of the Trump family and campaign, and allies tied to President Donald Trump are listed as endorsing the organization that ran a $25 million criminally fraudulent scam which led to former Trump advisor Steve Bannon’s arrest Thursday morning.
The names are well-known.
The President’s son Donald Trump, Jr., and his girlfriend, Trump campaign Finance Committee National Chair and Senior Advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle, along with U.S. Congressman Louis Gohmert (R-TX), and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski all are listed as having endorsed the project, called “We Build the Wall,” as The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere notes:
Testimonials on the We Build the Wall website from @DonaldJTrumpJr Trump fundraising chair @kimguilfoyle, Texas @replouiegohmert and former Trump campaign manager @CLewandowski_ all suggest the group had built something.
Trump Jr.: This is private enterprise at its finest.” pic.twitter.com/o8h6dPJAgv
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) August 20, 2020
It doesn’t stop there.
A 2019 Politico report stated that “Steve Bannon, Kris Kobach and Erik Prince are among the backers of an improbable effort to start building a border wall without federal funding.”
And Talking Points Memo notes “Donald Trump, Jr., spoke at an event hosted by We Build The Wall in July 2019 to celebrate a portion of border wall the group had built. We Build The Wall in turn used his appearance for further fundraising, and lists Trump Jr.’s endorsement on its website.”
View this post on Instagram
Our special gift to @donaldjtrumpjr for taking the time to visit the border wall we built. A custom We Build The Wall Springfield 1911. Pictured here with @kimberlyguilfoyle and angel parents/We Build The Wall advisory board members, @mamendoza480 and @steveronnebeck . . . . . . . . . . . . . . @springfieldarmoryinc #springfieldarmory #buildthewall🇺🇸 #buildthewall #trump #trump2020🇺🇸 #trump🇺🇸 #trumpfamily #kag #maga #magacountry #trumptrain #trumptrain🚂💨 #borderwall #conservative #secondamendment #2a #bordercrisis
In fact, former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach serves as the group’s General Counsel, according to the organization’s website. Kobach just lost a U.S. Senate bid in the Republican primary. Kobach is an anti-immigration extremist who was general counsel to an organization that is part of a hate group. He was also head of Trump’s fake “Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity,” which was forced to disband when it could not find fraud.
Blackwater USA founder Erik Prince, who is the brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, serves on the We Build the Wall advisory board also, along with former U.S. Congressman and anti-LGBTQ and anti-immigrant extremist Tom Tancredo. Also, right wing extremist “Sheriff” David Clarke, Jr., and former MLB pitcher and anti-LGBTQ extremist Curt Schilling.
Manhattan DA Seeking to Reinstate Fraud Charges Against Ex-Trump Campaign Chairman Manafort
President Donald Trump’s former 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort may be facing even more charges. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office is seeking to reinstate charges of mortgage fraud it previously dropped.
“The Manhattan DA’s office argued, according to court filings, that the state’s double jeopardy law contains an exception that would allow the case to proceed,” ABC News reports, noting that the case had been “dismissed in December due to its similarity to earlier federal charges.”
But according to court documents the Manhattan DA’s office believes there is a legal means to prosecute Manafort anyway.
“[The statute] permits a successive prosecution where the offenses in the second prosecution contain different elements and the defining statutes were designed to prevent very different kinds of harm or evil than the offenses in the first prosecution,” the court document states.
Manafort was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison, but is now serving in home confinement due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Earlier Thursday Trump 2016 campaign CEO Steve Bannon, was indicted on fraud charges.
‘They Deliver’: Internet Celebrates ‘Sweet Irony’ of Steve Bannon Being Arrested by US Postal Service Agents
Former top Trump White House aide Steve Bannon was arrested Thursday morning by U.S. Postal Service agents, and will be indicted on two charges of criminal fraud. The maximum penalties, MSNBC reports, is 20 years for each charge.
Bannon, a right wing white nationalist is a so-called “populist conservative” who served President Donald Trump as White House Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor until August of 2017. He was also Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign CEO.
After leaving the White House he said he wanted to lead the “global populist movement,” and worked on more than a dozen political campaigns or movements, mostly in Europe, in an effort to spread his racist brand of nationalism.
An original co-founder, Bannon served as the executive chairman of Breitbart News after leaving the White House. He previously had bragged the far right wing website was “the platform for the alt-right.”
Upon learning the U.S. Postal Service had conducted the investigation and ultimately arrested Bannon, many on social media celebrated the irony, given Trump’s literal dismantling of the vital government agency.
U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), may have posted the best tweet:
And can we all take a moment to relish the sweet irony that Bannon was taken into custody by US Postal Service Agents. Through rain, sleet, snow, and worse they deliver medication, paychecks, absentee ballots … and JUSTICE! https://t.co/XLnPRC92QW
— Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) August 20, 2020
More:
Steve Bannon arrested by US Postal Service Agents.
Fate, it seems, is not without a sense of irony.
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 20, 2020
The best part about Steve Bannon’s arrest today is that he was arrested by agents from…
wait for it…
wait for it…
The US Postal Service!
Karma is a Don Jr.!!
Another Trump stooge goes down!
— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 20, 2020
Yes.
Steve Bannon was arrested on a boat, and the U.S. Postal Service was involved. https://t.co/idNytF19Ws pic.twitter.com/HQ7LHRJdOl
— Xeni Jardin (@xeni) August 20, 2020
Thank you to the United States Postal Service for delivering our mail & arresting Steve Bannon
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) August 20, 2020
New definition of IRONY: @CBSNews is reporting that Bannon was taken into custody by agents of the U.S. Postal Service. https://t.co/wAz5lN1gP4
— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) August 20, 2020
I can’t think of a more appropriate sweetener to the story of Steve Bannon getting taken down than it being by the freaking POSTAL SERVICE! For those playing along: in the last few months Trump tried to get rid of the SDNY and the USPS. I think there is a legal term for that…. https://t.co/72oX1jOiwv
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) August 20, 2020
Dude got arrested by the Postal Service, lol https://t.co/UihMHMUrhU
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 20, 2020
Always a US Postal Service angle: the US Postal Inspection Service helped out SDNY with the investigation and prosecution of Brian Kolfage and Steve Bannon + 2 others on charges of fraud in connection a multi-million dollar campaign to build a border wall pic.twitter.com/wVZwveJYsG
— Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) August 20, 2020
The irony of US Postal Service agents arresting Steve Bannon on federal charges for stealing and defrauding donors of the “We Build the Wall.” The USPS! On the eve of tomorrow’s congressional hearing. pic.twitter.com/sroaSBMSYc
— Jeff (@jefeinchief) August 20, 2020
Sweet IRONY 😂Steve Bannon was arrested on a boat by agents of the @USPS the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which is the criminal investigating arm of the Postal Service. https://t.co/JEX27Ac1Ut
— Venture Capital (@kelly2277) August 20, 2020
the postal service arresting steve bannon is almost too good. a million chefs kisses.
thank you for this, at least, 2020. https://t.co/slLVVWAb0s
— laura carlson (@laura_carolyn) August 20, 2020
Steve Bannon was taken into custody by the U.S. Postal Service. The writers this season have done an exceptional job.
— Taegan Goddard (@politicalwire) August 20, 2020
Pelosi: Postmaster General Told Me He Has ‘No Intention’ of Allowing Overtime or Replacing Any Equipment Removed
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says she has spoken to President Donald Trump’s Postmaster General and he “admitted” he has “no intention” of granting necessary overtime or replacing the mail sorting machines and mailboxes he has removed.
Louis DeJoy “frankly admitted that he had no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes and other key mail infrastructure that have been removed and that plans for adequate overtime, which is critical for the timely delivery of mail, are not in the works,” Pelosi told the Associated Press.
Pelosi spoke with DeJoy by phone, telling him she says, his decision to merely, temporarily pause his destructive actions is “wholly insufficient and does not reverse damage already wreaked.”
On Tuesday DeJoy issued a statement announcing he had paused the removal of mailboxes and high-volume mail sorting machines, but on Wednesday a local Michigan reporter filmed a mail-sorting machine “graveyard,” and revealed postal workers say the removal of the machines is still ongoing.
“Order came from Postmaster General DeJoy,” WOOD-TV’s Heather Walker said.
