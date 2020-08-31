News
House to Subpoena Postmaster General After He Fails to Deliver Documents Promised
The U.S. House of Representatives will issue a subpoena to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy after he failed to deliver documents promised during his testimony in emergency hearings one week ago.
Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform notified members via a lengthy 13-page memo Monday, indicating the wide range of issues the House has requested information from DeJoy, to no avail.
“Over the past two months, hundreds of Members of Congress have requested information and documents from Mr. DeJoy regarding widespread delays across the country in mail, medications, and other critical supplies, as well as potential delays for election mail in November, previously undisclosed communications between Mr. DeJoy and the Trump campaign, anomalies in the process used to select Mr. DeJoy, and other matters,” Chairwoman Maloney’s memo states.
She says DeJoy has failed to provide requested documents to both the House and the Senate.
Documents were to be received by Wednesday of last week. DeJoy was warned Maloney “would issue a subpoena if no documents were produced.”
‘This President Is Deliberately Killing People’: Sen. Chris Murphy Says Trump Could Have Saved ‘Thousands’ of Lives
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) is blasting President Donald Trump, accusing him of willfully and intentionally causing the deaths of thousands of Americans because of his policies and behaviors toward the coronavirus.
“I do believe this President is deliberately killing people because all he had to do was make different choices about the behavior that he modeled and there would be thousands of additional people alive today,” Senator Murphy, an attorney, told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Monday night.
“This is a president who knew exactly what he was doing,” explained. “He knew by refusing to socially distance people in his convention, by refusing to let them wear masks – or at least not requiring masks – that he was sending a clear message to all of his followers that those things aren’t worthwhile.”
“The science tells him that if people are not wearing masks and not socially distanced, then thousands of people are going to die. Let’s call a spade a spade: the president knows exactly what he is doing. He’s refusing to model the right behavior for the American public, and that is going to result in people dying.”
“If you’re on your way to the grocery store, and you’ve decided to drive on the sidewalk instead of the road, and knowing that that may kill people, you are rightly called ‘a killer.’ So I do believe this President is deliberately killing people because all he had to do was make different choices about the behavior that he modeled and there would be thousands of additional people alive today. That’s his choice.”
Murphy made similar remarks over the weekend via Twitter:
Can we take the gloves off and tell the truth?
Trump is deliberately killing people.
He holds rallies where people get infected. On Thursday, no social distancing or masks, sending a clear message that the CDC should be ignored.
His plan is to kill people. Let's just say it.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 29, 2020
News
‘He Was Trying to Get Away’: Trump Refuses to Condemn Kyle Rittenhouse – Defends Pro-MAGA Teen Charged With Killing Protestors
President Donald Trump is refusing to condemn Kyle Rittenhouse, the AR-15-wielding pro-Trump self-styled “vigilante” Illinois teenager who is charged with shooting two protestors to death last week, and injuring a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
“He was trying to get away from them I guess it looks like,” Trump told reporters Monday evening. “And he fell, and then they very violently attacked him. And it was something that we’re looking at right now and it’s under investigation but I guess he was in very big trouble he would have been, he probably would have been killed but it’s under, it’s under investigation.”
He was trying to get away from them because he had already shot and killed one protestor.
Watch:
President Trump does not condemn the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen charged with killing two protesters in Kenosha, saying "that was an interesting situation" and "I guess he was in very big trouble" https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/i8aPSboPOT
— CBS News (@CBSNews) August 31, 2020
PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor weighed in:
Not only did President Trump refuse to condemn Kyle Rittenhouse shooting three people and killing two, he lent the power of the presidency to explaining why Rittenhouse could have been justified.
"They very violently attacked him," Trump said. "He probably would've been killed."
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 31, 2020
President Trump is now saying Kyle Rittenhouse might have been killed if he didn't shoot three people — killing two. He said the Trump administration is looking at the case.
That was quite a statement.
Some will no doubt see that as Trump justifying Rittenhouse's actions.
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 31, 2020
News
Appeals Court Smacks Down Mike Flynn’s Attempt to Have Criminal Case Dropped
In an 8-2 decision the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has just denied disgraced former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s attempt to have his criminal case dropped. The Dept. of Justice, in an unprecedented and highly-controversial move, supported Flynn.
The decision “restores power” to District Judge Emmet Sullivan “to question the Justice Department’s moves in the politically divisive case,” CNN notes, “when Attorney General William Barr dropped charges against President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser earlier this year despite twice pleading guilty to lying under oath to lying to the FBI.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. This story has been updated.
