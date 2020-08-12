News
Esper Out? Trump Has Had More Defense Secretaries Than Any Other President – He’s About to Need Another One
Turnover in the Trump administration is legendary, far more than under any U.S. president in history. President Donald Trump has already installed five Secretaries of Defense, including three in an “acting” capacity. In the history of the Dept. of Defense, no president has had as many Defense Secretaries, even those Commanders-in-Chief who served two terms.
On Wednesday Bloomberg News reported Trump has been talking about replacing Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.
Astonishingly, the White House responded to the report, and did not deny it.
“President Trump has assembled an incredible team at the White House and across the federal government who have accomplished undeniable successes on behalf of the American people,” the White House said in a statement to CBS News, all of which is a lie.
“We have no personnel announcements at this time nor would it be appropriate to speculate about changes after the election or in a 2nd term.”
Bloomberg News adds: “One person said Esper has told people close to him that he intends to leave regardless of the election’s outcome, meaning he could exit the administration about two months before Trump does, if the president loses.”
“Trump has been frustrated that Esper, who became secretary in July 2019, hasn’t done more to publicly defend him on key issues, including reports that Russia paid Taliban fighters ‘bounties’ for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.”
Sec. Esper tweeted this after Bloomberg’s report was published. A warning?
A strong military requires more than defense dollars. It demands preparation. Good work, @USMC @MrfDarwin. pic.twitter.com/Kca11jAbXV
— Dr. Mark T. Esper (@EsperDoD) August 12, 2020
Regardless, Esper’s role as Defense Secretary is apparently soon coming to an end.
Watch: Repeated Hatch Act Violator Kellyanne Conway Attacks Kamala Harris for Upholding Law Trump Also Supports
The Hatch Act is a federal law that bans certain federal government officials from engaging in political activities while in their role as executive branch employees.
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway is the poster child for breaking that federal law. Her violations have become so blatant that last year the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) recommended to President Donald Trump that Conway should be fired for violating that law. Trump refused, and Conway continues to ignore it, as she did just minutes ago.
Speaking to reporters in her role as a presidential aide Conway, standing in from of the White House, attacked presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
Not only did Conway attack Harris, she did so for Harris upholding the law – a law Conway’s boss, President Donald Trump supports.
Kamala Harris “put people away for marijuana use and then she let go, people, gave plea deals to defendants who had done far worse than marijuana use. She is going to be expected to answer for that record,” Conway told reporters Wednesday.
President Donald Trump supports keeping marijuana as an illegal substance – he even supports executing drug dealers. Joe Biden has suggested he would legalize marijuana, and supports states that do.
Watch:
Kellyanne on Kamala: “She put people away for marijuana use and then she gave plea deals to defendants who had done far worse than marijuana use. She is going to be expected to answer for that.” pic.twitter.com/aRddRdVbbd
— The Recount (@therecount) August 12, 2020
“I think that this country, we can do two things,” Conway also told reporters. “I think we can stand up and take a moment to applaud when history is made, and then take a moment to say why somebody who seems forward looking would actually bring us backwards as a nation through her record, and her policies and her beliefs. But she’s part of a ticket that has that problem. Sen. Harris cannot cure the flaws and the inadequacies at the top of the ticket.”
Conway did not mention her boss.
‘You Guys Really Do Suck Without WikiLeaks’: Trump Decimated for Calling Biden VP Pick Kamala Harris ‘Phony’
President Donald Trump has labeled U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), just announced as Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate, “phony,” and Biden’s “political living will.”
“Not long ago Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never received,” the Trump campaign said in a statement. That is false.
“Clearly, Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party,” the statement, allegedly penned by Katrina Pierson, continues.
Trump and his campaign were quickly mocked.
Projecting Donald, the phony businessman and phony president, accusing a lifetime public servant like @SenKamalaHarris of being phony just tells you how scared he is. And he should be scared. #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/QIDa761D9R
— Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) August 11, 2020
Phony Kamala Harris? You had weeks to come up with something clever and this is the best you could do? You guys really do suck without WikiLeaks and the Troll Factory. Thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/2b8fwHjHeJ
— Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) August 11, 2020
Trump’s team lands! They found their childish, infantile, sophomoric, immature, juvenile nickname for Kamala Harris. It’s Phony Kamala.
Seriously. These are people helping #DimwitDon #TantrumTrump run for President. (I can do that because, you see, im not running for president.)
— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 11, 2020
Wow. You’re a talent, aren’t ya?
The guy with a hair sprayed combover, a fake tan, elevator shoes and fake Time magazine covers actually calling someone ‘phony’?
Look in the mirror, Clownie, you’ll see plenty of phony!!
— ?? I Am Taz ?? (@BillTzamaras) August 11, 2020
Phony Kamala.
That’s the best you got? https://t.co/Pkya7UB4Py
— Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) August 11, 2020
President #Trump immediately attacks @JoeBiden’s VP choice, @KamalaHarris his campaign ad’ (below) calls them “Sleepy Joe and Phony Kamala”. His immediate reaction suggests #POTUS is rattled. https://t.co/tk3cLwX2kw
— Gavin Duffy (@GavinDuffy) August 11, 2020
That’s the best they got. “Phony Kamala”. They’ve had a year to come up with something good. #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/urv0Y8Cr4z
— We Are All Other (@WeAreAllOther) August 11, 2020
Trump is already calling her Phony Kamala. He’s so boring and predictable. Oh and scared, I forgot to say scared. He’s definitely scared. #BidenHarris2020
— Susan (@counselorSusanr) August 11, 2020
“Phony Kamala”…. You couldn’t even think of something else with a “K” @realDonaldTrump. Doofus Donald.
— Gaza Jim (@Staydafuckmad) August 11, 2020
‘Was I Unmasked?’: Trump Appears to Admit Talking to Foreign Individuals Being Monitored When He Was a Candidate
President Donald Trump wants to know how many times he was “unmasked” while he was a candidate for the Oval Office. That would mean he appears to know now he was talking to foreign individuals who were being monitored – and some would likely want to know who and why.
Unmasking is the lawful process of identifying a U.S. citizen or legal resident who was speaking to a foreign person or government that U.S. intelligence agents are monitoring. It can be used to determine if they were caught in any illicit activity, or might be a target of illegal activity.
Speaking about his disgraced former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, Trump told right wing radio host Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday, “we’re talking about unmasking, yes. That was a big deal. Horrible deal where they unmasked {Flynn] so many times.”
“I think he’s got to have the record for unmasking,” Trump said, which suggests he knows Flynn was talking to foreign individuals, apparently frequently.
“Maybe I do, you know, because we’re still looking how many times did they unmask me. Let’s find that out, too, because look, they were spying on our campaign. They were using him and others, and they were spying on my campaign. So was I unmasked?”
Trump’s claims of his campaign being “spied on” have been thoroughly debunked, time and time again.
“So far, they haven’t said, but let’s see what happens. I think you’re going to have a very interesting report coming out with Durham. Not report, I hope it’s not going to be a report. The last thing I want is another report. We’ve had enough reports.”
