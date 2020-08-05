WTH?
Watch: Trump Tells Religious News Outlet ‘Catholics Like Their Second Amendment’
‘Pro-Life Is Your Big Thing’
President Donald Trump granted a short interview to EWTN, the Eternal Word Television Network, and in just eight minutes made wildly prejudiced remarks about its mostly-Catholic audience.
The bulk of those remarks were in response to anchor Tracy Sabol’s question, “if there was one message you wanted to say to our viewers, what would it be right now?”
Trump packed a lot into his response, including assumptions about Catholics being pro-gun and anti-abortion.
It’s important to keep this in context, so here’s the transcript of his response, with the video below.
“Well, I think anybody having to do with, frankly, religion, but certainly the Catholic Church, you have to be with President Trump when it comes to pro-life, when it comes to all of the things, these people are going to take all of your rights away, including Second Amendment, because, you know, Catholics like their Second Amendment. So I saved the Second Amendment. If I wasn’t here, you wouldn’t have a Second Amendment. And pro-life is your big thing and you won’t be on that side of the issue, I guarantee, if the radical left, because they’re going to take over, they’re going to push him around like he was nothing.”
Watch (video is cued up, relevant portion begins near the end at the 7:27 mark):
‘Rich Selfish White People’: Outrage After Goldman Sachs CEO Is Caught DJing at Crowded Show in the Hamptons
Although the United States is still coping with a deadly pandemic that has so far killed more than 147,000 of its residents, the Chainsmokers headlined a crowded drive-in charity concert in the Hamptons on Saturday that, according to Bloomberg News, was attended by “a couple of thousand people.” And the deejay at the high-end event (where some paid up to $25,000 for a parking spot) was Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.
Bloomberg’s Amanda L. Gordon reports, “Solomon was on stage for an hour, just him and a turntable on an elevated platform, mask around neck, surrounded by animations of cherries and his deejay name, D-Sol, in flashing bubble letters. He put his hand up in the air, playing electronic dance beat takes on popular songs — not unlike the Chainsmokers, with more Fleetwood Mac than Coldplay. Giant plumes of smoke went up in front of the stage as the sky turned pink and orange.”
According to Gordon, the organizers of the show, In the Know Experiences, “seemed vigilant, with temperature checks and frequent announcements about wearing masks when moving around the venue. Still, there were clusters of friends dancing and mingling close together with masks off.” And TMZ reported that even though “precautions were in place,” there were “a heck of a lot of people in that area”— which, TMZ reported, “still looked a little dicey.”
Twitter users have been commenting on the amount of social distancing that was practiced at the show:
The Hamptons:
The Chainsmokers had a “Drive-in” concert last night.
No social-distancing during a pandemic. We may be doomed…pic.twitter.com/rreahTaK0p
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 27, 2020
The Chainsmokers had a “Drive-in” concert in the Hamptons last night…looks like social distancing was strongly enforced 🤦🏻♂️….when NY gets the inevitable spike just blame these rich selfish white people
Via IG:adamalpert pic.twitter.com/yLe1XaE0hS
— Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) July 26, 2020
The CEO of Goldman Sachs DJing the opening set for the Chainsmokers ‘charity concert’ in the Hamptons tells you everything you need to know about the Chainsmokers, their fans, the Hamptons, and the nonprofit industrial complex.#EatTheRich pic.twitter.com/TWxuI9Qdzm
— Anti-Fascist AWK (@AWKWORDrap) July 27, 2020
Top 14 Most Startling Things Kanye Said at His First Rally — From Attacking Harriet Tubman to Calling Steve Jobs a Nazi
Kanye West is working to be a spoiler candidate for Vice President Joe Biden, pulling away Black voters from supporting the Democratic candidate with his own presidential run. But West’s first rally didn’t appear to go well.
Appearing in front of a half-full crowd and wearing a bullet-proof vest, West began by kicking out members of the audience for whispering during the event. He said that the only way that the country can “heal” is by instituting “order,” which evidently means kicking people out for whispering at his rally.
Without a sound system to hear, much of the room likely were asking each other what West actually said.
1. West then said that Europeans have a higher tolerance for pain, though he didn’t clarify what scientific study that came from or why it was a tenant of his presidential campaign.
2. The rapper explained why he became addicted to painkillers, saying that it was “like having an orgasm.” He went on to tell the audience, “I was high as a motherfucker.”
3. “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slave, she just had the slaves go work for other white people,” he said to groans from the audience. He went on to attack Rosa Parks as well.
4. “Steve Jobs is a Nazi!” West exclaimed though it appeared to be a response to a question from a member of the audience that could not be heard due to the lack of a sound system. Again, it’s unclear where West is able to find his facts.
5. He then attacked his ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, who he called a “stripper” and said that he “dated her anyway.”
6. “Let me explain something to liberals,” he went on. “I backstroke to backlash.” It appears to be a possible indication that he’s only seeking attention and response from the progressive community.
7. As part of his rant about abortion, he said, “even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn’t want to.” As one person noted, Kim, West’s wife, said that her husband was the one who wanted to have children.
I thought Kim told us the kids were basically Kanye’s idea…. big yikes https://t.co/x6Cewljx26
— Rosa Parks Cab Driver 👩🏾✈️ (@eleven8) July 19, 2020
8. “I don’t give a f*ck whether I win the presidency or not,” West also said.
9. “If I’m over, guess what else is over, the country is over,” was another point West made.
10. Africa will pay women $1 million to have a baby. It was, again, unclear where that information came from.
11. West then confessed to possibly being high, at least the previous evening. “I did smoke a little bit last night,” he said. That’s why he is disorganized, he said. He then attacked Trump about marijuana, though it was difficult to make out his exact words. He concluded by saying that with marijuana, “we would be free.”
12. “Shooting guns are fun,” he said about his support for the Second Amendment.
13. “The solution for Big Pharma is that we need to make BIG FARMS!” He proclaimed, saying that it is time to move back to living off the land.
14. When he was asked by the audience about his Harriet Tubman remarks, he explained, “The Harriet Tubman things is, I’m sick of black iconography being used by white corporations.”
Topics that West didn’t address in his presidential campaign include the COVID-19 crisis, the recession, jobs and the economy, any stimulus package he thinks Congress should pass, domestic terrorism, the Russian bounty on American soldiers and many more serious issues the United States is facing.
See the full video of the event below:
‘Ivanka’ Is Trending Because the ‘Poster Child for Privilege’ Is Telling Unemployed Americans to Just ‘Find Something New’
“Ivanka” and “#NepotismBarbie” are trending on social media
Unemployment in June fell to 11.1%, after it hit an all-time high of 14.7% in April. That means there are an additional 20 million Americans who are now unemployed thanks to the coronavirus pandemic – which is huge until you remember it was more than 40 million just a few short months ago as the nation shut down to slow the spread.
Ivanka Trump doesn’t see it that way. The Senior Advisor to the President has a different take: “Find Something New.”
“There has never been a more critical time for Americans of all ages and backgrounds to be aware of the multiple pathways to career success and gain the vocational training and skills they need to fill jobs in a changing economy,” the First Daughter said, according to the AP which notes she “graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.”
Trump is co-chair of the White House’s American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, which created the “Find Something New” campaign, in collaboration with the Ad Council.
More than ever our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers is focused on helping Americans 🇺🇸 bolster skills to find new jobs + navigate career transitions.
Today we are launching the #FindSomethingNew ad campaign!https://t.co/gS1JL50lcU
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 14, 2020
Ads are being funded by more than 20 major corporations and organizations. Here’s the first, which offers nothing but platitudes – and no tangible assistance.
There;’s also a website that, again, is little more than platitudes.
The “program,” as SiriusXM’s Michelangelo Signorile notes, puts the blame – and the burden – entirely on the unemployed person, and takes it off the Trump administration, which is responsible for the worst-management of the coronavirus pandemic anywhere in the world.
Only they could come up with the most privileged, nasty slogan for people who’ve lost their jobs.
It’s not about offering help — it’s about how it’s all your fault and you better fix it yourself. #FindSomethingNew https://t.co/A9lupK0jo8
— Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) July 14, 2020
Many on social media are pointing to Ivanka Trump’s “privilege” with anger and disgust, causing “Ivanka” and “#NepotismBarbie” to trend. They seem to consider the daughter of a billionaire president who has a job in her father’s administration (and many patents from China too) telling them to “find something new” is just plain tone deaf.
Ivanka, the poster child for privilege and having everything handed to her, has an idea:
“Let them eat cake”
— Enough is Enough (@EyesOfSurprise) July 14, 2020
Ivanka’s Tone-Deaf Advice to Millions of Unemployed Americans: Find Something New
Voters will have their chance to do just that this November.#VoteBlue #Biden2020 https://t.co/rp9DdThIEx
— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) July 14, 2020
Ivanka is a skewed product of wealth, privilege, and nepotism. What can she possibly have to say of value to regular Americans?
— J. Rogers (@jamie64x) July 14, 2020
For example, let’s say you cannot afford meat and vegetables. You could simply #FindSomethingNew to eat, like cake. https://t.co/jWrh2Tq1Ym
— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) July 14, 2020
It’s the Ivanka version of Marie Antoinette’s if they don’t have bread, “let them eat cake”. It’s the epitome of privilege combined with being not that smart. https://t.co/NOE9u38Wh8
— Rhonda Jones Levy (@RhondaJonesLevy) July 14, 2020
#FindSomethingNew
Thank you, IVANKA, for your tone-deaf advice to the COVID unemployed.
On Nov 3rd, we intend to send your DADDY off to#FindSomethingNew
— Pierre joseph☮️ (@pierrewarrenj46) July 14, 2020
Well, no worries! Ivanka has a very tone deaf solution. #FindSomethingNew
Just run out and train and get a new job during a pandemic! I mean, she found a job with no qualifications. Can’t we all?? Problem solved. #ETTD #GOPCorruptionOverCountry
— Purple in the Bayou (@Purple2Bluish) July 14, 2020
Ivanka Trump in Gif form. What a tone deaf, omigarchal, privileged brat. I refuse to be lectured by a grown woman who’s never had to work a day in her life. Bite me troll. #FindSomethingNew pic.twitter.com/YmyIv9niKR
— RedhairedMere (@RedhairedM) July 14, 2020
i suspect many americans will #FindSomethingNew this november, including a president who doesn’t put his spoiled princess daughter in a government job
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 14, 2020
Calling on Americans to find new jobs w/ the highest unemployment since the Depression is shockingly tone deaf.
Making lifelong nepotist Ivanka Trump—who has literally never had to look for a real job in her life—the face of a campaign urging self-reliance is simply surreal. https://t.co/pN3nqZGMQM
— Heraclitean Fire (@heraclitean11) July 14, 2020
Hey everyone, it’s Ivanka. I’m a normal person, like everyone else. There’s no crisis/pandemic. No unemployment. US economy is the best ever. So many great paying jobs available. Yay!
If you don’t like your job, it’s easy “find something new”.
Her tone deafness is disgusting… https://t.co/4ooxUMsS3C
— Jodie Moss (@JodieHMoss) July 14, 2020
I would LOVE to #FindSomethingNew, which is why I will be voting for @JoeBiden in November!
— Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) July 14, 2020
