Christian Fundraising Site Has Raised Over $220,000 for Accused Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse
According to a report from the Religion News Service, a website dedicated to raising funds for Christian endeavors has allowed supporters of accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse to accumulate over $220,000 for his defense.
Rittenhouse, 17, is facing extradition to Wisconsin and has been charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree homicide and one count of attempted homicide in addition to charges of recklessly endangering two other victims and possessing a weapon while under the age of 18.
As RNS reports. the fundraising site Give Send Go has been hosting the plea for money for Rittenhouse, reaching $223,000 by early Sunday morning — exceeding its goal of $200,000.
The Give Send Go campaign for Rittenhouse, titled “Raise money for Kyle Rittenhouse Legal Defense,” contains a statement reading, “Kyle Rittenhouse just defended himself from a brutal attack by multiple members of the far-leftist group ANTIFA – the experience was undoubtedly a brutal one, as he was forced to take two lives to defend his own. Now, Kyle is being unfairly charged with murder 1, by a DA who seems determined only to capitalize on the political angle of the situation. The situation was clearly self-defense, and Kyle and his family will undoubtedly need money to pay for the legal fees. Let’s give back to someone who bravely tried to defend his community.”
RNS notes that Give Send Go bills itself as the “#1 free Christian crowdfunding site,” with a mission statement that reads, “Outside the obvious funding for mission trips, GSG also can be used to raise funds for medical expenses, business ventures, personal needs, churches, nonprofits, ministries or any ‘God Adventure’ you embark on.”
‘Even the Fireworks’: Former White House Special Counsel Decimates Trump for ‘Thousands of Hatch Act Violations’
Norm Eisen is blasting President Donald Trump’s Republican National Committee Convention speech – in fact, the entire Thursday evening event at the White House, for being at the White House, and violating federal law.
As the RNC convention drew to a close and cameras filmed the fireworks show over the National Mall literally spelling out “TRUMP 2020” in the night sky, Eisen took to Twitter to criticize what he says is an unlawful event.
No one could challenge Eisen’s credentials. He was the White House Special Counsel for Ethics and Government Reform under President Barack Obama. He is a senior fellow in Governance Studies at the non-partisan Brookings Institution, which calls him an “expert on law, ethics, and anti-corruption.” Eisen was chosen as special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee to assist in the impeachment of President Trump. He’s also the co-founder of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).
“Even the fireworks are a violation,” Eisen tweeted. “Literally thousands of Hatch Act violations— one for every federal official who helped with or participated in this revolting display. The greatest mass Hatch Act transgression in US history.”
Do you know what I see?
Literally thousands of Hatch Act violations— one for every federal official who helped with or participated in this revolting display. The greatest mass Hatch Act transgression in US history.
Even the fireworks are a violation. pic.twitter.com/7xQbTMKoyo
— Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) August 28, 2020
In a follow up tweet he notes Trump is “breaking the law.”
Just to be clear, the Hatch Act is federal law. And while the President and Vice President are not bound by it, every other executive branch employee is.
Related: ‘Illegal Super Spreader MAGA Rally’: Trump Blasted as Photos Reveal No Social Distancing or Masks at His RNC Speech
Perhaps just to prove how different the Obama White House was, Eisen also posts a story about when he “was in charge of the Hatch Act in the White House.”
“I walked into the office of a senior staffer who loved the Grateful Dead. They had an autographed an Obama campaign sign for him & he had hung it up. I made him take it down: politics in the federal workplace are illegal.”
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Endorsed ‘We Build the Wall’ – a $25 Million Scam That Led to Bannon’s Arrest
Several high-profile members of the Trump family and campaign, and allies tied to President Donald Trump are listed as endorsing the organization that ran a $25 million criminally fraudulent scam which led to former Trump advisor Steve Bannon’s arrest Thursday morning.
The names are well-known.
The President’s son Donald Trump, Jr., and his girlfriend, Trump campaign Finance Committee National Chair and Senior Advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle, along with U.S. Congressman Louis Gohmert (R-TX), and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski all are listed as having endorsed the project, called “We Build the Wall,” as The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere notes:
Testimonials on the We Build the Wall website from @DonaldJTrumpJr Trump fundraising chair @kimguilfoyle, Texas @replouiegohmert and former Trump campaign manager @CLewandowski_ all suggest the group had built something.
Trump Jr.: This is private enterprise at its finest.” pic.twitter.com/o8h6dPJAgv
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) August 20, 2020
It doesn’t stop there.
A 2019 Politico report stated that “Steve Bannon, Kris Kobach and Erik Prince are among the backers of an improbable effort to start building a border wall without federal funding.”
And Talking Points Memo notes “Donald Trump, Jr., spoke at an event hosted by We Build The Wall in July 2019 to celebrate a portion of border wall the group had built. We Build The Wall in turn used his appearance for further fundraising, and lists Trump Jr.’s endorsement on its website.”
View this post on Instagram
Our special gift to @donaldjtrumpjr for taking the time to visit the border wall we built. A custom We Build The Wall Springfield 1911. Pictured here with @kimberlyguilfoyle and angel parents/We Build The Wall advisory board members, @mamendoza480 and @steveronnebeck . . . . . . . . . . . . . . @springfieldarmoryinc #springfieldarmory #buildthewall?? #buildthewall #trump #trump2020?? #trump?? #trumpfamily #kag #maga #magacountry #trumptrain #trumptrain?? #borderwall #conservative #secondamendment #2a #bordercrisis
In fact, former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach serves as the group’s General Counsel, according to the organization’s website. Kobach just lost a U.S. Senate bid in the Republican primary. Kobach is an anti-immigration extremist who was general counsel to an organization that is part of a hate group. He was also head of Trump’s fake “Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity,” which was forced to disband when it could not find fraud.
Blackwater USA founder Erik Prince, who is the brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, serves on the We Build the Wall advisory board also, along with former U.S. Congressman and anti-LGBTQ and anti-immigrant extremist Tom Tancredo. Also, right wing extremist “Sheriff” David Clarke, Jr., and former MLB pitcher and anti-LGBTQ extremist Curt Schilling.
Manhattan DA Seeking to Reinstate Fraud Charges Against Ex-Trump Campaign Chairman Manafort
President Donald Trump’s former 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort may be facing even more charges. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office is seeking to reinstate charges of mortgage fraud it previously dropped.
“The Manhattan DA’s office argued, according to court filings, that the state’s double jeopardy law contains an exception that would allow the case to proceed,” ABC News reports, noting that the case had been “dismissed in December due to its similarity to earlier federal charges.”
But according to court documents the Manhattan DA’s office believes there is a legal means to prosecute Manafort anyway.
“[The statute] permits a successive prosecution where the offenses in the second prosecution contain different elements and the defining statutes were designed to prevent very different kinds of harm or evil than the offenses in the first prosecution,” the court document states.
Manafort was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison, but is now serving in home confinement due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Earlier Thursday Trump 2016 campaign CEO Steve Bannon, was indicted on fraud charges.
